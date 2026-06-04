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- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
113
Profit Trades:
98 (86.72%)
Loss Trades:
15 (13.27%)
Best trade:
189.11 USD
Worst trade:
-75.20 USD
Gross Profit:
8 373.23 USD (41 991 046 pips)
Gross Loss:
-762.27 USD (6 438 040 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
12 (1 031.22 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 031.22 USD (12)
Sharpe Ratio:
1.16
Trading activity:
0.00%
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
1 day ago
Trades per week:
8
Avg holding time:
15 minutes
Recovery Factor:
77.41
Long Trades:
48 (42.48%)
Short Trades:
65 (57.52%)
Profit Factor:
10.98
Expected Payoff:
67.35 USD
Average Profit:
85.44 USD
Average Loss:
-50.82 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-98.32 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-98.32 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
1.09%
Annual Forecast:
13.17%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
98.32 USD (0.04%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD.f
|113
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD.f
|7.6K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD.f
|36M
|
10M 20M 30M 40M 50M
|
10M 20M 30M 40M 50M
|
10M 20M 30M 40M 50M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +189.11 USD
Worst trade: -75 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 12
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 031.22 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -98.32 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "TMFinancials-Server" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
My trading strategy is designed with a strong focus on risk management and consistent growth. Based on historical performance and trading experience, the strategy targets an average return of 20% per month under normal market conditions.
✅ Target Return: 20% Monthly
✅ Disciplined Risk Management
✅ Consistent Trading Approach
✅ Suitable for Long-Term Growth
✅ Fully Transparent Performance Tracking
Disclaimer: Trading involves risk, and past performance does not guarantee future results. Monthly returns may vary depending on market conditions.
Short Version:
🚀 Targeting 20% Monthly Growth
A disciplined trading strategy focused on consistency, risk management, and sustainable account growth. Designed to achieve approximately 20% monthly returns while maintaining controlled risk exposure. Past performance does not guarantee future results
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