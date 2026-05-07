SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / CWDT XKG
Chiwi's IT

CWDT XKG

Chiwi's IT
Chiwi's IT

Chiwi's IT

For all correct links please send us a private message and we will help you through.
MQL5 is editing some links which is ending in not good working links.
For developers/sellers:
Cyberwolfdog Trading is testing and reviewing Expert Advisors on request.
Check:
4 topics 1 comment
0 reviews
Reliability
66 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 50 USD per month
growth since 2025 78%
Darwinex-Live
1:200
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
5 495
Profit Trades:
3 619 (65.85%)
Loss Trades:
1 876 (34.14%)
Best trade:
104.99 EUR
Worst trade:
-183.08 EUR
Gross Profit:
17 774.54 EUR (2 160 019 pips)
Gross Loss:
-16 659.23 EUR (1 493 874 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
38 (24.72 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
467.78 EUR (14)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.03
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
100.37%
Latest trade:
15 hours ago
Trades per week:
119
Avg holding time:
10 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.68
Long Trades:
2 846 (51.79%)
Short Trades:
2 649 (48.21%)
Profit Factor:
1.07
Expected Payoff:
0.20 EUR
Average Profit:
4.91 EUR
Average Loss:
-8.88 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
17 (-102.39 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-365.20 EUR (16)
Monthly growth:
-15.54%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
93%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
294.18 EUR
Maximal:
1 637.02 EUR (48.57%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
37.09% (1 637.79 EUR)
By Equity:
17.56% (738.84 EUR)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 1944
NDX 828
SP500 508
WS30 420
GDAXI 318
EURAUD 301
GBPAUD 292
AUDCAD 214
GBPUSD 163
AUDUSD 157
EURUSD 68
USDJPY 45
EURNZD 30
USDCAD 28
AUDJPY 19
CHFJPY 18
NZDUSD 16
USDCHF 14
TSLA 14
EURJPY 14
GBPJPY 12
EURCHF 8
COIN 4
LMT 4
BA 4
MSTR 3
GDX 3
INTC 3
NFLX 3
IGT 2
ADI 2
MCHP 2
APLS 2
AMAT 2
MA 2
PYPL 2
MMM 2
RTX 2
ENPH 2
NZDCAD 2
GDXJ 1
LRCX 1
AVGO 1
LDOS 1
AMGN 1
SAIC 1
ADSK 1
BYD 1
FSLR 1
HON 1
TXN 1
MSCI 1
BAH 1
NEE 1
KBR 1
TXT 1
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 2.7K
NDX -634
SP500 -675
WS30 -511
GDAXI -101
EURAUD 250
GBPAUD -128
AUDCAD 9
GBPUSD -195
AUDUSD 27
EURUSD 238
USDJPY 86
EURNZD 3
USDCAD 17
AUDJPY 21
CHFJPY -38
NZDUSD -11
USDCHF -152
TSLA 124
EURJPY -21
GBPJPY 8
EURCHF -18
COIN 68
LMT 39
BA 14
MSTR 6
GDX 8
INTC 2
NFLX 7
IGT 1
ADI 11
MCHP 9
APLS 3
AMAT 16
MA 26
PYPL 3
MMM 1
RTX 8
ENPH 2
NZDCAD 1
GDXJ 1
LRCX 10
AVGO 5
LDOS 4
AMGN 10
SAIC 5
ADSK 1
BYD 0
FSLR 0
HON 0
TXN 1
MSCI 3
BAH 0
NEE 0
KBR 0
TXT 0
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 328K
NDX -57K
SP500 -15K
WS30 -2.9K
GDAXI -7.4K
EURAUD 18K
GBPAUD 8K
AUDCAD 1.4K
GBPUSD -1.2K
AUDUSD -3.1K
EURUSD 26K
USDJPY 13K
EURNZD 1.5K
USDCAD 2.6K
AUDJPY 3.1K
CHFJPY -5.7K
NZDUSD -1.2K
USDCHF -616
TSLA 13K
EURJPY -3.2K
GBPJPY 1.4K
EURCHF -4
COIN 7K
LMT 4K
BA 1.6K
MSTR 762
GDX 869
INTC 273
NFLX 897
IGT 109
ADI 1.2K
MCHP 894
APLS 329
AMAT 1.7K
MA 2.8K
PYPL 355
MMM 139
RTX 787
ENPH 247
NZDCAD 202
GDXJ 107
LRCX 1K
AVGO 541
LDOS 446
AMGN 1.1K
SAIC 581
ADSK 180
BYD -35
FSLR 36
HON 21
TXN 119
MSCI 390
BAH 29
NEE 40
KBR 40
TXT 45
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +104.99 EUR
Worst trade: -183 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 14
Maximum consecutive losses: 16
Maximal consecutive profit: +24.72 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -102.39 EUR

