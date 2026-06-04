My trading strategy is designed with a strong focus on risk management and consistent growth. Based on historical performance and trading experience, the strategy targets an average return of 20% per month under normal market conditions.

✅ Target Return: 20% Monthly

✅ Disciplined Risk Management

✅ Consistent Trading Approach

✅ Suitable for Long-Term Growth

✅ Fully Transparent Performance Tracking

Disclaimer: Trading involves risk, and past performance does not guarantee future results. Monthly returns may vary depending on market conditions.

Short Version:

🚀 Targeting 20% Monthly Growth

A disciplined trading strategy focused on consistency, risk management, and sustainable account growth. Designed to achieve approximately 20% monthly returns while maintaining controlled risk exposure. Past performance does not guarantee future results