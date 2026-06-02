The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Pepperstone-MT5-Live01" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Headway-Real 0.00 × 4 PepperstoneKE-MT5-Live01 0.00 × 1 TickmillUK-Live 0.00 × 2 ICMarketsSC-MT5-4 0.00 × 1 Exness-MT5Real28 0.00 × 1 ICMarketsEU-MT5 0.23 × 35 FusionMarkets-Live 0.30 × 96 Exness-MT5Real3 0.38 × 281 FPMarkets-Live 0.42 × 309 PacificUnionLLC-Live 0.48 × 46 DooTechnology-Live 0.54 × 26 ICMarketsSC-MT5-2 0.54 × 1300 FXPIG-Server 0.60 × 200 ActivTradesCorp-Server 0.75 × 4 Tickmill-Live 0.86 × 171 Tradeview-Live 0.88 × 8 ICMarkets-MT5 0.90 × 209 AdmiralsGroup-Live 1.00 × 1 ForexTimeFXTM-Live01 1.00 × 4 Exness-MT5Real 1.00 × 4 Darwinex-Live 1.02 × 95 Alpari-MT5 1.04 × 132 VantageFX-Live 1.04 × 70 Exness-MT5Real9 1.13 × 8 Eightcap-Live 1.19 × 254 52 more... To see trades in realtime, please log in or register To see trades in realtime, pleaseor