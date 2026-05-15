- 成长
- 结余
- 净值
- 提取
分配
|交易品种
|交易
|Sell
|Buy
|SP500
|88
|EURUSD
|73
|USDJPY
|70
|GDAXI
|54
|XAUUSD
|34
|GBPCAD
|27
|EURJPY
|18
|USDCHF
|16
|NDX
|13
|GBPUSD
|12
|EURGBP
|11
|AUDUSD
|10
|GBPCHF
|10
|EURCAD
|9
|XTIUSD
|8
|EURCHF
|7
|WS30
|6
|USDCAD
|5
|AUDJPY
|5
|XAGUSD
|5
|AUDNZD
|4
|GBPAUD
|4
|UK100
|4
|NDAQ
|3
|CADCHF
|2
|EURAUD
|2
|GBPNZD
|2
|STOXX50E
|2
|NZDJPY
|2
|CHFJPY
|2
|AUDCAD
|2
|AUDCHF
|1
|EURNZD
|1
|GBPJPY
|1
|USDMXN
|1
|NZDUSD
|1
|CADJPY
|1
|AUS200
|1
|NI225
|1
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|交易品种
|毛利, USD
|损失, USD
|利润, USD
|SP500
|-759
|EURUSD
|1.4K
|USDJPY
|-931
|GDAXI
|3.6K
|XAUUSD
|1.8K
|GBPCAD
|-128
|EURJPY
|53
|USDCHF
|569
|NDX
|366
|GBPUSD
|-360
|EURGBP
|260
|AUDUSD
|82
|GBPCHF
|153
|EURCAD
|154
|XTIUSD
|437
|EURCHF
|-69
|WS30
|-58
|USDCAD
|2
|AUDJPY
|150
|XAGUSD
|-526
|AUDNZD
|-38
|GBPAUD
|222
|UK100
|-139
|NDAQ
|0
|CADCHF
|62
|EURAUD
|1
|GBPNZD
|81
|STOXX50E
|129
|NZDJPY
|5
|CHFJPY
|45
|AUDCAD
|7
|AUDCHF
|81
|EURNZD
|0
|GBPJPY
|47
|USDMXN
|0
|NZDUSD
|3
|CADJPY
|-111
|AUS200
|54
|NI225
|12
|
2K 4K 6K
|
2K 4K 6K
|
2K 4K 6K
|交易品种
|毛利, pips
|损失, pips
|利润, pips
|SP500
|-4.1K
|EURUSD
|4K
|USDJPY
|-31K
|GDAXI
|16K
|XAUUSD
|9.8K
|GBPCAD
|-499
|EURJPY
|430
|USDCHF
|2.5K
|NDX
|1.3K
|GBPUSD
|-1.3K
|EURGBP
|517
|AUDUSD
|-108
|GBPCHF
|864
|EURCAD
|229
|XTIUSD
|-68
|EURCHF
|-550
|WS30
|102
|USDCAD
|852
|AUDJPY
|966
|XAGUSD
|-2.7K
|AUDNZD
|-596
|GBPAUD
|907
|UK100
|-498
|NDAQ
|-20
|CADCHF
|350
|EURAUD
|63
|GBPNZD
|629
|STOXX50E
|322
|NZDJPY
|88
|CHFJPY
|207
|AUDCAD
|59
|AUDCHF
|134
|EURNZD
|5
|GBPJPY
|682
|USDMXN
|227
|NZDUSD
|58
|CADJPY
|-352
|AUS200
|243
|NI225
|99
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
- 入金加载
- 提取
基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 Darwinex-Live 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
OxSecurities-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
AdmiralsGroup-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|0.00 × 25
|
Exness-MT5Real
|0.00 × 3
|
OneRoyal-Server
|0.00 × 2
|
RoboForex-ECN
|0.15 × 33
|
VTMarkets-Live
|0.22 × 55
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|0.22 × 9
|
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
|0.23 × 13
|
AmanaCapital-Live
|0.63 × 875
|
Darwinex-Live
|0.80 × 6221
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|0.85 × 167
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|1.00 × 225
|
SMCapitalMarkets-Live2
|1.00 × 2
|
PrimeCodex-MT5
|1.07 × 462
|
GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
|1.33 × 3
|
FPMarketsLLC-Live
|1.50 × 46
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|1.56 × 36
|
VantageFXInternational-Live
|2.48 × 46
|
Ava-Real 1-MT5
|2.50 × 8
|
TickmillUK-Live
|2.67 × 9
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|3.00 × 1
|
EBCFinancialGroupKY-Live01
|3.00 × 13
|
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
|3.22 × 9
A diversified multi-strategy trading system engineered to deliver steady, compounded growth while keeping drawdowns under tight control. 🎯 STRATEGY The portfolio combines a team of independent algorithmic strategies working in parallel across multiple currency pairs, indices, metals and timeframes. Each strategy is rule-based and fully automated — no discretionary trading, no martingale, no grid, no averaging losses. When one regime stalls, others step up. Trend-following, breakout, mean-reversion and structural setups balance each other so the portfolio adapts naturally to changing market conditions instead of betting everything on a single edge. 🛡️ RISK MANAGEMENT (hard rules, automatically enforced) • Max 1-2% equity risk per trade • Max 4% drawdown per day • Max 8% drawdown per month • Max 8% lifetime drawdown (hard floor) • Every position carries a hard stop-loss from entry — no exceptions • High-impact economic news automatically blacked out • Anti-correlation gate: no over-exposure to the same direction across pairs 🔬 ENGINEERING Every strategy went through years of historical optimization and walk-forward validation before reaching live deployment. New strategies are only promoted after meeting strict quality filters: profit factor, drawdown, consistency and minimum trade count are continuously monitored. 📈 WHAT TO EXPECT This is a long-term compounding system, not a high-frequency lottery. Targets monthly growth in the single-digit range with maximum drawdown kept well below industry standard. Patience compounds — chasing fast money does not. ⚙️ SETUP Works on standard MT5 accounts with low spreads. Recommended starting balance: at least 10x the average lot risk. Use 1:1 copying for full correlation with the master account. ⚠️ DISCLAIMER Past performance does not guarantee future results. Forex and CFD trading involves substantial risk. Trade only with capital you can afford to lose.
USD
EUR
EUR