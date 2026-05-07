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Samy Hussein

Gold Expert Signal

Samy Hussein
Samy Hussein

Samy Hussein

5 (1)
Full-time trader with 14+ years experience in trading currencies, gold and stocks.
1 signal 2 topics 8 comments
0 reviews
Reliability
12 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2026 9%
Just2Trade-MT5
1:100

Provider debarred from selling signals.

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  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
511
Profit Trades:
373 (72.99%)
Loss Trades:
138 (27.01%)
Best trade:
44.56 USD
Worst trade:
-16.73 USD
Gross Profit:
1 752.62 USD (174 992 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 658.90 USD (165 412 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
14 (68.21 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
83.29 USD (11)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.03
Trading activity:
21.73%
Max deposit load:
2.43%
Latest trade:
12 days ago
Trades per week:
0
Avg holding time:
1 hour
Recovery Factor:
0.41
Long Trades:
262 (51.27%)
Short Trades:
249 (48.73%)
Profit Factor:
1.06
Expected Payoff:
0.18 USD
Average Profit:
4.70 USD
Average Loss:
-12.02 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-12.02 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-45.65 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
-7.25%
Annual Forecast:
-88.02%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
22.75 USD
Maximal:
226.68 USD (17.17%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
17.17% (226.68 USD)
By Equity:
1.41% (14.23 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 511
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 94
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 9.6K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +44.56 USD
Worst trade: -17 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 11
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +68.21 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -12.02 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Just2Trade-MT5" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Just2Trade-MT5
9.78 × 23
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register

Gold Expert is an automated XAUUSD trading strategy designed for consistent, steady growth with low drawdown and controlled risk management. The system focuses on long-term account stability rather than aggressive high-risk trading.

Recommended account leverage is 1:100 with a minimum balance of $1000. Suggested risk settings use a fixed lot size of 0.01 for every $1000 of account balance, helping maintain disciplined exposure and sustainable performance over time.

You can follow the signal or rent the EA from the market https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/177321


No reviews
2026.08.03 10:41
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.08.02 01:55
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.07.21 03:16
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 3.95% of days out of 76 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.17 05:23
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.16 07:07
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2026.07.13 13:43
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.06.25 19:52
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.06.23 10:38
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.05.11 04:48
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.05.11 02:46
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.05.07 14:40
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.05.07 04:34
Share of trading days is too low
2026.05.07 04:34
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.05.07 01:32
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.05.07 01:32
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.05.07 01:32
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.05.07 01:32
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.05.07 01:32
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
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