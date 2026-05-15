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Dino Pablo Collufio

DINOTRADER9K

Dino Pablo Collufio
Dino Pablo Collufio

Dino Pablo Collufio

2 comments
0 reviews
Reliability
92 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2024 245%
Darwinex-Live
1:200
How to subscribe?
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  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
512
Profit Trades:
344 (67.18%)
Loss Trades:
168 (32.81%)
Best trade:
1 534.25 EUR
Worst trade:
-926.15 EUR
Gross Profit:
19 315.10 EUR (99 621 pips)
Gross Loss:
-13 249.24 EUR (99 023 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
14 (2 046.04 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
2 295.10 EUR (11)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.10
Trading activity:
60.68%
Max deposit load:
99.14%
Latest trade:
11 hours ago
Trades per week:
12
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
2.49
Long Trades:
309 (60.35%)
Short Trades:
203 (39.65%)
Profit Factor:
1.46
Expected Payoff:
11.85 EUR
Average Profit:
56.15 EUR
Average Loss:
-78.86 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-2 410.65 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-2 410.65 EUR (6)
Monthly growth:
0.67%
Annual Forecast:
8.08%
Algo trading:
22%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
2.31 EUR
Maximal:
2 438.79 EUR (34.95%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
38.52% (1 070.61 EUR)
By Equity:
15.92% (1 441.42 EUR)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
SP500 86
EURUSD 72
USDJPY 69
GDAXI 54
XAUUSD 34
GBPCAD 26
EURJPY 18
USDCHF 16
GBPUSD 12
NDX 12
EURGBP 11
AUDUSD 10
GBPCHF 10
EURCAD 9
XTIUSD 8
EURCHF 7
WS30 6
USDCAD 5
AUDJPY 5
XAGUSD 5
AUDNZD 4
GBPAUD 4
UK100 4
NDAQ 3
CADCHF 2
EURAUD 2
GBPNZD 2
STOXX50E 2
NZDJPY 2
CHFJPY 2
AUDCAD 2
AUDCHF 1
EURNZD 1
GBPJPY 1
USDMXN 1
NZDUSD 1
CADJPY 1
AUS200 1
NI225 1
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
SP500 -691
EURUSD 1.5K
USDJPY -925
GDAXI 3.6K
XAUUSD 1.8K
GBPCAD -132
EURJPY 53
USDCHF 569
GBPUSD -360
NDX 443
EURGBP 260
AUDUSD 82
GBPCHF 153
EURCAD 154
XTIUSD 437
EURCHF -69
WS30 -58
USDCAD 2
AUDJPY 150
XAGUSD -526
AUDNZD -38
GBPAUD 222
UK100 -139
NDAQ 0
CADCHF 62
EURAUD 1
GBPNZD 81
STOXX50E 129
NZDJPY 5
CHFJPY 45
AUDCAD 7
AUDCHF 81
EURNZD 0
GBPJPY 47
USDMXN 0
NZDUSD 3
CADJPY -111
AUS200 54
NI225 12
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
SP500 -3.9K
EURUSD 4.3K
USDJPY -30K
GDAXI 16K
XAUUSD 9.8K
GBPCAD -520
EURJPY 430
USDCHF 2.5K
GBPUSD -1.3K
NDX 1.3K
EURGBP 517
AUDUSD -108
GBPCHF 864
EURCAD 229
XTIUSD -68
EURCHF -550
WS30 102
USDCAD 852
AUDJPY 966
XAGUSD -2.7K
AUDNZD -596
GBPAUD 907
UK100 -498
NDAQ -20
CADCHF 350
EURAUD 63
GBPNZD 629
STOXX50E 322
NZDJPY 88
CHFJPY 207
AUDCAD 59
AUDCHF 134
EURNZD 5
GBPJPY 682
USDMXN 227
NZDUSD 58
CADJPY -352
AUS200 243
NI225 99
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +1 534.25 EUR
Worst trade: -926 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 11
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +2 046.04 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -2 410.65 EUR

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Darwinex-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsEU-MT5
0.00 × 1
OxSecurities-Live
0.00 × 1
AdmiralsGroup-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.00 × 25
Exness-MT5Real
0.00 × 3
OneRoyal-Server
0.00 × 2
RoboForex-ECN
0.15 × 33
VTMarkets-Live
0.22 × 55
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.22 × 9
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
0.23 × 13
AmanaCapital-Live
0.63 × 875
Darwinex-Live
0.80 × 6221
Exness-MT5Real3
0.85 × 167
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
1.00 × 225
SMCapitalMarkets-Live2
1.00 × 2
PrimeCodex-MT5
1.07 × 462
GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
1.33 × 3
FPMarketsLLC-Live
1.50 × 46
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.56 × 36
VantageFXInternational-Live
2.48 × 46
Ava-Real 1-MT5
2.50 × 8
TickmillUK-Live
2.67 × 9
BlackBullMarkets-Live
3.00 × 1
EBCFinancialGroupKY-Live01
3.00 × 13
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
3.22 × 9
27 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register

A diversified multi-strategy trading system engineered to deliver steady, compounded growth while keeping drawdowns under tight control. 🎯 STRATEGY The portfolio combines a team of independent algorithmic strategies working in parallel across multiple currency pairs, indices, metals and timeframes. Each strategy is rule-based and fully automated — no discretionary trading, no martingale, no grid, no averaging losses. When one regime stalls, others step up. Trend-following, breakout, mean-reversion and structural setups balance each other so the portfolio adapts naturally to changing market conditions instead of betting everything on a single edge. 🛡️ RISK MANAGEMENT (hard rules, automatically enforced) • Max 1-2% equity risk per trade • Max 4% drawdown per day • Max 8% drawdown per month • Max 8% lifetime drawdown (hard floor) • Every position carries a hard stop-loss from entry — no exceptions • High-impact economic news automatically blacked out • Anti-correlation gate: no over-exposure to the same direction across pairs 🔬 ENGINEERING Every strategy went through years of historical optimization and walk-forward validation before reaching live deployment. New strategies are only promoted after meeting strict quality filters: profit factor, drawdown, consistency and minimum trade count are continuously monitored. 📈 WHAT TO EXPECT This is a long-term compounding system, not a high-frequency lottery. Targets monthly growth in the single-digit range with maximum drawdown kept well below industry standard. Patience compounds — chasing fast money does not. ⚙️ SETUP Works on standard MT5 accounts with low spreads. Recommended starting balance: at least 10x the average lot risk. Use 1:1 copying for full correlation with the master account. ⚠️ DISCLAIMER Past performance does not guarantee future results. Forex and CFD trading involves substantial risk. Trade only with capital you can afford to lose.


No reviews
2026.05.15 20:43
80% of growth achieved within 5 days. This comprises 0.9% of days out of 557 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
DINOTRADER9K
30 USD per month
245%
0
0
USD
10K
EUR
92
22%
512
67%
61%
1.45
11.85
EUR
39%
1:200
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