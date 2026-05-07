Gold Expert is an automated XAUUSD trading strategy designed for consistent, steady growth with low drawdown and controlled risk management. The system focuses on long-term account stability rather than aggressive high-risk trading.

Recommended account leverage is 1:100 with a minimum balance of $1000. Suggested risk settings use a fixed lot size of 0.01 for every $1000 of account balance, helping maintain disciplined exposure and sustainable performance over time.

You can follow the signal or rent the EA from the market https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/177321



