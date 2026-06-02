Min Investment : USD 1000+

***Trading with less than the recommended minimum capital significantly increase the risk of stop-out and may prevent the strategy from operating sustainably over the long term. Any resulting losses are solely at the investor's own risk.***





Trading Leverage : 1:500 or more

Target Return : 5%+ monthly (Not guaranteed)





Provide SL and 3 TPs. Once TP1 is reached, the SL will be moved to break-even until TP3 is achieved.





Preferred Broker :

https://trk.pepperstonepartners.com/SH1Al



Preferred Pro Firm:

https://www.the5ers.com/?afmc=v3e

Coupon code :U9B3LG8Y5T





Preferred VPS

Kamatera

https://go.cloudwm.com/visit/?bta=37524&brand=kamatera





VPSServer

https://go.cloudwm.com/visit/?bta=37524&brand=vpsserver









***Past performance does not guarantee future returns, trade with your own risk***