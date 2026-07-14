信号部分
信号 / MetaTrader 5 / GUNS FX V2
Leonardo Souza Dos Santos

GUNS FX V2

Leonardo Souza Dos Santos
Leonardo Souza Dos Santos

Leonardo Souza Dos Santos

2.3 (3)
3 信号
2条评论
可靠性
29
2 / 49K USD
每月复制 40 USD per 
增长自 2026 906%
BCMMarkets-Server
1:500
如何订阅？
查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册
  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
188
盈利交易:
140 (74.46%)
亏损交易:
48 (25.53%)
最好交易:
6 138.00 USD
最差交易:
-556.72 USD
毛利:
55 232.63 USD (76 060 pips)
毛利亏损:
-19 647.32 USD (22 560 pips)
最大连续赢利:
14 (3 467.00 USD)
最大连续盈利:
13 824.85 USD (12)
夏普比率:
0.29
交易活动:
1.21%
最大入金加载:
7.78%
最近交易:
4 几小时前
每周交易:
7
平均持有时间:
7 分钟
采收率:
13.62
长期交易:
106 (56.38%)
短期交易:
82 (43.62%)
利润因子:
2.81
预期回报:
189.28 USD
平均利润:
394.52 USD
平均损失:
-409.32 USD
最大连续失误:
3 (-1 509.00 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-1 509.00 USD (3)
每月增长:
12.01%
年度预测:
145.69%
算法交易:
71%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
3.00 USD
最大值:
2 612.00 USD (7.65%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
8.11% (2 609.00 USD)
净值:
1.17% (409.00 USD)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
XAUUSD 188
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
XAUUSD 36K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
XAUUSD 54K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +6 138.00 USD
最差交易: -557 USD
最大连续赢利: 12
最大连续失误: 3
最大连续盈利: +3 467.00 USD
最大连续亏损: -1 509.00 USD

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 BCMMarkets-Server 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

TickmillEU-Live
0.00 × 1
BlackBullMarkets-Live
5.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 6
19.29 × 14
DecodeGlobal-Server
238.00 × 1
查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册
平均等级:
Jesper Schmidt
2339
Jesper Schmidt 2026.07.14 18:35 
 

Unfortunately, I am not able to obtain same results, so have to discontinue after 8 days. All the trades with duration of less than 2 seconds are not matched at the same prices due to slippage on IC Markets Raw.

If the EA was for sale I would be interested in buying it and running it directly on my account.

I am going to have to rate the 'trade copying' at just 1 star, apart from that I have no other concerns with signal or author.

Carl J
279
Carl J 2026.07.08 11:25 
 

Just tried on the same broker as the signal is BCMMarkets ,, mainly looses. Signal is not usable on here, its a shame as it looks really good.

查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册
信号
价格
成长
订阅者
资金
结余
EA交易
交易
赢%
活动
PF
预期回报
提取
杠杆
GUNS FX V2
每月40 USD
906%
2
49K
USD
37K
USD
29
71%
188
74%
1%
2.81
189.28
USD
8%
1:500
复制

在MetaTrader中如何执行复制交易？请看视频教程

信号订阅允许您在一个月内复制提供商的交易。若要进行订阅工作，您应该使用MetaTrader 5交易程序端。

如果您还没有安装平台，您可以在这里下载