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Carrolien Elisabeth Margaretha Hoebe

CARRO CAPITAL GRID 2

Carrolien Elisabeth Margaretha Hoebe
Carrolien Elisabeth Margaretha Hoebe

Carrolien Elisabeth Margaretha Hoebe

0条评论
可靠性
19
0 / 0 USD
每月复制 30 USD per 
增长自 2026 96%
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
1:500
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  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
1 210
盈利交易:
1 123 (92.80%)
亏损交易:
87 (7.19%)
最好交易:
13.90 EUR
最差交易:
-49.13 EUR
毛利:
1 219.95 EUR (213 700 pips)
毛利亏损:
-503.10 EUR (67 392 pips)
最大连续赢利:
117 (111.22 EUR)
最大连续盈利:
111.22 EUR (117)
夏普比率:
0.27
交易活动:
100.00%
最大入金加载:
15.51%
最近交易:
1 几小时前
每周交易:
92
平均持有时间:
3 天
采收率:
7.25
长期交易:
587 (48.51%)
短期交易:
623 (51.49%)
利润因子:
2.42
预期回报:
0.59 EUR
平均利润:
1.09 EUR
平均损失:
-5.78 EUR
最大连续失误:
6 (-35.42 EUR)
最大连续亏损:
-67.55 EUR (3)
每月增长:
14.13%
年度预测:
171.41%
算法交易:
100%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
3.82 EUR
最大值:
98.89 EUR (6.61%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
6.63% (99.37 EUR)
净值:
46.45% (689.91 EUR)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
GBPNZD 133
AUDNZD 104
EURJPY 92
EURCAD 91
AUDCAD 72
USDCHF 71
CHFJPY 62
GBPCAD 59
NZDCAD 52
SGDJPY 47
GBPAUD 42
AUDJPY 40
AUDUSD 39
NZDJPY 34
GBPSGD 31
USDJPY 29
CHFSGD 24
AUDSGD 21
CADJPY 20
EURNZD 18
USDSGD 18
NZDUSD 18
EURAUD 14
GBPUSD 13
EURGBP 13
NZDCHF 12
GBPJPY 10
AUDCHF 7
EURSGD 7
USDCAD 4
EURUSD 4
CADCHF 3
GBPCHF 3
EURCHF 3
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
GBPNZD 71
AUDNZD 40
EURJPY 67
EURCAD 44
AUDCAD 37
USDCHF 65
CHFJPY 44
GBPCAD -9
NZDCAD 23
SGDJPY 35
GBPAUD 38
AUDJPY 44
AUDUSD 25
NZDJPY -17
GBPSGD 17
USDJPY 61
CHFSGD 35
AUDSGD 20
CADJPY 33
EURNZD 22
USDSGD -5
NZDUSD 12
EURAUD 24
GBPUSD 13
EURGBP 13
NZDCHF 10
GBPJPY 18
AUDCHF 14
EURSGD 6
USDCAD 2
EURUSD 1
CADCHF 4
GBPCHF 7
EURCHF 5
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
GBPNZD 16K
AUDNZD 8.3K
EURJPY 12K
EURCAD 7.7K
AUDCAD 6.8K
USDCHF 6.1K
CHFJPY 9.2K
GBPCAD 6.1K
NZDCAD 4.2K
SGDJPY 7.3K
GBPAUD 6.4K
AUDJPY 6.4K
AUDUSD 2.9K
NZDJPY 641
GBPSGD 3.1K
USDJPY 10K
CHFSGD 4.9K
AUDSGD 2.7K
CADJPY 5.4K
EURNZD 3.9K
USDSGD -299
NZDUSD 1.5K
EURAUD 3.3K
GBPUSD 1.5K
EURGBP 1.2K
NZDCHF 912
GBPJPY 3.2K
AUDCHF 971
EURSGD 839
USDCAD 494
EURUSD 627
CADCHF 397
GBPCHF 662
EURCHF 574
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +13.90 EUR
最差交易: -49 EUR
最大连续赢利: 117
最大连续失误: 3
最大连续盈利: +111.22 EUR
最大连续亏损: -35.42 EUR

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

FusionMarkets-Live
0.00 × 11
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
0.55 × 20
VTMarkets-Live 6
0.73 × 22
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
2.33 × 3
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Carro Capital Trader Grid 2 Fully automated · Medium risk · Forex & Gold

This isn't a signal that fires trades and hopes for the best. Every position opened by Carro Capital Trader Grid 2 is part of a calculated, rule-based system — monitored in real time, bounded by strict risk limits, and designed to keep running even when markets get rough.

The system runs grid logic independently across up to 35 forex pairs simultaneously. Each symbol is managed by its own strategy activation logic — not a one-size-fits-all approach — with per-currency drawdown limits that automatically pause high-risk symbols the moment a threshold is crossed.

What sets it apart:

  1. No martingale, no position-doubling gimmicks — scaling follows defined grid logic only
  2. Consistent strategy logic validated across multi-year backtests — not built around curve-fitted data
  3. Prop firm and capital accelerator compatible — configurable drawdown caps to match program rules
  4. Works on all low-spread brokers — no exotic dependencies or broker-specific configurations required
  5. Built-in spread monitoring tracks conditions across symbols before committing to entries

Account requirements:

Entry level: $500+ · 1:30 leverage · Gold disabled Recommended: $10,000+ · 1:500 leverage · All pairs including gold enabled

On smaller accounts, disabling selected pairs keeps risk distribution clean and capital efficient. A low-spread broker is essential for optimal performance across all symbols. The system handles the complexity — subscribe and let it run.


没有评论
2026.08.03 14:41
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.08.03 13:40
High current drawdown in 33% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.08.03 09:05
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.08.03 01:02
High current drawdown in 36% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.21 07:18
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.21 01:14
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.16 22:17
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.16 20:17
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.16 16:13
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.15 15:57
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.13 22:49
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.13 21:47
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.13 07:39
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.13 00:33
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.12 23:33
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.10 18:59
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.10 16:57
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.08 12:23
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.08 07:56
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.08 06:56
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册
信号
价格
成长
订阅者
资金
结余
EA交易
交易
赢%
活动
PF
预期回报
提取
杠杆
CARRO CAPITAL GRID 2
每月30 USD
96%
0
0
USD
1.5K
EUR
19
100%
1 210
92%
100%
2.42
0.59
EUR
46%
1:500
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