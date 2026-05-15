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Dino Pablo Collufio

DINOTRADER9K

Dino Pablo Collufio
Dino Pablo Collufio

Dino Pablo Collufio

2 评论
0条评论
可靠性
93
0 / 0 USD
每月复制 30 USD per 
增长自 2024 237%
Darwinex-Live
1:200
如何订阅？
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  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
518
盈利交易:
346 (66.79%)
亏损交易:
172 (33.20%)
最好交易:
1 534.25 EUR
最差交易:
-926.15 EUR
毛利:
19 333.44 EUR (99 724 pips)
毛利亏损:
-13 504.15 EUR (99 696 pips)
最大连续赢利:
14 (2 046.04 EUR)
最大连续盈利:
2 295.10 EUR (11)
夏普比率:
0.10
交易活动:
62.69%
最大入金加载:
99.14%
最近交易:
6 几小时前
每周交易:
11
平均持有时间:
1 一天
采收率:
2.39
长期交易:
314 (60.62%)
短期交易:
204 (39.38%)
利润因子:
1.43
预期回报:
11.25 EUR
平均利润:
55.88 EUR
平均损失:
-78.51 EUR
最大连续失误:
6 (-2 410.65 EUR)
最大连续亏损:
-2 410.65 EUR (6)
每月增长:
-1.45%
年度预测:
-17.62%
算法交易:
23%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
2.31 EUR
最大值:
2 438.79 EUR (34.95%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
38.52% (1 070.61 EUR)
净值:
15.92% (1 441.42 EUR)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
SP500 88
EURUSD 73
USDJPY 70
GDAXI 54
XAUUSD 34
GBPCAD 27
EURJPY 18
USDCHF 16
NDX 13
GBPUSD 12
EURGBP 11
AUDUSD 10
GBPCHF 10
EURCAD 9
XTIUSD 8
EURCHF 7
WS30 6
USDCAD 5
AUDJPY 5
XAGUSD 5
AUDNZD 4
GBPAUD 4
UK100 4
NDAQ 3
CADCHF 2
EURAUD 2
GBPNZD 2
STOXX50E 2
NZDJPY 2
CHFJPY 2
AUDCAD 2
AUDCHF 1
EURNZD 1
GBPJPY 1
USDMXN 1
NZDUSD 1
CADJPY 1
AUS200 1
NI225 1
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
SP500 -759
EURUSD 1.4K
USDJPY -931
GDAXI 3.6K
XAUUSD 1.8K
GBPCAD -128
EURJPY 53
USDCHF 569
NDX 366
GBPUSD -360
EURGBP 260
AUDUSD 82
GBPCHF 153
EURCAD 154
XTIUSD 437
EURCHF -69
WS30 -58
USDCAD 2
AUDJPY 150
XAGUSD -526
AUDNZD -38
GBPAUD 222
UK100 -139
NDAQ 0
CADCHF 62
EURAUD 1
GBPNZD 81
STOXX50E 129
NZDJPY 5
CHFJPY 45
AUDCAD 7
AUDCHF 81
EURNZD 0
GBPJPY 47
USDMXN 0
NZDUSD 3
CADJPY -111
AUS200 54
NI225 12
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
SP500 -4.1K
EURUSD 4K
USDJPY -31K
GDAXI 16K
XAUUSD 9.8K
GBPCAD -499
EURJPY 430
USDCHF 2.5K
NDX 1.3K
GBPUSD -1.3K
EURGBP 517
AUDUSD -108
GBPCHF 864
EURCAD 229
XTIUSD -68
EURCHF -550
WS30 102
USDCAD 852
AUDJPY 966
XAGUSD -2.7K
AUDNZD -596
GBPAUD 907
UK100 -498
NDAQ -20
CADCHF 350
EURAUD 63
GBPNZD 629
STOXX50E 322
NZDJPY 88
CHFJPY 207
AUDCAD 59
AUDCHF 134
EURNZD 5
GBPJPY 682
USDMXN 227
NZDUSD 58
CADJPY -352
AUS200 243
NI225 99
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +1 534.25 EUR
最差交易: -926 EUR
最大连续赢利: 11
最大连续失误: 6
最大连续盈利: +2 046.04 EUR
最大连续亏损: -2 410.65 EUR

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 Darwinex-Live 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

ICMarketsEU-MT5
0.00 × 1
OxSecurities-Live
0.00 × 1
AdmiralsGroup-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.00 × 25
Exness-MT5Real
0.00 × 3
OneRoyal-Server
0.00 × 2
RoboForex-ECN
0.15 × 33
VTMarkets-Live
0.22 × 55
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.22 × 9
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
0.23 × 13
AmanaCapital-Live
0.63 × 875
Darwinex-Live
0.80 × 6221
Exness-MT5Real3
0.85 × 167
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
1.00 × 225
SMCapitalMarkets-Live2
1.00 × 2
PrimeCodex-MT5
1.07 × 462
GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
1.33 × 3
FPMarketsLLC-Live
1.50 × 46
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.56 × 36
VantageFXInternational-Live
2.48 × 46
Ava-Real 1-MT5
2.50 × 8
TickmillUK-Live
2.67 × 9
BlackBullMarkets-Live
3.00 × 1
EBCFinancialGroupKY-Live01
3.00 × 13
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
3.22 × 9
27 更多...
查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册

A diversified multi-strategy trading system engineered to deliver steady, compounded growth while keeping drawdowns under tight control. 🎯 STRATEGY The portfolio combines a team of independent algorithmic strategies working in parallel across multiple currency pairs, indices, metals and timeframes. Each strategy is rule-based and fully automated — no discretionary trading, no martingale, no grid, no averaging losses. When one regime stalls, others step up. Trend-following, breakout, mean-reversion and structural setups balance each other so the portfolio adapts naturally to changing market conditions instead of betting everything on a single edge. 🛡️ RISK MANAGEMENT (hard rules, automatically enforced) • Max 1-2% equity risk per trade • Max 4% drawdown per day • Max 8% drawdown per month • Max 8% lifetime drawdown (hard floor) • Every position carries a hard stop-loss from entry — no exceptions • High-impact economic news automatically blacked out • Anti-correlation gate: no over-exposure to the same direction across pairs 🔬 ENGINEERING Every strategy went through years of historical optimization and walk-forward validation before reaching live deployment. New strategies are only promoted after meeting strict quality filters: profit factor, drawdown, consistency and minimum trade count are continuously monitored. 📈 WHAT TO EXPECT This is a long-term compounding system, not a high-frequency lottery. Targets monthly growth in the single-digit range with maximum drawdown kept well below industry standard. Patience compounds — chasing fast money does not. ⚙️ SETUP Works on standard MT5 accounts with low spreads. Recommended starting balance: at least 10x the average lot risk. Use 1:1 copying for full correlation with the master account. ⚠️ DISCLAIMER Past performance does not guarantee future results. Forex and CFD trading involves substantial risk. Trade only with capital you can afford to lose.


没有评论
2026.05.15 20:43
80% of growth achieved within 5 days. This comprises 0.9% of days out of 557 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
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信号
价格
成长
订阅者
资金
结余
EA交易
交易
赢%
活动
PF
预期回报
提取
杠杆
DINOTRADER9K
每月30 USD
237%
0
0
USD
10K
EUR
93
23%
518
66%
63%
1.43
11.25
EUR
39%
1:200
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