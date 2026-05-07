Provider debarred from selling signals.
- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|511
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|94
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|9.6K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Just2Trade-MT5" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
Gold Expert is an automated XAUUSD trading strategy designed for consistent, steady growth with low drawdown and controlled risk management. The system focuses on long-term account stability rather than aggressive high-risk trading.
Recommended account leverage is 1:100 with a minimum balance of $1000. Suggested risk settings use a fixed lot size of 0.01 for every $1000 of account balance, helping maintain disciplined exposure and sustainable performance over time.
You can follow the signal or rent the EA from the market https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/177321