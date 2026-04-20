- 成长
- 结余
- 净值
- 提取
交易:
61
盈利交易:
46 (75.40%)
亏损交易:
15 (24.59%)
最好交易:
20.92 USD
最差交易:
-11.48 USD
毛利:
206.04 USD (20 630 pips)
毛利亏损:
-162.90 USD (15 914 pips)
最大连续赢利:
11 (30.05 USD)
最大连续盈利:
56.04 USD (9)
夏普比率:
0.11
交易活动:
0.14%
最大入金加载:
2.13%
最近交易:
4 几小时前
每周交易:
4
平均持有时间:
15 分钟
采收率:
0.66
长期交易:
26 (42.62%)
短期交易:
35 (57.38%)
利润因子:
1.26
预期回报:
0.71 USD
平均利润:
4.48 USD
平均损失:
-10.86 USD
最大连续失误:
6 (-60.90 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-60.90 USD (6)
每月增长:
-8.06%
年度预测:
-97.84%
算法交易:
100%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
26.12 USD
最大值:
65.38 USD (11.63%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
11.62% (65.32 USD)
净值:
2.22% (9.78 USD)
分配
|交易品种
|交易
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|61
|
20 40 60
|
20 40 60
|
20 40 60
|交易品种
|毛利, USD
|损失, USD
|利润, USD
|XAUUSD
|43
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|交易品种
|毛利, pips
|损失, pips
|利润, pips
|XAUUSD
|4.7K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
- 入金加载
- 提取
最好交易: +20.92 USD
最差交易: -11 USD
最大连续赢利: 9
最大连续失误: 6
最大连续盈利: +30.05 USD
最大连续亏损: -60.90 USD
基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 EBCFinancialGroupKY-Live01 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。
Gold V4 steady version.
One order per time with SL, no Martingale, no Grid.
Win ratio is around 86%, and with suitable profit/loss ratio, it still has drawdown period, but it can cover.
3% risk, and expected 100% APY with 10% DD according to backtest from 2025 till now.
The system is desigened for smaller money, if u use bigger account , need to set lower risk.
It is a breakout scalper strategy, so better to use VPS close to my server.
You can copy here with subscription fee.
Or freely copy on EBC directly, but it's need you to register an account with my EBC's link : click me
Then I will PM you the details, thanks.
没有评论
信号
价格
成长
订阅者
资金
结余
周
EA交易
交易
赢%
活动
PF
预期回报
提取
杠杆
每月49 USD
9%
0
0
USD
USD
498
USD
USD
17
100%
61
75%
0%
1.26
0.71
USD
USD
12%
1:500