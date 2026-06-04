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Omar Rukwaya

Omar Recovery Pro

Omar Rukwaya
Omar Rukwaya

Omar Rukwaya

Professional Forex Trader & MQL4/MQL5 Developer from Rwanda.
My name is RUKWAYA OMAR, specialized in developing automated trading systems for MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 platforms.
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可靠性
14
0 / 0 USD
增长自 2026 3%
TMFinancials-Server
1:33

订阅将在交易开始时启用

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  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
117
盈利交易:
101 (86.32%)
亏损交易:
16 (13.68%)
最好交易:
189.11 USD
最差交易:
-75.20 USD
毛利:
8 705.73 USD (43 302 398 pips)
毛利亏损:
-829.57 USD (6 878 983 pips)
最大连续赢利:
12 (1 031.22 USD)
最大连续盈利:
1 031.22 USD (12)
夏普比率:
1.14
交易活动:
0.00%
最大入金加载:
0.00%
最近交易:
17 几小时前
每周交易:
7
平均持有时间:
14 分钟
采收率:
80.11
长期交易:
49 (41.88%)
短期交易:
68 (58.12%)
利润因子:
10.49
预期回报:
67.32 USD
平均利润:
86.20 USD
平均损失:
-51.85 USD
最大连续失误:
2 (-98.32 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-98.32 USD (2)
每月增长:
0.98%
年度预测:
11.85%
算法交易:
0%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
0.00 USD
最大值:
98.32 USD (0.04%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
净值:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
XAUUSD.f 117
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
XAUUSD.f 7.9K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
XAUUSD.f 36M
10M 20M 30M 40M 50M 60M
10M 20M 30M 40M 50M 60M
10M 20M 30M 40M 50M 60M
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +189.11 USD
最差交易: -75 USD
最大连续赢利: 12
最大连续失误: 2
最大连续盈利: +1 031.22 USD
最大连续亏损: -98.32 USD

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 TMFinancials-Server 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

无数据

My trading strategy is designed with a strong focus on risk management and consistent growth. Based on historical performance and trading experience, the strategy targets an average return of 20% per month under normal market conditions.
✅ Target Return: 20% Monthly
✅ Disciplined Risk Management
✅ Consistent Trading Approach
✅ Suitable for Long-Term Growth
✅ Fully Transparent Performance Tracking
Disclaimer: Trading involves risk, and past performance does not guarantee future results. Monthly returns may vary depending on market conditions.
Short Version:
🚀 Targeting 20% Monthly Growth
A disciplined trading strategy focused on consistency, risk management, and sustainable account growth. Designed to achieve approximately 20% monthly returns while maintaining controlled risk exposure. Past performance does not guarantee future results
没有评论
2026.07.20 07:12
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2026.06.04 06:39
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
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