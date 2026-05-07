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Chiwi's IT

CWDT XKG

Chiwi's IT
Chiwi's IT

Chiwi's IT

For all correct links please send us a private message and we will help you through.
MQL5 is editing some links which is ending in not good working links.
For developers/sellers:
Cyberwolfdog Trading is testing and reviewing Expert Advisors on request.
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可靠性
67
0 / 0 USD
每月复制 50 USD per 
增长自 2025 73%
Darwinex-Live
1:200
如何订阅？
查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册
  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
5 556
盈利交易:
3 657 (65.82%)
亏损交易:
1 899 (34.18%)
最好交易:
104.99 EUR
最差交易:
-183.08 EUR
毛利:
17 999.40 EUR (2 185 483 pips)
毛利亏损:
-16 973.81 EUR (1 529 225 pips)
最大连续赢利:
38 (24.72 EUR)
最大连续盈利:
467.78 EUR (14)
夏普比率:
0.03
交易活动:
100.00%
最大入金加载:
100.37%
最近交易:
2 几小时前
每周交易:
99
平均持有时间:
10 小时
采收率:
0.63
长期交易:
2 887 (51.96%)
短期交易:
2 669 (48.04%)
利润因子:
1.06
预期回报:
0.18 EUR
平均利润:
4.92 EUR
平均损失:
-8.94 EUR
最大连续失误:
17 (-102.39 EUR)
最大连续亏损:
-365.20 EUR (16)
每月增长:
-15.43%
年度预测:
-100.00%
算法交易:
93%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
294.18 EUR
最大值:
1 637.02 EUR (48.57%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
37.09% (1 637.79 EUR)
净值:
17.56% (738.84 EUR)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
XAUUSD 1990
NDX 837
SP500 509
WS30 421
GDAXI 318
EURAUD 302
GBPAUD 293
AUDCAD 215
GBPUSD 163
AUDUSD 158
EURUSD 68
USDJPY 45
EURNZD 30
USDCAD 28
AUDJPY 19
CHFJPY 18
NZDUSD 16
USDCHF 14
TSLA 14
EURJPY 14
GBPJPY 12
EURCHF 8
COIN 4
LMT 4
BA 4
MSTR 3
GDX 3
INTC 3
NFLX 3
IGT 2
ADI 2
MCHP 2
APLS 2
AMAT 2
MA 2
PYPL 2
MMM 2
RTX 2
ENPH 2
NZDCAD 2
GDXJ 1
LRCX 1
AVGO 1
LDOS 1
AMGN 1
SAIC 1
ADSK 1
BYD 1
FSLR 1
HON 1
TXN 1
MSCI 1
BAH 1
NEE 1
KBR 1
TXT 1
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
XAUUSD 2.7K
NDX -717
SP500 -670
WS30 -513
GDAXI -101
EURAUD 254
GBPAUD -123
AUDCAD 10
GBPUSD -195
AUDUSD 28
EURUSD 238
USDJPY 86
EURNZD 3
USDCAD 17
AUDJPY 21
CHFJPY -38
NZDUSD -11
USDCHF -152
TSLA 124
EURJPY -21
GBPJPY 8
EURCHF -18
COIN 68
LMT 39
BA 14
MSTR 6
GDX 8
INTC 2
NFLX 7
IGT 1
ADI 11
MCHP 9
APLS 3
AMAT 16
MA 26
PYPL 3
MMM 1
RTX 8
ENPH 2
NZDCAD 1
GDXJ 1
LRCX 10
AVGO 5
LDOS 4
AMGN 10
SAIC 5
ADSK 1
BYD 0
FSLR 0
HON 0
TXN 1
MSCI 3
BAH 0
NEE 0
KBR 0
TXT 0
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
XAUUSD 326K
NDX -66K
SP500 -15K
WS30 -3.1K
GDAXI -7.4K
EURAUD 18K
GBPAUD 8.1K
AUDCAD 1.4K
GBPUSD -1.2K
AUDUSD -3K
EURUSD 26K
USDJPY 13K
EURNZD 1.5K
USDCAD 2.6K
AUDJPY 3.1K
CHFJPY -5.7K
NZDUSD -1.2K
USDCHF -616
TSLA 13K
EURJPY -3.2K
GBPJPY 1.4K
EURCHF -4
COIN 7K
LMT 4K
BA 1.6K
MSTR 762
GDX 869
INTC 273
NFLX 897
IGT 109
ADI 1.2K
MCHP 894
APLS 329
AMAT 1.7K
MA 2.8K
PYPL 355
MMM 139
RTX 787
ENPH 247
NZDCAD 202
GDXJ 107
LRCX 1K
AVGO 541
LDOS 446
AMGN 1.1K
SAIC 581
ADSK 180
BYD -35
FSLR 36
HON 21
TXN 119
MSCI 390
BAH 29
NEE 40
KBR 40
TXT 45
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +104.99 EUR
最差交易: -183 EUR
最大连续赢利: 14
最大连续失误: 16
最大连续盈利: +24.72 EUR
最大连续亏损: -102.39 EUR

