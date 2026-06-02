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Yip Yui Hung

FXVIP

Yip Yui Hung
Yip Yui Hung

Yip Yui Hung

0条评论
可靠性
11
4 / 1.9K USD
每月复制 30 USD per 
增长自 2026 103%
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
1:500
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  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
267
盈利交易:
244 (91.38%)
亏损交易:
23 (8.61%)
最好交易:
69.16 USD
最差交易:
-109.54 USD
毛利:
1 870.04 USD (68 430 pips)
毛利亏损:
-909.20 USD (10 973 pips)
最大连续赢利:
57 (463.49 USD)
最大连续盈利:
463.49 USD (57)
夏普比率:
0.22
交易活动:
81.93%
最大入金加载:
14.00%
最近交易:
7 几小时前
每周交易:
47
平均持有时间:
1 一天
采收率:
3.03
长期交易:
78 (29.21%)
短期交易:
189 (70.79%)
利润因子:
2.06
预期回报:
3.60 USD
平均利润:
7.66 USD
平均损失:
-39.53 USD
最大连续失误:
5 (-279.05 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-279.05 USD (5)
每月增长:
50.16%
算法交易:
100%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
0.00 USD
最大值:
317.27 USD (21.48%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
21.48% (317.27 USD)
净值:
17.80% (256.30 USD)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
GBPUSD 60
NZDUSD 56
EURUSD 56
AUDUSD 55
USDCAD 20
USDJPY 17
US30 3
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
GBPUSD 303
NZDUSD 18
EURUSD 288
AUDUSD 173
USDCAD 46
USDJPY 56
US30 78
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
GBPUSD 13K
NZDUSD 8.8K
EURUSD 12K
AUDUSD 8.8K
USDCAD 3.5K
USDJPY 3.6K
US30 7.7K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +69.16 USD
最差交易: -110 USD
最大连续赢利: 57
最大连续失误: 5
最大连续盈利: +463.49 USD
最大连续亏损: -279.05 USD

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 Pepperstone-MT5-Live01 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

Headway-Real
0.00 × 4
RoboForex-ECN
0.00 × 5
TickmillUK-Live
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
PepperstoneKE-MT5-Live01
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real28
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5
0.23 × 35
FusionMarkets-Live
0.30 × 96
Exness-MT5Real3
0.38 × 281
FPMarkets-Live
0.42 × 309
PacificUnionLLC-Live
0.48 × 46
DooTechnology-Live
0.54 × 26
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.54 × 1300
FXPIG-Server
0.60 × 200
ActivTradesCorp-Server
0.75 × 4
Tickmill-Live
0.86 × 171
Tradeview-Live
0.88 × 8
ICMarkets-MT5
0.90 × 209
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
1.00 × 4
Exness-MT5Real
1.00 × 4
AdmiralsGroup-Live
1.00 × 1
Darwinex-Live
1.02 × 95
Alpari-MT5
1.04 × 132
VantageFX-Live
1.04 × 70
Exness-MT5Real9
1.13 × 8
53 更多...
查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册

Min Investment : USD 1000+ 

***Trading with less than the recommended minimum capital significantly increase the risk of stop-out and may prevent the strategy from operating sustainably over the long term. Any resulting losses are solely at the investor's own risk.***


Trading Leverage : 1:500 or more

Target Return : 5%+ monthly (Not guaranteed)


Provide SL and 3 TPs. Once TP1 is reached, the SL will be moved to break-even until TP3 is achieved.


Preferred Broker : 
https://trk.pepperstonepartners.com/SH1Al

Preferred Pro Firm:
https://www.the5ers.com/?afmc=v3e

Coupon code :U9B3LG8Y5T


Preferred VPS

Kamatera

https://go.cloudwm.com/visit/?bta=37524&brand=kamatera


VPSServer

https://go.cloudwm.com/visit/?bta=37524&brand=vpsserver



***Past performance does not guarantee future returns, trade with your own risk***

没有评论
2026.08.12 22:42
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.08.12 21:42
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.08.12 15:40
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2026.08.05 18:58
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.21 12:49
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.07.21 09:20
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 4.08% of days out of 49 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.17 02:21
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.07.15 16:59
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 4.65% of days out of 43 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.14 16:43
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.07.09 06:35
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.7% of days out of 37 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.08 07:56
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.07.02 13:46
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 3.33% of days out of 30 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.02 12:44
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2026.07.02 12:44
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.06.23 18:41
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2026.06.23 18:41
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.06.17 19:10
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2026.06.17 19:10
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.06.11 23:45
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2026.06.11 23:45
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册
信号
价格
成长
订阅者
资金
结余
EA交易
交易
赢%
活动
PF
预期回报
提取
杠杆
FXVIP
每月30 USD
103%
4
1.9K
USD
1.6K
USD
11
100%
267
91%
82%
2.05
3.60
USD
21%
1:500
复制

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