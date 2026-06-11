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Signals / MetaTrader 4 / Vfundv Amarkets Mt4
Houman Gholamhossein Momayez

Vfundv Amarkets Mt4

Houman Gholamhossein Momayez
Houman Gholamhossein Momayez

Houman Gholamhossein Momayez

1 topic
0 reviews
Reliability
9 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 50 USD per month
growth since 2026 205%
AMarkets-Real
1:100
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
161
Profit Trades:
91 (56.52%)
Loss Trades:
70 (43.48%)
Best trade:
776.71 USD
Worst trade:
-251.75 USD
Gross Profit:
7 366.64 USD (418 027 pips)
Gross Loss:
-3 270.76 USD (71 357 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
10 (610.76 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 166.49 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.25
Trading activity:
84.76%
Max deposit load:
30.83%
Latest trade:
13 hours ago
Trades per week:
4
Avg holding time:
14 hours
Recovery Factor:
5.93
Long Trades:
61 (37.89%)
Short Trades:
100 (62.11%)
Profit Factor:
2.25
Expected Payoff:
25.44 USD
Average Profit:
80.95 USD
Average Loss:
-46.73 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-191.41 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-281.90 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
74.05%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
690.60 USD (12.59%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
12.55% (688.00 USD)
By Equity:
5.99% (201.99 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSDb 58
S&P500 24
XAGUSDb 16
EURNZDb 15
NZDUSDb 11
Nasdaq100 9
NZDCHFb 8
DowJones30 7
AUDUSDb 5
USDCADb 4
WTI 2
EURUSDb 1
GBPUSDb 1
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSDb 2.2K
S&P500 528
XAGUSDb -43
EURNZDb 260
NZDUSDb -13
Nasdaq100 377
NZDCHFb 238
DowJones30 478
AUDUSDb -18
USDCADb 104
WTI -63
EURUSDb 61
GBPUSDb -62
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSDb 123K
S&P500 3.1K
XAGUSDb 133
EURNZDb 3.2K
NZDUSDb -16
Nasdaq100 214K
NZDCHFb 706
DowJones30 1.1K
AUDUSDb 87
USDCADb 1.5K
WTI -107
EURUSDb 248
GBPUSDb -117
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +776.71 USD
Worst trade: -252 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +610.76 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -191.41 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "AMarkets-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

NPBFX-Real
0.00 × 1
AMarkets-Real
0.50 × 153
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register

VFUNDV

VFUNDV is a disciplined multi-market trading strategy built around one core principle: protect capital first, grow it second.

The strategy focuses primarily on swing trading while selectively capturing high-probability short-term opportunities across Forex, Gold, Silver, Crude Oil, Bitcoin, and major US indices.

Rather than pursuing constant aggressive exposure, risk is actively adjusted according to market conditions. Capital allocation is dynamic, allowing strong performance during favorable periods while reducing exposure during drawdowns.

The objective is not simply to generate high returns, but to achieve them with disciplined risk management and controlled capital preservation.

Every position is executed with predefined risk parameters, consistent execution, and a strict focus on maintaining long-term sustainability.

High performance is welcomed. Risk discipline is never compromised.


No reviews
2026.08.03 10:41
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.29 20:15
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.29 15:13
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.29 08:11
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.27 18:58
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.26 13:51
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.22 18:09
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.20 06:12
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.15 11:55
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.15 10:55
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.11 20:15
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2026.06.30 15:08
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.06.25 08:44
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2026.06.25 08:44
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.06.16 23:16
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.06.11 23:45
Share of trading days is too low
2026.06.11 23:45
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.06.11 22:45
Share of trading days is too low
2026.06.11 22:45
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.06.11 11:37
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Vfundv Amarkets Mt4
50 USD per month
205%
0
0
USD
6.1K
USD
9
0%
161
56%
85%
2.25
25.44
USD
13%
1:100
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.