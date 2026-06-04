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Omar Rukwaya

Omar Recovery Pro

Omar Rukwaya
Omar Rukwaya

Omar Rukwaya

Professional Forex Trader & MQL4/MQL5 Developer from Rwanda.
My name is RUKWAYA OMAR, specialized in developing automated trading systems for MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 platforms.
0 reviews
Reliability
13 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2026 3%
TMFinancials-Server
1:33

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  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
113
Profit Trades:
98 (86.72%)
Loss Trades:
15 (13.27%)
Best trade:
189.11 USD
Worst trade:
-75.20 USD
Gross Profit:
8 373.23 USD (41 991 046 pips)
Gross Loss:
-762.27 USD (6 438 040 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
12 (1 031.22 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 031.22 USD (12)
Sharpe Ratio:
1.16
Trading activity:
0.00%
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
1 day ago
Trades per week:
8
Avg holding time:
15 minutes
Recovery Factor:
77.41
Long Trades:
48 (42.48%)
Short Trades:
65 (57.52%)
Profit Factor:
10.98
Expected Payoff:
67.35 USD
Average Profit:
85.44 USD
Average Loss:
-50.82 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-98.32 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-98.32 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
1.09%
Annual Forecast:
13.17%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
98.32 USD (0.04%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD.f 113
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD.f 7.6K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD.f 36M
10M 20M 30M 40M 50M
10M 20M 30M 40M 50M
10M 20M 30M 40M 50M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +189.11 USD
Worst trade: -75 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 12
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 031.22 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -98.32 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "TMFinancials-Server" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

My trading strategy is designed with a strong focus on risk management and consistent growth. Based on historical performance and trading experience, the strategy targets an average return of 20% per month under normal market conditions.
✅ Target Return: 20% Monthly
✅ Disciplined Risk Management
✅ Consistent Trading Approach
✅ Suitable for Long-Term Growth
✅ Fully Transparent Performance Tracking
Disclaimer: Trading involves risk, and past performance does not guarantee future results. Monthly returns may vary depending on market conditions.
Short Version:
🚀 Targeting 20% Monthly Growth
A disciplined trading strategy focused on consistency, risk management, and sustainable account growth. Designed to achieve approximately 20% monthly returns while maintaining controlled risk exposure. Past performance does not guarantee future results
No reviews
2026.07.20 07:12
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2026.06.04 06:39
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
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