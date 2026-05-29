- 成长
- 结余
- 净值
- 提取
分配
|交易品种
|交易
|Sell
|Buy
|GER40
|40
|XAUUSD+
|35
|SP500
|29
|USDJPY+
|14
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|交易品种
|毛利, USD
|损失, USD
|利润, USD
|GER40
|437
|XAUUSD+
|573
|SP500
|327
|USDJPY+
|18
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|交易品种
|毛利, pips
|损失, pips
|利润, pips
|GER40
|238K
|XAUUSD+
|39K
|SP500
|42K
|USDJPY+
|5.8K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
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基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 VantageGlobalPrimeAU-Live 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。
无数据
Ducat EA — multi-symbol trend following across gold, indices and JPY pairs.
Read this before you subscribe: maximum drawdown on this account is 65%, and trading activity sits at 100%. This is the high-risk configuration and it is genuinely high risk. Ducat holds correlated exposure across multiple instruments simultaneously, which means drawdowns arrive across the whole book at once rather than one symbol at a time.
If the equity curve appeals but the drawdown does not, the EA's lower risk presets target roughly a third of this exposure. The full EA is available on the MQL5 Market — https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/174055
Simon Reeves / Starpoint Trading
USD
USD
USD