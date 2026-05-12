Carro Capital Trader Grid 2 Fully automated · Medium risk · Forex & Gold

This isn't a signal that fires trades and hopes for the best. Every position opened by Carro Capital Trader Grid 2 is part of a calculated, rule-based system — monitored in real time, bounded by strict risk limits, and designed to keep running even when markets get rough.

The system runs grid logic independently across up to 35 forex pairs simultaneously. Each symbol is managed by its own strategy activation logic — not a one-size-fits-all approach — with per-currency drawdown limits that automatically pause high-risk symbols the moment a threshold is crossed.

What sets it apart:

No martingale, no position-doubling gimmicks — scaling follows defined grid logic only Consistent strategy logic validated across multi-year backtests — not built around curve-fitted data Prop firm and capital accelerator compatible — configurable drawdown caps to match program rules Works on all low-spread brokers — no exotic dependencies or broker-specific configurations required Built-in spread monitoring tracks conditions across symbols before committing to entries

Account requirements:

Entry level: $500+ · 1:30 leverage · Gold disabled Recommended: $10,000+ · 1:500 leverage · All pairs including gold enabled

On smaller accounts, disabling selected pairs keeps risk distribution clean and capital efficient. A low-spread broker is essential for optimal performance across all symbols. The system handles the complexity — subscribe and let it run.