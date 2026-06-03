Octane is a fully automated XAUUSD trading signal built on a multi-timeframe trend-following strategy, developed and refined through extensive backtesting across 12 months of real market data.

Strategy Overview The signal trades Gold (XAUUSD) exclusively on the M5 timeframe, using a combination of EMA structure, momentum confirmation, and volatility regime filtering to identify high-probability trend entries. Every trade has a defined stop loss, take profit, and automatic trailing system — no martingale, no grid, no averaging.

Verified Performance

📈 Return: +108% in 9 months(Sep 2025 to May 2026)

🛡️ Max Drawdown: 11.6%

⚖️ Profit Factor: 1.89

🎯 Win Rate: 57%

📊 Total Trades: 158

✅ Average 2-4 trades per week

Risk Management

Fixed risk per trade (1.5% of balance)

Automatic break-even after 2R profit

Wide trailing stop to capture strong moves

Circuit breaker pauses trading after consecutive losses

Session filter avoids Sunday open and Friday close volatility

Maximum daily trade limit enforced

Who Is This For

Traders who want consistent gold exposure without screen time

Prop firm challenge traders (drawdown stays well within 12% limits)

Investors looking for a systematic, rules-based approach to XAUUSD

Recommended Settings

Starting balance: $1,000 minimum

Symbol: XAUUSD / GOLD

Timeframe: M5

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