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Darwinex-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

OxSecurities-Live
0.00 × 1
AdmiralsGroup-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real
0.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.00 × 10
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.00 × 6
OneRoyal-Server
0.00 × 1
RoboForex-ECN
0.15 × 33
VTMarkets-Live
0.22 × 55
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
0.23 × 13
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
0.31 × 275
AmanaCapital-Live
0.63 × 875
Exness-MT5Real3
0.85 × 167
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
0.94 × 17
Darwinex-Live
0.98 × 4488
Exness-MT5Real20
1.00 × 2
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
1.03 × 191
PrimeCodex-MT5
1.05 × 453
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.18 × 22
FPMarketsLLC-Live
1.50 × 46
Exness-MT5Real31
1.83 × 6
Ava-Real 1-MT5
2.00 × 7
GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
2.00 × 2
SMCapitalMarkets-Live2
2.00 × 1
HFMarketsGlobal-Live1
2.50 × 2
26 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register

Cyber Wolfdog Trading (CWDT) XKG is a rules-based, multi-asset trading signal for MetaTrader 5, designed to operate across different market conditions while keeping risk behavior understandable and controlled.

Markets traded

  • Forex (majors/minors depending on conditions)
  • Indices (CFDs where available)
  • Metals (e.g., Gold)
  • Stocks (limited / occasional exposure)

What CWDT XKG is NOT

  • No Martingale
  • No Grid
  • No “recovery mode” or hidden lot multipliers

The goal is structured entries/exits and risk that you can manage, not “blow-up later” curve-fitting.

Risk & expectations (read this)

Trading involves risk. Drawdowns and losing streaks are normal.
You control your risk via lot size and account settings. As a baseline safety rule, we suggest strict risk management (often ~1%–3% max risk per trade) and proper forward testing before going live.

Execution matters (broker + VPS)

Signals don’t trade in a perfect lab. Spreads widen, slippage happens, and news can distort fills. A stable VPS can materially improve reliability for automated/copy setups.
That’s why Cyber Wolfdog Trading can also recommend suitable broker conditions (spread/commission/execution) and VPS options to match this signal’s needs (including discount codes when available).

Recommended onboarding (best practice)

  1. Subscribe on MQL5 and connect to your MT5 account
  2. Start on a demo using the same balance you plan to trade live
  3. Validate real-world execution (spread/slippage) and your risk settings
  4. Only consider live use after 4–12 weeks of stable demo/forward results

Who this signal is for

✅ Traders who want a multi-asset approach with clear boundaries (no grid/martingale)
✅ Users who prefer process + execution realism over hype
✅ People willing to demo test first and run sensible risk

Who this signal is NOT for

❌ Anyone looking for guaranteed profits
❌ Anyone who wants ultra-aggressive “recovery” systems
❌ Anyone unwilling to manage risk or test setups properly


Broker IC Trading: https://www.ictrading.com/?camp=77685

Broker Darwinex: https://www.darwinex.com/register?ac=tJG5Kw7PU1XIBDhLReVNOdFhqbQ3LaOK7wHCxsQHh8U%3D&lang=en

Broker Darwinex Zero: https://www.darwinexzero.com?fpr=5zr17

Broker Roboforex:

Forex VPS (Stable VPS for MT5): https://www.forexvps.net/?aff=72872

MQL5 Seller Page (CyberWolfdog Trading): https://www.mql5.com/en/users/cyberwolfdog/seller

Patreon (Membership / Personal Assistance): https://www.patreon.com/c/cyberwolfdogtrading/membership

Website: https://ebooks.cyberwolfdogtrading.com/

Contact: https://linktr.ee/cyberwolfdogtrading

No reviews
2026.05.07 20:44
80% of growth achieved within 6 days. This comprises 1.64% of days out of 366 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
CWDT XKG
50 USD per month
78%
0
0
USD
3.2K
EUR
66
93%
5 495
65%
100%
1.06
0.20
EUR
37%
1:200
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.