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Samy Hussein

Gold Expert Signal

Samy Hussein
Samy Hussein

Samy Hussein

5 (1)
Full-time trader with 14+ years experience in trading currencies, gold and stocks.
1 信号 2 主题 8 评论
0条评论
可靠性
12
0 / 0 USD
增长自 2026 9%
Just2Trade-MT5
1:100

提供商被禁止出售信号。

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  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
511
盈利交易:
373 (72.99%)
亏损交易:
138 (27.01%)
最好交易:
44.56 USD
最差交易:
-16.73 USD
毛利:
1 752.62 USD (174 992 pips)
毛利亏损:
-1 658.90 USD (165 412 pips)
最大连续赢利:
14 (68.21 USD)
最大连续盈利:
83.29 USD (11)
夏普比率:
0.03
交易活动:
21.73%
最大入金加载:
2.43%
最近交易:
17 几天前
每周交易:
0
平均持有时间:
1 一小时
采收率:
0.41
长期交易:
262 (51.27%)
短期交易:
249 (48.73%)
利润因子:
1.06
预期回报:
0.18 USD
平均利润:
4.70 USD
平均损失:
-12.02 USD
最大连续失误:
4 (-12.02 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-45.65 USD (3)
每月增长:
-7.25%
年度预测:
-88.02%
算法交易:
99%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
22.75 USD
最大值:
226.68 USD (17.17%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
17.17% (226.68 USD)
净值:
1.41% (14.23 USD)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
XAUUSD 511
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
XAUUSD 94
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
XAUUSD 9.6K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +44.56 USD
最差交易: -17 USD
最大连续赢利: 11
最大连续失误: 3
最大连续盈利: +68.21 USD
最大连续亏损: -12.02 USD

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 Just2Trade-MT5 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

Just2Trade-MT5
9.78 × 23
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Gold Expert is an automated XAUUSD trading strategy designed for consistent, steady growth with low drawdown and controlled risk management. The system focuses on long-term account stability rather than aggressive high-risk trading.

Recommended account leverage is 1:100 with a minimum balance of $1000. Suggested risk settings use a fixed lot size of 0.01 for every $1000 of account balance, helping maintain disciplined exposure and sustainable performance over time.

You can follow the signal or rent the EA from the market https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/177321


没有评论
2026.08.03 10:41
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.08.02 01:55
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.07.21 03:16
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 3.95% of days out of 76 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.17 05:23
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.16 07:07
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2026.07.13 13:43
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.06.25 19:52
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.06.23 10:38
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.05.11 04:48
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.05.11 02:46
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.05.07 14:40
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.05.07 04:34
Share of trading days is too low
2026.05.07 04:34
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.05.07 01:32
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.05.07 01:32
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.05.07 01:32
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.05.07 01:32
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.05.07 01:32
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
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