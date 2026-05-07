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- 成长
- 结余
- 净值
- 提取
交易:
511
盈利交易:
373 (72.99%)
亏损交易:
138 (27.01%)
最好交易:
44.56 USD
最差交易:
-16.73 USD
毛利:
1 752.62 USD (174 992 pips)
毛利亏损:
-1 658.90 USD (165 412 pips)
最大连续赢利:
14 (68.21 USD)
最大连续盈利:
83.29 USD (11)
夏普比率:
0.03
交易活动:
21.73%
最大入金加载:
2.43%
最近交易:
17 几天前
每周交易:
0
平均持有时间:
1 一小时
采收率:
0.41
长期交易:
262 (51.27%)
短期交易:
249 (48.73%)
利润因子:
1.06
预期回报:
0.18 USD
平均利润:
4.70 USD
平均损失:
-12.02 USD
最大连续失误:
4 (-12.02 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-45.65 USD (3)
每月增长:
-7.25%
年度预测:
-88.02%
算法交易:
99%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
22.75 USD
最大值:
226.68 USD (17.17%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
17.17% (226.68 USD)
净值:
1.41% (14.23 USD)
分配
|交易品种
|交易
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|511
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|交易品种
|毛利, USD
|损失, USD
|利润, USD
|XAUUSD
|94
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|交易品种
|毛利, pips
|损失, pips
|利润, pips
|XAUUSD
|9.6K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
- 入金加载
- 提取
最好交易: +44.56 USD
最差交易: -17 USD
最大连续赢利: 11
最大连续失误: 3
最大连续盈利: +68.21 USD
最大连续亏损: -12.02 USD
Gold Expert is an automated XAUUSD trading strategy designed for consistent, steady growth with low drawdown and controlled risk management. The system focuses on long-term account stability rather than aggressive high-risk trading.
Recommended account leverage is 1:100 with a minimum balance of $1000. Suggested risk settings use a fixed lot size of 0.01 for every $1000 of account balance, helping maintain disciplined exposure and sustainable performance over time.
You can follow the signal or rent the EA from the market https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/177321
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