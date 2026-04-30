- 成长
- 结余
- 净值
- 提取
分配
|交易品种
|交易
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|63
|
20 40 60
|
20 40 60
|
20 40 60
|交易品种
|毛利, USD
|损失, USD
|利润, USD
|XAUUSD
|540
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|交易品种
|毛利, pips
|损失, pips
|利润, pips
|XAUUSD
|55K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- 入金加载
- 提取
基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 Tickmill-Live 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|0.00 × 2
|
VantageInternational-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 8
|0.00 × 2
|
FPMarkets-Live2
|0.00 × 1
|
Afterprime-Ltd
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real33
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real32
|0.00 × 1
|
MavenTrade-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
TickmillEU-Live
|1.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|1.15 × 131
|
Tickmill-Live
|2.81 × 6442
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|2.95 × 1049
|
Exness-MT5Real
|4.00 × 17
|
Aglobe-Live
|4.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|4.45 × 144
|
MaxusGlobalMarket-Main
|4.50 × 2
|
AdmiralMarkets-Live
|4.50 × 2
|
Exness-MT5Real21
|4.75 × 4
|
TitanFX-MT5-01
|4.99 × 82
|
AdmiralsSC-Live
|5.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real29
|5.33 × 3
|
Alpari-MT5
|5.41 × 32
|
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
|5.74 × 39
|
Exness-MT5Real6
|6.00 × 3
🎯 Before You Subscribe to This High-Performance Signal — Read This First!
✅ Looking for a Stress-Free Signal? You Found It.
If you’re tired of signals that blow accounts with martingale, averaging down, and overtrading — this is your new home.
We trade with pure discipline:
🔹 No Martingale
🔹 No Averaging Down
🔹 Single, High-Conviction Entry Only
Every trade comes with a defined Stop Loss and Take Profit. No guesswork. No stress.
📊 Risk Management First
🔹 Lot Size: 0.01 per $1,000 balance
🔹 Minimum Leverage: 1:500
📌 Lower leverage = lower copied volume = lower results.
💰 Instrument Traded: XAU/USD (Gold)
📈 Target Annual Return: 120% – 180%
📉 Max Expected Drawdown: ≤ 20%
🧩 Broker Requirement
We use TICKMILL. To achieve the same results, use the same broker.
➡ Register here: Click Here
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USD
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