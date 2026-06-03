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Happy Vasantkumar Patel

Octane EA Challenge 1

Happy Vasantkumar Patel
Happy Vasantkumar Patel

Happy Vasantkumar Patel

0条评论
9
0 / 0 USD
每月复制 30 USD per 
增长自 2026 -1%
Upcomers-Server
1:100
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查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册
  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
39
盈利交易:
16 (41.02%)
亏损交易:
23 (58.97%)
最好交易:
401.00 USD
最差交易:
-257.12 USD
毛利:
1 664.56 USD (11 715 pips)
毛利亏损:
-1 979.31 USD (17 366 pips)
最大连续赢利:
3 (252.77 USD)
最大连续盈利:
428.00 USD (2)
夏普比率:
-0.03
交易活动:
5.77%
最大入金加载:
47.55%
最近交易:
14 几天前
每周交易:
0
平均持有时间:
2 小时
采收率:
-0.37
长期交易:
11 (28.21%)
短期交易:
28 (71.79%)
利润因子:
0.84
预期回报:
-8.07 USD
平均利润:
104.04 USD
平均损失:
-86.06 USD
最大连续失误:
4 (-82.85 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-554.23 USD (3)
每月增长:
-1.23%
算法交易:
58%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
314.75 USD
最大值:
847.13 USD (3.32%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
3.32% (847.13 USD)
净值:
1.73% (441.28 USD)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
XAUUSD 23
GBPUSD 6
USDJPY 2
EURNZD 2
EURJPY 2
EURUSD 1
NZDUSD 1
USDCAD 1
AUDCAD 1
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
XAUUSD -410
GBPUSD 277
USDJPY 103
EURNZD -21
EURJPY -323
EURUSD 128
NZDUSD 24
USDCAD 170
AUDCAD -264
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
XAUUSD -6.2K
GBPUSD 197
USDJPY 185
EURNZD 65
EURJPY -182
EURUSD 133
NZDUSD 53
USDCAD 166
AUDCAD -117
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +401.00 USD
最差交易: -257 USD
最大连续赢利: 2
最大连续失误: 3
最大连续盈利: +252.77 USD
最大连续亏损: -82.85 USD

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 Upcomers-Server 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

无数据

Octane is a fully automated XAUUSD trading signal built on a multi-timeframe trend-following strategy, developed and refined through extensive backtesting across 12 months of real market data.

Strategy Overview The signal trades Gold (XAUUSD) exclusively on the M5 timeframe, using a combination of EMA structure, momentum confirmation, and volatility regime filtering to identify high-probability trend entries. Every trade has a defined stop loss, take profit, and automatic trailing system — no martingale, no grid, no averaging.

Verified Performance

  • 📈 Return: +108% in 9 months(Sep 2025 to May 2026)
  • 🛡️ Max Drawdown: 11.6%
  • ⚖️ Profit Factor: 1.89
  • 🎯 Win Rate: 57%
  • 📊 Total Trades: 158
  • ✅ Average 2-4 trades per week

Risk Management

  • Fixed risk per trade (1.5% of balance)
  • Automatic break-even after 2R profit
  • Wide trailing stop to capture strong moves
  • Circuit breaker pauses trading after consecutive losses
  • Session filter avoids Sunday open and Friday close volatility
  • Maximum daily trade limit enforced

Who Is This For

  • Traders who want consistent gold exposure without screen time
  • Prop firm challenge traders (drawdown stays well within 12% limits)
  • Investors looking for a systematic, rules-based approach to XAUUSD

Recommended Settings

  • Starting balance: $1,000 minimum
  • Symbol: XAUUSD / GOLD
  • Timeframe: M5

Developed by Hpy Trader — © 2026 All Rights Reserved


没有评论
2026.08.11 14:31
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2026.08.04 19:50
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.07.23 18:25
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.07.23 08:17
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.92% of days out of 52 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.23 05:15
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.07.23 04:15
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.07.23 03:15
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.07.16 17:15
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.22% of days out of 45 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.15 15:57
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.07.14 16:43
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.07.14 16:43
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.33% of days out of 43 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.14 12:16
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2026.07.10 13:55
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.07.10 12:55
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.07.06 14:31
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.06.30 13:06
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.06.29 19:54
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 3.57% of days out of 28 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.06.25 20:52
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.06.24 16:34
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4.35% of days out of 23 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.06.24 15:32
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
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信号
价格
成长
订阅者
资金
结余
EA交易
交易
赢%
活动
PF
预期回报
提取
杠杆
Octane EA Challenge 1
每月30 USD
-1%
0
0
USD
25K
USD
9
58%
39
41%
6%
0.84
-8.07
USD
3%
1:100
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