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Tao He

Golden Time Zone Trading

Tao He
Tao He

Tao He

  • Foreign exchange quantitative trader at  Hong kong
  • Hong Kong
  • 355
I am an experienced trader, developer, and risk manager with nearly a decade of practical experience in trading, programming, and automated trading strategies. I am focused on risk control and currently committed to being a long-term survivor in the industry.
0 reviews
Reliability
11 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 13%
DPrimeVU-Live 4
1:100
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
84
Profit Trades:
57 (67.85%)
Loss Trades:
27 (32.14%)
Best trade:
89.58 USD
Worst trade:
-37.20 USD
Gross Profit:
625.33 USD (62 779 pips)
Gross Loss:
-372.46 USD (37 070 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
11 (53.90 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
151.55 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.17
Trading activity:
3.93%
Max deposit load:
8.94%
Latest trade:
22 hours ago
Trades per week:
10
Avg holding time:
1 hour
Recovery Factor:
2.10
Long Trades:
34 (40.48%)
Short Trades:
50 (59.52%)
Profit Factor:
1.68
Expected Payoff:
3.01 USD
Average Profit:
10.97 USD
Average Loss:
-13.79 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-74.13 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-74.13 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
5.40%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
120.32 USD (5.54%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
5.54% (120.32 USD)
By Equity:
3.34% (72.07 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 84
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 253
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 26K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +89.58 USD
Worst trade: -37 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +53.90 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -74.13 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "DPrimeVU-Live 4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

RoboForex-ProCent
0.00 × 1
ThreeTrader-Demo
6.89 × 53
ICMarketsSC-Live17
14.00 × 1
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
This EA adopts multiple confirmation algorithms to identify optimal entry prices. It operates across multiple timeframes to prevent failures caused by relying on a single cycle, and integrates diverse internal strategies to diversify trading risks.
Every trade is set with stop loss and take profit. Trailing stop loss and trailing take profit are also applied to minimize risks and maximize the potential returns of each position.
The system is built on a well-established and proven strategy: trading breakouts of key support and resistance levels.
Gold is an ideal instrument for this strategy due to its high volatility.  Product Link  https://www.mql5.com/zh/market/product/146365?source=Site+Market+My+Products+Page
No reviews
2026.08.05 13:56
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2026.07.28 10:03
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.07.28 05:02
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.07.16 14:13
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 3.92% of days out of 51 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.13 14:43
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.07.07 17:46
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.06.17 18:10
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.05.29 16:01
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.05.27 15:08
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2026.05.27 15:08
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.05.27 15:08
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Golden Time Zone Trading
30 USD per month
13%
0
0
USD
2.3K
USD
11
100%
84
67%
4%
1.67
3.01
USD
6%
1:100
Copy

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