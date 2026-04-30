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Christian Wijaya

Goldivist

Christian Wijaya
Christian Wijaya

Christian Wijaya

I am one of My Forex Funds (MFF) funded traders who have successfully achieved and passed the challenge
My signal has been published recently , but signal has been running more than one year and 900% return ( 12 months since running) and DD has only an 8% average per year.
1 topic 1 comment
0 reviews
Reliability
14 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 35 USD per month
growth since 2026 79%
Tickmill-Live
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
62
Profit Trades:
46 (74.19%)
Loss Trades:
16 (25.81%)
Best trade:
50.73 USD
Worst trade:
-48.17 USD
Gross Profit:
1 015.57 USD (101 897 pips)
Gross Loss:
-517.64 USD (51 454 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
9 (106.48 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
212.38 USD (7)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.29
Trading activity:
25.39%
Max deposit load:
5.62%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
4
Avg holding time:
9 hours
Recovery Factor:
4.22
Long Trades:
38 (61.29%)
Short Trades:
24 (38.71%)
Profit Factor:
1.96
Expected Payoff:
8.03 USD
Average Profit:
22.08 USD
Average Loss:
-32.35 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-85.10 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-85.10 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
26.16%
Annual Forecast:
317.41%
Algo trading:
59%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
18.66 USD
Maximal:
117.95 USD (16.27%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
16.27% (117.92 USD)
By Equity:
5.68% (36.54 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 62
20 40 60
20 40 60
20 40 60
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 498
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 50K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +50.73 USD
Worst trade: -48 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 7
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +106.48 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -85.10 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Tickmill-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarkets-MT5
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real7
0.00 × 2
VantageInternational-Live
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 8
0.00 × 2
FPMarkets-Live2
0.00 × 1
Afterprime-Ltd
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real33
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real32
0.00 × 1
MavenTrade-Server
0.00 × 1
TickmillEU-Live
1.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real8
1.15 × 131
Tickmill-Live
2.81 × 6442
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
2.95 × 1049
Exness-MT5Real
4.00 × 17
Aglobe-Live
4.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-MT5
4.45 × 144
MaxusGlobalMarket-Main
4.50 × 2
AdmiralMarkets-Live
4.50 × 2
Exness-MT5Real21
4.75 × 4
TitanFX-MT5-01
4.99 × 82
AdmiralsSC-Live
5.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real29
5.33 × 3
Alpari-MT5
5.41 × 32
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
5.74 × 39
Exness-MT5Real6
6.00 × 3
46 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register

🎯 Before You Subscribe to This High-Performance Signal — Read This First!

 Looking for a Stress-Free Signal? You Found It.
If you’re tired of signals that blow accounts with martingale, averaging down, and overtrading — this is your new home.
We trade with pure discipline:
🔹 No Martingale
🔹 No Averaging Down
🔹 Single, High-Conviction Entry Only
Every trade comes with a defined Stop Loss and Take Profit. No guesswork. No stress.

📊 Risk Management First
🔹 Lot Size: 0.01 per $1,000 balance
🔹 Minimum Leverage: 1:500
📌 Lower leverage = lower copied volume = lower results.

💰 Instrument Traded: XAU/USD (Gold)
📈 Target Annual Return: 120% – 180%
📉 Max Expected Drawdown: ≤ 20%

🧩 Broker Requirement
We use TICKMILL. To achieve the same results, use the same broker.
➡ Register here: Click Here


No reviews
2026.07.10 17:57
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2026.06.26 12:02
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.06.23 02:44
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 3.7% of days out of 54 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.06.18 23:30
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.06.09 15:07
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.5% of days out of 40 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.06.03 22:35
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.05.29 13:59
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.05.26 09:50
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 3.85% of days out of 26 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.05.26 02:00
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.05.26 01:00
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.05.21 05:40
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4.76% of days out of 21 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.05.08 17:08
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.05.08 16:08
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.05.01 15:57
Share of trading days is too low
2026.05.01 15:57
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.05.01 14:57
Share of trading days is too low
2026.05.01 14:57
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.04.30 23:47
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.04.30 23:47
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.04.30 23:47
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Goldivist
35 USD per month
79%
0
0
USD
1.1K
USD
14
59%
62
74%
25%
1.96
8.03
USD
16%
1:500
Copy

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