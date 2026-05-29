Ducat EA — multi-symbol trend following across gold, indices and JPY pairs.

Read this before you subscribe: maximum drawdown on this account is 65%, and trading activity sits at 100%. This is the high-risk configuration and it is genuinely high risk. Ducat holds correlated exposure across multiple instruments simultaneously, which means drawdowns arrive across the whole book at once rather than one symbol at a time.

If the equity curve appeals but the drawdown does not, the EA's lower risk presets target roughly a third of this exposure. The full EA is available on the MQL5 Market — https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/174055

Simon Reeves / Starpoint Trading



