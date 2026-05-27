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信号 / MetaTrader 4 / Golden Time Zone Trading
Tao He

Golden Time Zone Trading

Tao He
Tao He

Tao He

619/2000
I am an experienced trader, developer, and risk manager with nearly a decade of practical experience in trading, programming, and automated trading strategies. I am focused on risk control and currently committed to being a long-term survivor in the industry.
0条评论
可靠性
12
0 / 0 USD
每月复制 30 USD per 
增长自 2026 7%
DPrimeVU-Live 4
1:100
如何订阅？
查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册
  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
91
盈利交易:
60 (65.93%)
亏损交易:
31 (34.07%)
最好交易:
89.58 USD
最差交易:
-39.32 USD
毛利:
638.77 USD (64 139 pips)
毛利亏损:
-491.39 USD (48 938 pips)
最大连续赢利:
11 (53.90 USD)
最大连续盈利:
151.55 USD (4)
夏普比率:
0.09
交易活动:
3.93%
最大入金加载:
8.94%
最近交易:
15 几小时前
每周交易:
10
平均持有时间:
59 分钟
采收率:
1.22
长期交易:
41 (45.05%)
短期交易:
50 (54.95%)
利润因子:
1.30
预期回报:
1.62 USD
平均利润:
10.65 USD
平均损失:
-15.85 USD
最大连续失误:
5 (-74.13 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-118.93 USD (4)
每月增长:
-0.87%
算法交易:
100%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
0.00 USD
最大值:
120.32 USD (5.54%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
5.54% (120.32 USD)
净值:
3.34% (72.07 USD)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
XAUUSD 91
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
XAUUSD 147
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
XAUUSD 15K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +89.58 USD
最差交易: -39 USD
最大连续赢利: 4
最大连续失误: 4
最大连续盈利: +53.90 USD
最大连续亏损: -74.13 USD

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 DPrimeVU-Live 4 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

RoboForex-ProCent
0.00 × 1
ThreeTrader-Demo
6.89 × 53
ICMarketsSC-Live17
14.00 × 1
查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册
This EA adopts multiple confirmation algorithms to identify optimal entry prices. It operates across multiple timeframes to prevent failures caused by relying on a single cycle, and integrates diverse internal strategies to diversify trading risks.
Every trade is set with stop loss and take profit. Trailing stop loss and trailing take profit are also applied to minimize risks and maximize the potential returns of each position.
The system is built on a well-established and proven strategy: trading breakouts of key support and resistance levels.
Gold is an ideal instrument for this strategy due to its high volatility.  Product Link  https://www.mql5.com/zh/market/product/146365?source=Site+Market+My+Products+Page
没有评论
2026.08.05 13:56
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2026.07.28 10:03
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.07.28 05:02
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.07.16 14:13
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 3.92% of days out of 51 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.13 14:43
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.07.07 17:46
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.06.17 18:10
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.05.29 16:01
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.05.27 15:08
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2026.05.27 15:08
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.05.27 15:08
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
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信号
价格
成长
订阅者
资金
结余
EA交易
交易
赢%
活动
PF
预期回报
提取
杠杆
Golden Time Zone Trading
每月30 USD
7%
0
0
USD
2.1K
USD
12
100%
91
65%
4%
1.29
1.62
USD
6%
1:100
复制

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