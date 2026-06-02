- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
248
Profit Trades:
228 (91.93%)
Loss Trades:
20 (8.06%)
Best trade:
69.16 USD
Worst trade:
-109.54 USD
Gross Profit:
1 788.05 USD (64 043 pips)
Gross Loss:
-851.89 USD (8 264 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
57 (463.49 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
463.49 USD (57)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.23
Trading activity:
79.92%
Max deposit load:
14.00%
Latest trade:
16 hours ago
Trades per week:
51
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
2.95
Long Trades:
67 (27.02%)
Short Trades:
181 (72.98%)
Profit Factor:
2.10
Expected Payoff:
3.77 USD
Average Profit:
7.84 USD
Average Loss:
-42.59 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-279.05 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-279.05 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
57.82%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
317.27 USD (21.48%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
21.48% (317.27 USD)
By Equity:
17.80% (256.30 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|NZDUSD
|56
|AUDUSD
|55
|GBPUSD
|53
|EURUSD
|51
|USDJPY
|16
|USDCAD
|16
|US30
|1
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|NZDUSD
|18
|AUDUSD
|173
|GBPUSD
|280
|EURUSD
|269
|USDJPY
|92
|USDCAD
|35
|US30
|69
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|NZDUSD
|8.8K
|AUDUSD
|8.8K
|GBPUSD
|13K
|EURUSD
|11K
|USDJPY
|4.2K
|USDCAD
|3.2K
|US30
|6.9K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +69.16 USD
Worst trade: -110 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 57
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +463.49 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -279.05 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Pepperstone-MT5-Live01" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Headway-Real
|0.00 × 4
|
PepperstoneKE-MT5-Live01
|0.00 × 1
|
TickmillUK-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real28
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5
|0.23 × 35
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.30 × 96
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|0.38 × 281
|
FPMarkets-Live
|0.42 × 309
|
PacificUnionLLC-Live
|0.48 × 46
|
DooTechnology-Live
|0.54 × 26
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|0.54 × 1300
|
FXPIG-Server
|0.60 × 200
|
ActivTradesCorp-Server
|0.75 × 4
|
Tickmill-Live
|0.86 × 171
|
Tradeview-Live
|0.88 × 8
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.90 × 209
|
AdmiralsGroup-Live
|1.00 × 1
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
|1.00 × 4
|
Exness-MT5Real
|1.00 × 4
|
Darwinex-Live
|1.02 × 95
|
Alpari-MT5
|1.04 × 132
|
VantageFX-Live
|1.04 × 70
|
Exness-MT5Real9
|1.13 × 8
|
Eightcap-Live
|1.19 × 254
Min Investment : USD 1000+
Trading Leverage : 1:500 or more
Expected Profit : 5%+ monthly
Provide SL and 3 TPs. Once TP1 is reached, the SL will be moved to break-even until TP3 is achieved.
Preferred Broker :
https://trk.pepperstonepartners.com/SH1Al
Preferred Pro Firm:
https://www.the5ers.com/?afmc=v3e
Coupon code :U9B3LG8Y5T
***Past performance does not guarantee future returns, trade with your own risk***
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Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
100%
2
11
USD
USD
1.6K
USD
USD
10
100%
248
91%
80%
2.09
3.77
USD
USD
21%
1:500