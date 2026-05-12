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Signals / MetaTrader 5 / CARRO CAPITAL GRID 2
Carrolien Elisabeth Margaretha Hoebe

CARRO CAPITAL GRID 2

Carrolien Elisabeth Margaretha Hoebe
Carrolien Elisabeth Margaretha Hoebe

Carrolien Elisabeth Margaretha Hoebe

0 reviews
Reliability
18 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 93%
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
1:500
How to subscribe?
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  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 174
Profit Trades:
1 089 (92.75%)
Loss Trades:
85 (7.24%)
Best trade:
13.90 EUR
Worst trade:
-49.13 EUR
Gross Profit:
1 176.65 EUR (205 806 pips)
Gross Loss:
-481.42 EUR (63 439 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
117 (111.22 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
111.22 EUR (117)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.27
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
15.51%
Latest trade:
10 hours ago
Trades per week:
81
Avg holding time:
3 days
Recovery Factor:
7.03
Long Trades:
570 (48.55%)
Short Trades:
604 (51.45%)
Profit Factor:
2.44
Expected Payoff:
0.59 EUR
Average Profit:
1.08 EUR
Average Loss:
-5.66 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-35.42 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-67.55 EUR (3)
Monthly growth:
13.27%
Annual Forecast:
161.00%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
3.82 EUR
Maximal:
98.89 EUR (6.61%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
6.63% (99.37 EUR)
By Equity:
46.45% (689.91 EUR)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GBPNZD 125
AUDNZD 100
EURJPY 92
EURCAD 88
AUDCAD 71
USDCHF 70
CHFJPY 61
GBPCAD 56
NZDCAD 49
SGDJPY 47
GBPAUD 42
AUDJPY 37
AUDUSD 33
NZDJPY 33
GBPSGD 31
USDJPY 29
CHFSGD 23
AUDSGD 20
CADJPY 20
EURNZD 18
USDSGD 18
NZDUSD 18
EURAUD 14
GBPUSD 13
EURGBP 13
NZDCHF 12
GBPJPY 10
AUDCHF 7
EURSGD 7
USDCAD 4
EURUSD 4
CADCHF 3
GBPCHF 3
EURCHF 3
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GBPNZD 66
AUDNZD 38
EURJPY 67
EURCAD 42
AUDCAD 37
USDCHF 64
CHFJPY 41
GBPCAD -11
NZDCAD 22
SGDJPY 35
GBPAUD 38
AUDJPY 40
AUDUSD 22
NZDJPY -18
GBPSGD 17
USDJPY 61
CHFSGD 34
AUDSGD 19
CADJPY 33
EURNZD 22
USDSGD -5
NZDUSD 12
EURAUD 24
GBPUSD 13
EURGBP 13
NZDCHF 10
GBPJPY 18
AUDCHF 14
EURSGD 6
USDCAD 2
EURUSD 1
CADCHF 4
GBPCHF 7
EURCHF 5
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GBPNZD 15K
AUDNZD 8K
EURJPY 12K
EURCAD 7.4K
AUDCAD 6.8K
USDCHF 6K
CHFJPY 8.7K
GBPCAD 5.7K
NZDCAD 3.9K
SGDJPY 7.3K
GBPAUD 6.4K
AUDJPY 5.8K
AUDUSD 2.6K
NZDJPY 495
GBPSGD 3.1K
USDJPY 10K
CHFSGD 4.7K
AUDSGD 2.6K
CADJPY 5.4K
EURNZD 3.9K
USDSGD -299
NZDUSD 1.5K
EURAUD 3.3K
GBPUSD 1.5K
EURGBP 1.2K
NZDCHF 912
GBPJPY 3.2K
AUDCHF 971
EURSGD 839
USDCAD 494
EURUSD 627
CADCHF 397
GBPCHF 662
EURCHF 574
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +13.90 EUR
Worst trade: -49 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 117
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +111.22 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -35.42 EUR

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

FusionMarkets-Live
0.00 × 11
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
0.55 × 20
VTMarkets-Live 6
0.76 × 21
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
2.33 × 3
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register

Carro Capital Trader Grid 2 Fully automated · Medium risk · Forex & Gold

This isn't a signal that fires trades and hopes for the best. Every position opened by Carro Capital Trader Grid 2 is part of a calculated, rule-based system — monitored in real time, bounded by strict risk limits, and designed to keep running even when markets get rough.

The system runs grid logic independently across up to 35 forex pairs simultaneously. Each symbol is managed by its own strategy activation logic — not a one-size-fits-all approach — with per-currency drawdown limits that automatically pause high-risk symbols the moment a threshold is crossed.

What sets it apart:

  1. No martingale, no position-doubling gimmicks — scaling follows defined grid logic only
  2. Consistent strategy logic validated across multi-year backtests — not built around curve-fitted data
  3. Prop firm and capital accelerator compatible — configurable drawdown caps to match program rules
  4. Works on all low-spread brokers — no exotic dependencies or broker-specific configurations required
  5. Built-in spread monitoring tracks conditions across symbols before committing to entries

Account requirements:

Entry level: $500+ · 1:30 leverage · Gold disabled Recommended: $10,000+ · 1:500 leverage · All pairs including gold enabled

On smaller accounts, disabling selected pairs keeps risk distribution clean and capital efficient. A low-spread broker is essential for optimal performance across all symbols. The system handles the complexity — subscribe and let it run.


No reviews
2026.08.03 14:41
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.08.03 13:40
High current drawdown in 33% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.08.03 09:05
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.08.03 01:02
High current drawdown in 36% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.21 07:18
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.21 01:14
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.16 22:17
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.16 20:17
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.16 16:13
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.15 15:57
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.13 22:49
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.13 21:47
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.13 07:39
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.13 00:33
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.12 23:33
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.10 18:59
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.10 16:57
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.08 12:23
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.08 07:56
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.08 06:56
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
CARRO CAPITAL GRID 2
30 USD per month
93%
0
0
USD
1.4K
EUR
18
100%
1 174
92%
100%
2.44
0.59
EUR
46%
1:500
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