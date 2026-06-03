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Happy Vasantkumar Patel

Octane EA Challenge 1

Happy Vasantkumar Patel
Happy Vasantkumar Patel

Happy Vasantkumar Patel

0 reviews
9 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 -1%
Upcomers-Server
1:100
How to subscribe?
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  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
39
Profit Trades:
16 (41.02%)
Loss Trades:
23 (58.97%)
Best trade:
401.00 USD
Worst trade:
-257.12 USD
Gross Profit:
1 664.56 USD (11 715 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 979.31 USD (17 366 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
3 (252.77 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
428.00 USD (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.03
Trading activity:
6.90%
Max deposit load:
47.55%
Latest trade:
10 days ago
Trades per week:
0
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.37
Long Trades:
11 (28.21%)
Short Trades:
28 (71.79%)
Profit Factor:
0.84
Expected Payoff:
-8.07 USD
Average Profit:
104.04 USD
Average Loss:
-86.06 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-82.85 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-554.23 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
-1.33%
Algo trading:
58%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
314.75 USD
Maximal:
847.13 USD (3.32%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
3.32% (847.13 USD)
By Equity:
1.73% (441.28 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 23
GBPUSD 6
USDJPY 2
EURNZD 2
EURJPY 2
EURUSD 1
NZDUSD 1
USDCAD 1
AUDCAD 1
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD -410
GBPUSD 277
USDJPY 103
EURNZD -21
EURJPY -323
EURUSD 128
NZDUSD 24
USDCAD 170
AUDCAD -264
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD -6.2K
GBPUSD 197
USDJPY 185
EURNZD 65
EURJPY -182
EURUSD 133
NZDUSD 53
USDCAD 166
AUDCAD -117
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +401.00 USD
Worst trade: -257 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 2
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +252.77 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -82.85 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Upcomers-Server" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

Octane is a fully automated XAUUSD trading signal built on a multi-timeframe trend-following strategy, developed and refined through extensive backtesting across 12 months of real market data.

Strategy Overview The signal trades Gold (XAUUSD) exclusively on the M5 timeframe, using a combination of EMA structure, momentum confirmation, and volatility regime filtering to identify high-probability trend entries. Every trade has a defined stop loss, take profit, and automatic trailing system — no martingale, no grid, no averaging.

Verified Performance

  • 📈 Return: +108% in 9 months(Sep 2025 to May 2026)
  • 🛡️ Max Drawdown: 11.6%
  • ⚖️ Profit Factor: 1.89
  • 🎯 Win Rate: 57%
  • 📊 Total Trades: 158
  • ✅ Average 2-4 trades per week

Risk Management

  • Fixed risk per trade (1.5% of balance)
  • Automatic break-even after 2R profit
  • Wide trailing stop to capture strong moves
  • Circuit breaker pauses trading after consecutive losses
  • Session filter avoids Sunday open and Friday close volatility
  • Maximum daily trade limit enforced

Who Is This For

  • Traders who want consistent gold exposure without screen time
  • Prop firm challenge traders (drawdown stays well within 12% limits)
  • Investors looking for a systematic, rules-based approach to XAUUSD

Recommended Settings

  • Starting balance: $1,000 minimum
  • Symbol: XAUUSD / GOLD
  • Timeframe: M5

Developed by Hpy Trader — © 2026 All Rights Reserved


No reviews
2026.08.04 19:50
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.07.23 18:25
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.07.23 08:17
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.92% of days out of 52 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.23 05:15
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.07.23 04:15
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.07.23 03:15
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.07.16 17:15
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.22% of days out of 45 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.15 15:57
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.07.14 16:43
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.07.14 16:43
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.33% of days out of 43 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.14 12:16
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2026.07.10 13:55
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.07.10 12:55
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.07.06 14:31
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.06.30 13:06
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.06.29 19:54
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 3.57% of days out of 28 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.06.25 20:52
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.06.24 16:34
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4.35% of days out of 23 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.06.24 15:32
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.06.24 06:49
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Octane EA Challenge 1
30 USD per month
-1%
0
0
USD
25K
USD
9
58%
39
41%
7%
0.84
-8.07
USD
3%
1:100
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