- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
182
Profit Trades:
137 (75.27%)
Loss Trades:
45 (24.73%)
Best trade:
6 138.00 USD
Worst trade:
-556.72 USD
Gross Profit:
53 966.63 USD (74 787 pips)
Gross Loss:
-18 120.32 USD (21 060 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
14 (3 467.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
13 824.85 USD (12)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.30
Trading activity:
1.21%
Max deposit load:
7.78%
Latest trade:
22 hours ago
Trades per week:
9
Avg holding time:
7 minutes
Recovery Factor:
13.72
Long Trades:
102 (56.04%)
Short Trades:
80 (43.96%)
Profit Factor:
2.98
Expected Payoff:
196.96 USD
Average Profit:
393.92 USD
Average Loss:
-402.67 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-1 509.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 509.00 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
11.07%
Annual Forecast:
134.34%
Algo trading:
70%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
3.00 USD
Maximal:
2 612.00 USD (7.65%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
8.11% (2 609.00 USD)
By Equity:
1.17% (409.00 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|182
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|36K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|54K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +6 138.00 USD
Worst trade: -557 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 12
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +3 467.00 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 509.00 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "BCMMarkets-Server" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
40 USD per month
913%
1
4.8K
USD
USD
37K
USD
USD
29
70%
182
75%
1%
2.97
196.96
USD
USD
8%
1:500
Unfortunately, I am not able to obtain same results, so have to discontinue after 8 days. All the trades with duration of less than 2 seconds are not matched at the same prices due to slippage on IC Markets Raw.
If the EA was for sale I would be interested in buying it and running it directly on my account.
I am going to have to rate the 'trade copying' at just 1 star, apart from that I have no other concerns with signal or author.
Just tried on the same broker as the signal is BCMMarkets ,, mainly looses. Signal is not usable on here, its a shame as it looks really good.