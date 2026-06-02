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Yip Yui Hung

FXVIP

Yip Yui Hung
Yip Yui Hung

Yip Yui Hung

0 reviews
Reliability
10 weeks
2 / 11 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 100%
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
248
Profit Trades:
228 (91.93%)
Loss Trades:
20 (8.06%)
Best trade:
69.16 USD
Worst trade:
-109.54 USD
Gross Profit:
1 788.05 USD (64 043 pips)
Gross Loss:
-851.89 USD (8 264 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
57 (463.49 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
463.49 USD (57)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.23
Trading activity:
79.92%
Max deposit load:
14.00%
Latest trade:
16 hours ago
Trades per week:
51
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
2.95
Long Trades:
67 (27.02%)
Short Trades:
181 (72.98%)
Profit Factor:
2.10
Expected Payoff:
3.77 USD
Average Profit:
7.84 USD
Average Loss:
-42.59 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-279.05 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-279.05 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
57.82%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
317.27 USD (21.48%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
21.48% (317.27 USD)
By Equity:
17.80% (256.30 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
NZDUSD 56
AUDUSD 55
GBPUSD 53
EURUSD 51
USDJPY 16
USDCAD 16
US30 1
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
NZDUSD 18
AUDUSD 173
GBPUSD 280
EURUSD 269
USDJPY 92
USDCAD 35
US30 69
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
NZDUSD 8.8K
AUDUSD 8.8K
GBPUSD 13K
EURUSD 11K
USDJPY 4.2K
USDCAD 3.2K
US30 6.9K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +69.16 USD
Worst trade: -110 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 57
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +463.49 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -279.05 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Pepperstone-MT5-Live01" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Headway-Real
0.00 × 4
PepperstoneKE-MT5-Live01
0.00 × 1
TickmillUK-Live
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real28
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5
0.23 × 35
FusionMarkets-Live
0.30 × 96
Exness-MT5Real3
0.38 × 281
FPMarkets-Live
0.42 × 309
PacificUnionLLC-Live
0.48 × 46
DooTechnology-Live
0.54 × 26
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.54 × 1300
FXPIG-Server
0.60 × 200
ActivTradesCorp-Server
0.75 × 4
Tickmill-Live
0.86 × 171
Tradeview-Live
0.88 × 8
ICMarkets-MT5
0.90 × 209
AdmiralsGroup-Live
1.00 × 1
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
1.00 × 4
Exness-MT5Real
1.00 × 4
Darwinex-Live
1.02 × 95
Alpari-MT5
1.04 × 132
VantageFX-Live
1.04 × 70
Exness-MT5Real9
1.13 × 8
Eightcap-Live
1.19 × 254
52 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register

Min Investment : USD 1000+

Trading Leverage : 1:500 or more

Expected Profit : 5%+ monthly


Provide SL and 3 TPs. Once TP1 is reached, the SL will be moved to break-even until TP3 is achieved.


Preferred Broker : 
https://trk.pepperstonepartners.com/SH1Al

Preferred Pro Firm:
https://www.the5ers.com/?afmc=v3e

Coupon code :U9B3LG8Y5T


***Past performance does not guarantee future returns, trade with your own risk***

No reviews
2026.08.05 18:58
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.21 12:49
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.07.21 09:20
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 4.08% of days out of 49 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.17 02:21
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.07.15 16:59
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 4.65% of days out of 43 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.14 16:43
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.07.09 06:35
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.7% of days out of 37 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.08 07:56
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.07.02 13:46
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 3.33% of days out of 30 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.02 12:44
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2026.07.02 12:44
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.06.23 18:41
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2026.06.23 18:41
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.06.17 19:10
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2026.06.17 19:10
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.06.11 23:45
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2026.06.11 23:45
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.06.05 15:01
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.06.04 05:39
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.06.04 04:39
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
FXVIP
30 USD per month
100%
2
11
USD
1.6K
USD
10
100%
248
91%
80%
2.09
3.77
USD
21%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

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