- 成长
- 结余
- 净值
- 提取
交易:
39
盈利交易:
16 (41.02%)
亏损交易:
23 (58.97%)
最好交易:
401.00 USD
最差交易:
-257.12 USD
毛利:
1 664.56 USD (11 715 pips)
毛利亏损:
-1 979.31 USD (17 366 pips)
最大连续赢利:
3 (252.77 USD)
最大连续盈利:
428.00 USD (2)
夏普比率:
-0.03
交易活动:
5.77%
最大入金加载:
47.55%
最近交易:
14 几天前
每周交易:
0
平均持有时间:
2 小时
采收率:
-0.37
长期交易:
11 (28.21%)
短期交易:
28 (71.79%)
利润因子:
0.84
预期回报:
-8.07 USD
平均利润:
104.04 USD
平均损失:
-86.06 USD
最大连续失误:
4 (-82.85 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-554.23 USD (3)
每月增长:
-1.23%
算法交易:
58%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
314.75 USD
最大值:
847.13 USD (3.32%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
3.32% (847.13 USD)
净值:
1.73% (441.28 USD)
分配
|交易品种
|交易
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|23
|GBPUSD
|6
|USDJPY
|2
|EURNZD
|2
|EURJPY
|2
|EURUSD
|1
|NZDUSD
|1
|USDCAD
|1
|AUDCAD
|1
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|交易品种
|毛利, USD
|损失, USD
|利润, USD
|XAUUSD
|-410
|GBPUSD
|277
|USDJPY
|103
|EURNZD
|-21
|EURJPY
|-323
|EURUSD
|128
|NZDUSD
|24
|USDCAD
|170
|AUDCAD
|-264
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|交易品种
|毛利, pips
|损失, pips
|利润, pips
|XAUUSD
|-6.2K
|GBPUSD
|197
|USDJPY
|185
|EURNZD
|65
|EURJPY
|-182
|EURUSD
|133
|NZDUSD
|53
|USDCAD
|166
|AUDCAD
|-117
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
- 入金加载
- 提取
最好交易: +401.00 USD
最差交易: -257 USD
最大连续赢利: 2
最大连续失误: 3
最大连续盈利: +252.77 USD
最大连续亏损: -82.85 USD
基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 Upcomers-Server 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。
无数据
Octane is a fully automated XAUUSD trading signal built on a multi-timeframe trend-following strategy, developed and refined through extensive backtesting across 12 months of real market data.
Strategy Overview The signal trades Gold (XAUUSD) exclusively on the M5 timeframe, using a combination of EMA structure, momentum confirmation, and volatility regime filtering to identify high-probability trend entries. Every trade has a defined stop loss, take profit, and automatic trailing system — no martingale, no grid, no averaging.
Verified Performance
- 📈 Return: +108% in 9 months(Sep 2025 to May 2026)
- 🛡️ Max Drawdown: 11.6%
- ⚖️ Profit Factor: 1.89
- 🎯 Win Rate: 57%
- 📊 Total Trades: 158
- ✅ Average 2-4 trades per week
Risk Management
- Fixed risk per trade (1.5% of balance)
- Automatic break-even after 2R profit
- Wide trailing stop to capture strong moves
- Circuit breaker pauses trading after consecutive losses
- Session filter avoids Sunday open and Friday close volatility
- Maximum daily trade limit enforced
Who Is This For
- Traders who want consistent gold exposure without screen time
- Prop firm challenge traders (drawdown stays well within 12% limits)
- Investors looking for a systematic, rules-based approach to XAUUSD
Recommended Settings
- Starting balance: $1,000 minimum
- Symbol: XAUUSD / GOLD
- Timeframe: M5
Developed by Hpy Trader — © 2026 All Rights Reserved
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信号
价格
成长
订阅者
资金
结余
周
EA交易
交易
赢%
活动
PF
预期回报
提取
杠杆
每月30 USD
-1%
0
0
USD
USD
25K
USD
USD
9
58%
39
41%
6%
0.84
-8.07
USD
USD
3%
1:100