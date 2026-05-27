- 成长
- 结余
- 净值
- 提取
交易:
91
盈利交易:
60 (65.93%)
亏损交易:
31 (34.07%)
最好交易:
89.58 USD
最差交易:
-39.32 USD
毛利:
638.77 USD (64 139 pips)
毛利亏损:
-491.39 USD (48 938 pips)
最大连续赢利:
11 (53.90 USD)
最大连续盈利:
151.55 USD (4)
夏普比率:
0.09
交易活动:
3.93%
最大入金加载:
8.94%
最近交易:
15 几小时前
每周交易:
10
平均持有时间:
59 分钟
采收率:
1.22
长期交易:
41 (45.05%)
短期交易:
50 (54.95%)
利润因子:
1.30
预期回报:
1.62 USD
平均利润:
10.65 USD
平均损失:
-15.85 USD
最大连续失误:
5 (-74.13 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-118.93 USD (4)
每月增长:
-0.87%
算法交易:
100%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
0.00 USD
最大值:
120.32 USD (5.54%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
5.54% (120.32 USD)
净值:
3.34% (72.07 USD)
分配
|交易品种
|交易
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|91
|
20 40 60 80 100
|
20 40 60 80 100
|
20 40 60 80 100
|交易品种
|毛利, USD
|损失, USD
|利润, USD
|XAUUSD
|147
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|交易品种
|毛利, pips
|损失, pips
|利润, pips
|XAUUSD
|15K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- 入金加载
- 提取
最好交易: +89.58 USD
最差交易: -39 USD
最大连续赢利: 4
最大连续失误: 4
最大连续盈利: +53.90 USD
最大连续亏损: -74.13 USD
This EA adopts multiple confirmation algorithms to identify optimal entry prices. It operates across multiple timeframes to prevent failures caused by relying on a single cycle, and integrates diverse internal strategies to diversify trading risks.
Every trade is set with stop loss and take profit. Trailing stop loss and trailing take profit are also applied to minimize risks and maximize the potential returns of each position.
The system is built on a well-established and proven strategy: trading breakouts of key support and resistance levels.
Gold is an ideal instrument for this strategy due to its high volatility. Product Link https://www.mql5.com/zh/market/product/146365?source=Site+Market+My+Products+Page
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信号
价格
成长
订阅者
资金
结余
周
EA交易
交易
赢%
活动
PF
预期回报
提取
杠杆
每月30 USD
7%
0
0
USD
USD
2.1K
USD
USD
12
100%
91
65%
4%
1.29
1.62
USD
USD
6%
1:100