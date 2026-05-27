- 成长
- 结余
- 净值
- 提取
交易:
336
盈利交易:
158 (47.02%)
亏损交易:
178 (52.98%)
最好交易:
82.38 USD
最差交易:
-104.13 USD
毛利:
3 957.56 USD (159 400 pips)
毛利亏损:
-3 907.37 USD (181 867 pips)
最大连续赢利:
16 (473.43 USD)
最大连续盈利:
522.02 USD (13)
夏普比率:
0.01
交易活动:
12.47%
最大入金加载:
7.64%
最近交易:
4 几小时前
每周交易:
29
平均持有时间:
2 小时
采收率:
0.09
长期交易:
213 (63.39%)
短期交易:
123 (36.61%)
利润因子:
1.01
预期回报:
0.15 USD
平均利润:
25.05 USD
平均损失:
-21.95 USD
最大连续失误:
16 (-401.14 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-401.14 USD (16)
每月增长:
0.20%
算法交易:
85%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
328.75 USD
最大值:
576.24 USD (5.62%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
5.62% (576.24 USD)
净值:
1.34% (137.73 USD)
分配
|交易品种
|交易
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSDx
|336
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|交易品种
|毛利, USD
|损失, USD
|利润, USD
|XAUUSDx
|50
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|交易品种
|毛利, pips
|损失, pips
|利润, pips
|XAUUSDx
|-22K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
- 入金加载
- 提取
最好交易: +82.38 USD
最差交易: -104 USD
最大连续赢利: 13
最大连续失误: 16
最大连续盈利: +473.43 USD
最大连续亏损: -401.14 USD
基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 WeMasterTrade-Virtual 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。
无数据
PionirTraderFX
Professional XAUUSD Trading Signal
PionirTraderFX is a disciplined trading strategy focused on XAUUSD (Gold) with an emphasis on consistency, controlled risk, and long-term account growth.
Strategy Highlights
Focused on XAUUSD.
Trades are based on technical analysis and market momentum.
Strict risk and money management.
Automatic Stop Loss and Take Profit management.
Optimized for stable long-term performance.
Risk Management
Every trade is carefully managed.
Conservative lot sizing according to account conditions.
Avoids excessive exposure whenever possible.
Capital preservation is the highest priority.
Recommended Settings
Broker with low spread and fast execution.
VPS recommended for uninterrupted signal copying.
Use appropriate leverage and sufficient account balance.
Recommended risk: Low to Medium.
Disclaimer
Trading Forex and CFDs involves substantial risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Please trade responsibly and only risk capital you can afford to lose.
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信号
价格
成长
订阅者
资金
结余
周
EA交易
交易
赢%
活动
PF
预期回报
提取
杠杆
每月30 USD
1%
0
0
USD
USD
10K
USD
USD
13
85%
336
47%
12%
1.01
0.15
USD
USD
6%
1:100