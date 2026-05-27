- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
84
Profit Trades:
57 (67.85%)
Loss Trades:
27 (32.14%)
Best trade:
89.58 USD
Worst trade:
-37.20 USD
Gross Profit:
625.33 USD (62 779 pips)
Gross Loss:
-372.46 USD (37 070 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
11 (53.90 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
151.55 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.17
Trading activity:
3.93%
Max deposit load:
8.94%
Latest trade:
22 hours ago
Trades per week:
10
Avg holding time:
1 hour
Recovery Factor:
2.10
Long Trades:
34 (40.48%)
Short Trades:
50 (59.52%)
Profit Factor:
1.68
Expected Payoff:
3.01 USD
Average Profit:
10.97 USD
Average Loss:
-13.79 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-74.13 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-74.13 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
5.40%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
120.32 USD (5.54%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
5.54% (120.32 USD)
By Equity:
3.34% (72.07 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|84
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|253
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|26K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +89.58 USD
Worst trade: -37 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +53.90 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -74.13 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "DPrimeVU-Live 4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
This EA adopts multiple confirmation algorithms to identify optimal entry prices. It operates across multiple timeframes to prevent failures caused by relying on a single cycle, and integrates diverse internal strategies to diversify trading risks.
Every trade is set with stop loss and take profit. Trailing stop loss and trailing take profit are also applied to minimize risks and maximize the potential returns of each position.
The system is built on a well-established and proven strategy: trading breakouts of key support and resistance levels.
Gold is an ideal instrument for this strategy due to its high volatility. Product Link https://www.mql5.com/zh/market/product/146365?source=Site+Market+My+Products+Page
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Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
13%
0
0
USD
USD
2.3K
USD
USD
11
100%
84
67%
4%
1.67
3.01
USD
USD
6%
1:100