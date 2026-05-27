This EA adopts multiple confirmation algorithms to identify optimal entry prices. It operates across multiple timeframes to prevent failures caused by relying on a single cycle, and integrates diverse internal strategies to diversify trading risks.

Every trade is set with stop loss and take profit. Trailing stop loss and trailing take profit are also applied to minimize risks and maximize the potential returns of each position.

The system is built on a well-established and proven strategy: trading breakouts of key support and resistance levels.