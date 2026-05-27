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Alwan Irawan St

PionirTraderFX

Alwan Irawan St
Alwan Irawan St

Alwan Irawan St

0 reviews
Reliability
12 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 3%
WeMasterTrade-Virtual
1:100
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
317
Profit Trades:
154 (48.58%)
Loss Trades:
163 (51.42%)
Best trade:
82.38 USD
Worst trade:
-104.13 USD
Gross Profit:
3 844.04 USD (153 726 pips)
Gross Loss:
-3 507.41 USD (161 989 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
16 (473.43 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
522.02 USD (13)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.04
Trading activity:
12.47%
Max deposit load:
7.64%
Latest trade:
1 day ago
Trades per week:
24
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.58
Long Trades:
207 (65.30%)
Short Trades:
110 (34.70%)
Profit Factor:
1.10
Expected Payoff:
1.06 USD
Average Profit:
24.96 USD
Average Loss:
-21.52 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
12 (-186.80 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-397.20 USD (8)
Monthly growth:
6.51%
Algo trading:
84%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
328.75 USD
Maximal:
576.24 USD (5.62%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
5.62% (576.24 USD)
By Equity:
1.34% (137.73 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSDx 317
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSDx 337
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSDx -8.3K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +82.38 USD
Worst trade: -104 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 13
Maximum consecutive losses: 8
Maximal consecutive profit: +473.43 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -186.80 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "WeMasterTrade-Virtual" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

PionirTraderFX

Professional XAUUSD Trading Signal
PionirTraderFX is a disciplined trading strategy focused on XAUUSD (Gold) with an emphasis on consistency, controlled risk, and long-term account growth.

Strategy Highlights
Focused on XAUUSD.
Trades are based on technical analysis and market momentum.
Strict risk and money management.
Automatic Stop Loss and Take Profit management.
Optimized for stable long-term performance.

Risk Management
Every trade is carefully managed.
Conservative lot sizing according to account conditions.
Avoids excessive exposure whenever possible.
Capital preservation is the highest priority.

Recommended Settings
Broker with low spread and fast execution.
VPS recommended for uninterrupted signal copying.
Use appropriate leverage and sufficient account balance.
Recommended risk: Low to Medium.

Disclaimer
Trading Forex and CFDs involves substantial risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Please trade responsibly and only risk capital you can afford to lose.
No reviews
2026.07.31 01:39
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.35% of days out of 74 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.28 02:01
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2026.07.15 18:59
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.07.13 19:47
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.79% of days out of 56 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.07 17:46
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.07.07 03:41
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.07.06 08:30
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.06.30 20:10
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.06.24 09:31
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.06.18 19:26
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.06.12 18:10
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.06.10 02:15
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.06.09 19:11
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.06.07 23:36
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4.76% of days out of 21 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.05.27 08:04
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.05.27 08:04
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
PionirTraderFX
30 USD per month
3%
0
0
USD
10K
USD
12
84%
317
48%
12%
1.09
1.06
USD
6%
1:100
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