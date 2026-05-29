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Simon Reeves

Ducat Live Signal High Risk

Simon Reeves
Simon Reeves

Simon Reeves

5 (27)
With over ten years of experience in financial markets I bring institutional-level risk management principles to retail algorithmic trading.
My Trading Philosophy:
Risk management comes first, profits follow
Thorough backtesting and forward testing before deployment
4 产品 5 信号
0条评论
可靠性
11
0 / 0 USD
每月复制 99 USD per 
增长自 2026 73%
VantageGlobalPrimeAU-Live
1:500
如何订阅？
查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册
  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
118
盈利交易:
93 (78.81%)
亏损交易:
25 (21.19%)
最好交易:
155.78 USD
最差交易:
-184.80 USD
毛利:
2 642.43 USD (667 284 pips)
毛利亏损:
-1 288.56 USD (342 670 pips)
最大连续赢利:
12 (275.02 USD)
最大连续盈利:
275.02 USD (12)
夏普比率:
0.25
交易活动:
100.00%
最大入金加载:
17.10%
最近交易:
4 几小时前
每周交易:
13
平均持有时间:
3 天
采收率:
4.91
长期交易:
116 (98.31%)
短期交易:
2 (1.69%)
利润因子:
2.05
预期回报:
11.47 USD
平均利润:
28.41 USD
平均损失:
-51.54 USD
最大连续失误:
2 (-220.41 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-220.41 USD (2)
每月增长:
24.49%
算法交易:
97%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
0.05 USD
最大值:
275.56 USD (13.47%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
8.16% (137.69 USD)
净值:
65.03% (997.48 USD)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
GER40 40
XAUUSD+ 35
SP500 29
USDJPY+ 14
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
GER40 437
XAUUSD+ 573
SP500 327
USDJPY+ 18
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
GER40 238K
XAUUSD+ 39K
SP500 42K
USDJPY+ 5.8K
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +155.78 USD
最差交易: -185 USD
最大连续赢利: 12
最大连续失误: 2
最大连续盈利: +275.02 USD
最大连续亏损: -220.41 USD

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 VantageGlobalPrimeAU-Live 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

无数据

Ducat EA — multi-symbol trend following across gold, indices and JPY pairs.

Read this before you subscribe: maximum drawdown on this account is 65%, and trading activity sits at 100%. This is the high-risk configuration and it is genuinely high risk. Ducat holds correlated exposure across multiple instruments simultaneously, which means drawdowns arrive across the whole book at once rather than one symbol at a time.

If the equity curve appeals but the drawdown does not, the EA's lower risk presets target roughly a third of this exposure. The full EA is available on the MQL5 Market — https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/174055

Simon Reeves / Starpoint Trading


没有评论
2026.08.10 16:21
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2026.08.03 20:43
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.08.03 18:42
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.08.03 17:42
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.08.03 12:40
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.08.03 11:40
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.08.03 10:41
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.08.03 09:05
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.08.03 01:02
High current drawdown in 36% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.08.02 21:01
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.31 20:45
High current drawdown in 46% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.31 19:45
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.31 17:44
High current drawdown in 40% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.14 04:53
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.13 23:49
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.06.30 10:04
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.06.12 09:04
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.06.11 17:41
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.06.10 14:23
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.06.10 11:21
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
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信号
价格
成长
订阅者
资金
结余
EA交易
交易
赢%
活动
PF
预期回报
提取
杠杆
Ducat Live Signal High Risk
每月99 USD
73%
0
0
USD
5.9K
USD
11
97%
118
78%
100%
2.05
11.47
USD
65%
1:500
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