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信号 / MetaTrader 5 / Goldivist
Christian Wijaya

Goldivist

Christian Wijaya
Christian Wijaya

Christian Wijaya

我在金融市场拥有超过10年的经验，尤其是外汇和美国股票期权

我的信号最近已经发布，但是信号已经运行了一年多，并且700％的回报率（运行12个月后）和DD每年的平均值仅为8％。

我有几个信号可以订阅，因此，如果这是您第一次订阅我的信号，请务必在私人消息中写信给我。为了确保您帐户的特征（存款，杠杆，复制设置，VPS服务器），这是必要的，以使您能够最准确地复制信号。
1 主题 1 评论
0条评论
可靠性
15
0 / 0 USD
每月复制 35 USD per 
增长自 2026 87%
Tickmill-Live
1:500
如何订阅？
查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册
  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
63
盈利交易:
47 (74.60%)
亏损交易:
16 (25.40%)
最好交易:
50.73 USD
最差交易:
-48.17 USD
毛利:
1 057.17 USD (106 114 pips)
毛利亏损:
-517.70 USD (51 454 pips)
最大连续赢利:
9 (106.48 USD)
最大连续盈利:
212.38 USD (7)
夏普比率:
0.30
交易活动:
25.39%
最大入金加载:
5.62%
最近交易:
1 几天前
每周交易:
4
平均持有时间:
9 小时
采收率:
4.57
长期交易:
39 (61.90%)
短期交易:
24 (38.10%)
利润因子:
2.04
预期回报:
8.56 USD
平均利润:
22.49 USD
平均损失:
-32.36 USD
最大连续失误:
2 (-85.10 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-85.10 USD (2)
每月增长:
30.02%
年度预测:
364.24%
算法交易:
58%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
18.66 USD
最大值:
117.95 USD (16.27%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
16.27% (117.92 USD)
净值:
5.68% (36.54 USD)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
XAUUSD 63
20 40 60
20 40 60
20 40 60
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
XAUUSD 540
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
XAUUSD 55K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +50.73 USD
最差交易: -48 USD
最大连续赢利: 7
最大连续失误: 2
最大连续盈利: +106.48 USD
最大连续亏损: -85.10 USD

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 Tickmill-Live 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

ICMarkets-MT5
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real7
0.00 × 2
VantageInternational-Live
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 8
0.00 × 2
FPMarkets-Live2
0.00 × 1
Afterprime-Ltd
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real33
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real32
0.00 × 1
MavenTrade-Server
0.00 × 1
TickmillEU-Live
1.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real8
1.15 × 131
Tickmill-Live
2.81 × 6442
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
2.95 × 1049
Exness-MT5Real
4.00 × 17
Aglobe-Live
4.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-MT5
4.45 × 144
MaxusGlobalMarket-Main
4.50 × 2
AdmiralMarkets-Live
4.50 × 2
Exness-MT5Real21
4.75 × 4
TitanFX-MT5-01
4.99 × 82
AdmiralsSC-Live
5.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real29
5.33 × 3
Alpari-MT5
5.41 × 32
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
5.74 × 39
Exness-MT5Real6
6.00 × 3
46 更多...
查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册

🎯 Before You Subscribe to This High-Performance Signal — Read This First!

 Looking for a Stress-Free Signal? You Found It.
If you’re tired of signals that blow accounts with martingale, averaging down, and overtrading — this is your new home.
We trade with pure discipline:
🔹 No Martingale
🔹 No Averaging Down
🔹 Single, High-Conviction Entry Only
Every trade comes with a defined Stop Loss and Take Profit. No guesswork. No stress.

📊 Risk Management First
🔹 Lot Size: 0.01 per $1,000 balance
🔹 Minimum Leverage: 1:500
📌 Lower leverage = lower copied volume = lower results.

💰 Instrument Traded: XAU/USD (Gold)
📈 Target Annual Return: 120% – 180%
📉 Max Expected Drawdown: ≤ 20%

🧩 Broker Requirement
We use TICKMILL. To achieve the same results, use the same broker.
➡ Register here: Click Here


没有评论
2026.07.10 17:57
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2026.06.26 12:02
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.06.23 02:44
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 3.7% of days out of 54 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.06.18 23:30
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.06.09 15:07
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.5% of days out of 40 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.06.03 22:35
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.05.29 13:59
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.05.26 09:50
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 3.85% of days out of 26 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.05.26 02:00
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.05.26 01:00
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.05.21 05:40
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4.76% of days out of 21 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.05.08 17:08
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.05.08 16:08
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.05.01 15:57
Share of trading days is too low
2026.05.01 15:57
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.05.01 14:57
Share of trading days is too low
2026.05.01 14:57
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.04.30 23:47
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.04.30 23:47
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.04.30 23:47
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册
信号
价格
成长
订阅者
资金
结余
EA交易
交易
赢%
活动
PF
预期回报
提取
杠杆
Goldivist
每月35 USD
87%
0
0
USD
1K
USD
15
58%
63
74%
25%
2.04
8.56
USD
16%
1:500
复制

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