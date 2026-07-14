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Signals / MetaTrader 5 / GUNS FX V2
Leonardo Souza Dos Santos

GUNS FX V2

Leonardo Souza Dos Santos
Leonardo Souza Dos Santos

Leonardo Souza Dos Santos

2.3 (3)
2 signals
2 reviews
Reliability
29 weeks
1 / 4.8K USD
Copy for 40 USD per month
growth since 2026 913%
BCMMarkets-Server
1:500
How to subscribe?
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  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
182
Profit Trades:
137 (75.27%)
Loss Trades:
45 (24.73%)
Best trade:
6 138.00 USD
Worst trade:
-556.72 USD
Gross Profit:
53 966.63 USD (74 787 pips)
Gross Loss:
-18 120.32 USD (21 060 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
14 (3 467.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
13 824.85 USD (12)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.30
Trading activity:
1.21%
Max deposit load:
7.78%
Latest trade:
22 hours ago
Trades per week:
9
Avg holding time:
7 minutes
Recovery Factor:
13.72
Long Trades:
102 (56.04%)
Short Trades:
80 (43.96%)
Profit Factor:
2.98
Expected Payoff:
196.96 USD
Average Profit:
393.92 USD
Average Loss:
-402.67 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-1 509.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 509.00 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
11.07%
Annual Forecast:
134.34%
Algo trading:
70%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
3.00 USD
Maximal:
2 612.00 USD (7.65%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
8.11% (2 609.00 USD)
By Equity:
1.17% (409.00 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 182
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 36K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 54K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +6 138.00 USD
Worst trade: -557 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 12
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +3 467.00 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 509.00 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "BCMMarkets-Server" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

TickmillEU-Live
0.00 × 1
BlackBullMarkets-Live
5.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 6
19.29 × 14
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Average rating:
Jesper Schmidt
2319
Jesper Schmidt 2026.07.14 18:35 
 

Unfortunately, I am not able to obtain same results, so have to discontinue after 8 days. All the trades with duration of less than 2 seconds are not matched at the same prices due to slippage on IC Markets Raw.

If the EA was for sale I would be interested in buying it and running it directly on my account.

I am going to have to rate the 'trade copying' at just 1 star, apart from that I have no other concerns with signal or author.

Carl J
264
Carl J 2026.07.08 11:25 
 

Just tried on the same broker as the signal is BCMMarkets ,, mainly looses. Signal is not usable on here, its a shame as it looks really good.

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Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
GUNS FX V2
40 USD per month
913%
1
4.8K
USD
37K
USD
29
70%
182
75%
1%
2.97
196.96
USD
8%
1:500
Copy

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