- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
317
Profit Trades:
154 (48.58%)
Loss Trades:
163 (51.42%)
Best trade:
82.38 USD
Worst trade:
-104.13 USD
Gross Profit:
3 844.04 USD (153 726 pips)
Gross Loss:
-3 507.41 USD (161 989 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
16 (473.43 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
522.02 USD (13)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.04
Trading activity:
12.47%
Max deposit load:
7.64%
Latest trade:
1 day ago
Trades per week:
24
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.58
Long Trades:
207 (65.30%)
Short Trades:
110 (34.70%)
Profit Factor:
1.10
Expected Payoff:
1.06 USD
Average Profit:
24.96 USD
Average Loss:
-21.52 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
12 (-186.80 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-397.20 USD (8)
Monthly growth:
6.51%
Algo trading:
84%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
328.75 USD
Maximal:
576.24 USD (5.62%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
5.62% (576.24 USD)
By Equity:
1.34% (137.73 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSDx
|317
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSDx
|337
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSDx
|-8.3K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +82.38 USD
Worst trade: -104 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 13
Maximum consecutive losses: 8
Maximal consecutive profit: +473.43 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -186.80 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "WeMasterTrade-Virtual" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
PionirTraderFX
Professional XAUUSD Trading Signal
PionirTraderFX is a disciplined trading strategy focused on XAUUSD (Gold) with an emphasis on consistency, controlled risk, and long-term account growth.
Strategy Highlights
Focused on XAUUSD.
Trades are based on technical analysis and market momentum.
Strict risk and money management.
Automatic Stop Loss and Take Profit management.
Optimized for stable long-term performance.
Risk Management
Every trade is carefully managed.
Conservative lot sizing according to account conditions.
Avoids excessive exposure whenever possible.
Capital preservation is the highest priority.
Recommended Settings
Broker with low spread and fast execution.
VPS recommended for uninterrupted signal copying.
Use appropriate leverage and sufficient account balance.
Recommended risk: Low to Medium.
Disclaimer
Trading Forex and CFDs involves substantial risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Please trade responsibly and only risk capital you can afford to lose.
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
3%
0
0
USD
USD
10K
USD
USD
12
84%
317
48%
12%
1.09
1.06
USD
USD
6%
1:100