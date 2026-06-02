- 成长
- 结余
- 净值
- 提取
分配
|交易品种
|交易
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPUSD
|60
|NZDUSD
|56
|EURUSD
|56
|AUDUSD
|55
|USDCAD
|20
|USDJPY
|17
|US30
|3
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|交易品种
|毛利, USD
|损失, USD
|利润, USD
|GBPUSD
|303
|NZDUSD
|18
|EURUSD
|288
|AUDUSD
|173
|USDCAD
|46
|USDJPY
|56
|US30
|78
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|交易品种
|毛利, pips
|损失, pips
|利润, pips
|GBPUSD
|13K
|NZDUSD
|8.8K
|EURUSD
|12K
|AUDUSD
|8.8K
|USDCAD
|3.5K
|USDJPY
|3.6K
|US30
|7.7K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
- 入金加载
- 提取
基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 Pepperstone-MT5-Live01 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。
|
Headway-Real
|0.00 × 4
|
RoboForex-ECN
|0.00 × 5
|
TickmillUK-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|0.00 × 1
|
PepperstoneKE-MT5-Live01
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real28
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5
|0.23 × 35
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.30 × 96
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|0.38 × 281
|
FPMarkets-Live
|0.42 × 309
|
PacificUnionLLC-Live
|0.48 × 46
|
DooTechnology-Live
|0.54 × 26
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|0.54 × 1300
|
FXPIG-Server
|0.60 × 200
|
ActivTradesCorp-Server
|0.75 × 4
|
Tickmill-Live
|0.86 × 171
|
Tradeview-Live
|0.88 × 8
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.90 × 209
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
|1.00 × 4
|
Exness-MT5Real
|1.00 × 4
|
AdmiralsGroup-Live
|1.00 × 1
|
Darwinex-Live
|1.02 × 95
|
Alpari-MT5
|1.04 × 132
|
VantageFX-Live
|1.04 × 70
|
Exness-MT5Real9
|1.13 × 8
Min Investment : USD 1000+
***Trading with less than the recommended minimum capital significantly increase the risk of stop-out and may prevent the strategy from operating sustainably over the long term. Any resulting losses are solely at the investor's own risk.***
Trading Leverage : 1:500 or more
Target Return : 5%+ monthly (Not guaranteed)
Preferred Broker :
https://trk.pepperstonepartners.com/SH1Al
Preferred Pro Firm:
https://www.the5ers.com/?afmc=v3e
Coupon code :U9B3LG8Y5T
Preferred VPS
Kamatera
https://go.cloudwm.com/visit/?bta=37524&brand=kamatera
VPSServer
https://go.cloudwm.com/visit/?bta=37524&brand=vpsserver
***Past performance does not guarantee future returns, trade with your own risk***
USD
USD
USD