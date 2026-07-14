- 成长
- 结余
- 净值
- 提取
交易:
188
盈利交易:
140 (74.46%)
亏损交易:
48 (25.53%)
最好交易:
6 138.00 USD
最差交易:
-556.72 USD
毛利:
55 232.63 USD (76 060 pips)
毛利亏损:
-19 647.32 USD (22 560 pips)
最大连续赢利:
14 (3 467.00 USD)
最大连续盈利:
13 824.85 USD (12)
夏普比率:
0.29
交易活动:
1.21%
最大入金加载:
7.78%
最近交易:
4 几小时前
每周交易:
7
平均持有时间:
7 分钟
采收率:
13.62
长期交易:
106 (56.38%)
短期交易:
82 (43.62%)
利润因子:
2.81
预期回报:
189.28 USD
平均利润:
394.52 USD
平均损失:
-409.32 USD
最大连续失误:
3 (-1 509.00 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-1 509.00 USD (3)
每月增长:
12.01%
年度预测:
145.69%
算法交易:
71%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
3.00 USD
最大值:
2 612.00 USD (7.65%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
8.11% (2 609.00 USD)
净值:
1.17% (409.00 USD)
分配
|交易品种
|交易
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|188
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|交易品种
|毛利, USD
|损失, USD
|利润, USD
|XAUUSD
|36K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|交易品种
|毛利, pips
|损失, pips
|利润, pips
|XAUUSD
|54K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
- 入金加载
- 提取
最好交易: +6 138.00 USD
最差交易: -557 USD
最大连续赢利: 12
最大连续失误: 3
最大连续盈利: +3 467.00 USD
最大连续亏损: -1 509.00 USD
信号
价格
成长
订阅者
资金
结余
周
EA交易
交易
赢%
活动
PF
预期回报
提取
杠杆
每月40 USD
906%
2
49K
USD
USD
37K
USD
USD
29
71%
188
74%
1%
2.81
189.28
USD
USD
8%
1:500
Unfortunately, I am not able to obtain same results, so have to discontinue after 8 days. All the trades with duration of less than 2 seconds are not matched at the same prices due to slippage on IC Markets Raw.
If the EA was for sale I would be interested in buying it and running it directly on my account.
I am going to have to rate the 'trade copying' at just 1 star, apart from that I have no other concerns with signal or author.
Just tried on the same broker as the signal is BCMMarkets ,, mainly looses. Signal is not usable on here, its a shame as it looks really good.