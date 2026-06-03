- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|23
|GBPUSD
|6
|USDJPY
|2
|EURNZD
|2
|EURJPY
|2
|EURUSD
|1
|NZDUSD
|1
|USDCAD
|1
|AUDCAD
|1
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|-410
|GBPUSD
|277
|USDJPY
|103
|EURNZD
|-21
|EURJPY
|-323
|EURUSD
|128
|NZDUSD
|24
|USDCAD
|170
|AUDCAD
|-264
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|-6.2K
|GBPUSD
|197
|USDJPY
|185
|EURNZD
|65
|EURJPY
|-182
|EURUSD
|133
|NZDUSD
|53
|USDCAD
|166
|AUDCAD
|-117
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Upcomers-Server" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
Octane is a fully automated XAUUSD trading signal built on a multi-timeframe trend-following strategy, developed and refined through extensive backtesting across 12 months of real market data.
Strategy Overview The signal trades Gold (XAUUSD) exclusively on the M5 timeframe, using a combination of EMA structure, momentum confirmation, and volatility regime filtering to identify high-probability trend entries. Every trade has a defined stop loss, take profit, and automatic trailing system — no martingale, no grid, no averaging.
Verified Performance
- 📈 Return: +108% in 9 months(Sep 2025 to May 2026)
- 🛡️ Max Drawdown: 11.6%
- ⚖️ Profit Factor: 1.89
- 🎯 Win Rate: 57%
- 📊 Total Trades: 158
- ✅ Average 2-4 trades per week
Risk Management
- Fixed risk per trade (1.5% of balance)
- Automatic break-even after 2R profit
- Wide trailing stop to capture strong moves
- Circuit breaker pauses trading after consecutive losses
- Session filter avoids Sunday open and Friday close volatility
- Maximum daily trade limit enforced
Who Is This For
- Traders who want consistent gold exposure without screen time
- Prop firm challenge traders (drawdown stays well within 12% limits)
- Investors looking for a systematic, rules-based approach to XAUUSD
Recommended Settings
- Starting balance: $1,000 minimum
- Symbol: XAUUSD / GOLD
- Timeframe: M5
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