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 Darwinex-Live 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

OxSecurities-Live
0.00 × 1
AdmiralsGroup-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real
0.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.00 × 10
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.00 × 6
OneRoyal-Server
0.00 × 1
RoboForex-ECN
0.15 × 33
VTMarkets-Live
0.22 × 55
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
0.23 × 13
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
0.31 × 275
AmanaCapital-Live
0.63 × 875
Exness-MT5Real3
0.85 × 167
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
0.94 × 17
Darwinex-Live
0.98 × 4488
Exness-MT5Real20
1.00 × 2
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
1.03 × 191
PrimeCodex-MT5
1.05 × 453
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.18 × 22
FPMarketsLLC-Live
1.50 × 46
Exness-MT5Real31
1.83 × 6
Ava-Real 1-MT5
2.00 × 7
GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
2.00 × 2
SMCapitalMarkets-Live2
2.00 × 1
HFMarketsGlobal-Live1
2.50 × 2
26 更多...
查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册

Cyber Wolfdog Trading (CWDT) XKG is a rules-based, multi-asset trading signal for MetaTrader 5, designed to operate across different market conditions while keeping risk behavior understandable and controlled.

Markets traded

  • Forex (majors/minors depending on conditions)
  • Indices (CFDs where available)
  • Metals (e.g., Gold)
  • Stocks (limited / occasional exposure)

What CWDT XKG is NOT

  • No Martingale
  • No Grid
  • No “recovery mode” or hidden lot multipliers

The goal is structured entries/exits and risk that you can manage, not “blow-up later” curve-fitting.

Risk & expectations (read this)

Trading involves risk. Drawdowns and losing streaks are normal.
You control your risk via lot size and account settings. As a baseline safety rule, we suggest strict risk management (often ~1%–3% max risk per trade) and proper forward testing before going live.

Execution matters (broker + VPS)

Signals don’t trade in a perfect lab. Spreads widen, slippage happens, and news can distort fills. A stable VPS can materially improve reliability for automated/copy setups.
That’s why Cyber Wolfdog Trading can also recommend suitable broker conditions (spread/commission/execution) and VPS options to match this signal’s needs (including discount codes when available).

Recommended onboarding (best practice)

  1. Subscribe on MQL5 and connect to your MT5 account
  2. Start on a demo using the same balance you plan to trade live
  3. Validate real-world execution (spread/slippage) and your risk settings
  4. Only consider live use after 4–12 weeks of stable demo/forward results

Who this signal is for

✅ Traders who want a multi-asset approach with clear boundaries (no grid/martingale)
✅ Users who prefer process + execution realism over hype
✅ People willing to demo test first and run sensible risk

Who this signal is NOT for

❌ Anyone looking for guaranteed profits
❌ Anyone who wants ultra-aggressive “recovery” systems
❌ Anyone unwilling to manage risk or test setups properly


Broker IC Trading: https://www.ictrading.com/?camp=77685

Broker Darwinex: https://www.darwinex.com/register?ac=tJG5Kw7PU1XIBDhLReVNOdFhqbQ3LaOK7wHCxsQHh8U%3D&lang=en

Broker Darwinex Zero: https://www.darwinexzero.com?fpr=5zr17

Broker Roboforex: ask for our affiliate link!!!

Forex VPS (Stable VPS for MT5): https://www.forexvps.net/?aff=72872

MQL5 Seller Page (CyberWolfdog Trading): https://www.mql5.com/en/users/cyberwolfdog/seller

Patreon (Membership / Personal Assistance): https://www.patreon.com/c/cyberwolfdogtrading/membership

Website: https://ebooks.cyberwolfdogtrading.com/

Contact: https://linktr.ee/cyberwolfdogtrading

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2026.05.07 20:44
80% of growth achieved within 6 days. This comprises 1.64% of days out of 366 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
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信号
价格
成长
订阅者
资金
结余
EA交易
交易
赢%
活动
PF
预期回报
提取
杠杆
CWDT XKG
每月50 USD
73%
0
0
USD
3.1K
EUR
67
93%
5 556
65%
100%
1.06
0.18
EUR
37%
1:200
复制

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信号订阅允许您在一个月内复制提供商的交易。若要进行订阅工作，您应该使用MetaTrader 5交易程序端。

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