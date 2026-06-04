订阅将在交易开始时启用
- 成长
- 结余
- 净值
- 提取
交易:
117
盈利交易:
101 (86.32%)
亏损交易:
16 (13.68%)
最好交易:
189.11 USD
最差交易:
-75.20 USD
毛利:
8 705.73 USD (43 302 398 pips)
毛利亏损:
-829.57 USD (6 878 983 pips)
最大连续赢利:
12 (1 031.22 USD)
最大连续盈利:
1 031.22 USD (12)
夏普比率:
1.14
交易活动:
0.00%
最大入金加载:
0.00%
最近交易:
17 几小时前
每周交易:
7
平均持有时间:
14 分钟
采收率:
80.11
长期交易:
49 (41.88%)
短期交易:
68 (58.12%)
利润因子:
10.49
预期回报:
67.32 USD
平均利润:
86.20 USD
平均损失:
-51.85 USD
最大连续失误:
2 (-98.32 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-98.32 USD (2)
每月增长:
0.98%
年度预测:
11.85%
算法交易:
0%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
0.00 USD
最大值:
98.32 USD (0.04%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
净值:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
分配
|交易品种
|交易
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD.f
|117
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|交易品种
|毛利, USD
|损失, USD
|利润, USD
|XAUUSD.f
|7.9K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
|交易品种
|毛利, pips
|损失, pips
|利润, pips
|XAUUSD.f
|36M
|
10M 20M 30M 40M 50M 60M
|
10M 20M 30M 40M 50M 60M
|
10M 20M 30M 40M 50M 60M
- 入金加载
- 提取
最好交易: +189.11 USD
最差交易: -75 USD
最大连续赢利: 12
最大连续失误: 2
最大连续盈利: +1 031.22 USD
最大连续亏损: -98.32 USD
基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 TMFinancials-Server 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。
无数据
My trading strategy is designed with a strong focus on risk management and consistent growth. Based on historical performance and trading experience, the strategy targets an average return of 20% per month under normal market conditions.
✅ Target Return: 20% Monthly
✅ Disciplined Risk Management
✅ Consistent Trading Approach
✅ Suitable for Long-Term Growth
✅ Fully Transparent Performance Tracking
Disclaimer: Trading involves risk, and past performance does not guarantee future results. Monthly returns may vary depending on market conditions.
Short Version:
🚀 Targeting 20% Monthly Growth
A disciplined trading strategy focused on consistency, risk management, and sustainable account growth. Designed to achieve approximately 20% monthly returns while maintaining controlled risk exposure. Past performance does not guarantee future results
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