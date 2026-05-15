A diversified multi-strategy trading system engineered to deliver steady, compounded growth while keeping drawdowns under tight control. 🎯 STRATEGY The portfolio combines a team of independent algorithmic strategies working in parallel across multiple currency pairs, indices, metals and timeframes. Each strategy is rule-based and fully automated — no discretionary trading, no martingale, no grid, no averaging losses. When one regime stalls, others step up. Trend-following, breakout, mean-reversion and structural setups balance each other so the portfolio adapts naturally to changing market conditions instead of betting everything on a single edge. 🛡️ RISK MANAGEMENT (hard rules, automatically enforced) • Max 1-2% equity risk per trade • Max 4% drawdown per day • Max 8% drawdown per month • Max 8% lifetime drawdown (hard floor) • Every position carries a hard stop-loss from entry — no exceptions • High-impact economic news automatically blacked out • Anti-correlation gate: no over-exposure to the same direction across pairs 🔬 ENGINEERING Every strategy went through years of historical optimization and walk-forward validation before reaching live deployment. New strategies are only promoted after meeting strict quality filters: profit factor, drawdown, consistency and minimum trade count are continuously monitored. 📈 WHAT TO EXPECT This is a long-term compounding system, not a high-frequency lottery. Targets monthly growth in the single-digit range with maximum drawdown kept well below industry standard. Patience compounds — chasing fast money does not. ⚙️ SETUP Works on standard MT5 accounts with low spreads. Recommended starting balance: at least 10x the average lot risk. Use 1:1 copying for full correlation with the master account. ⚠️ DISCLAIMER Past performance does not guarantee future results. Forex and CFD trading involves substantial risk. Trade only with capital you can afford to lose.