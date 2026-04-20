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Qi Kai Fan

Gold V4 SV EBC 455

Qi Kai Fan
Qi Kai Fan

Qi Kai Fan

3.5 (2)
Hello everyone, nice to meet you all FX trading enthusiasts here in the mql5 community.
I have posted a certain number of signals, some of which are just for the convenience of my management. For example, some accounts with a leverage of 1000 cannot be followed due to system restrictions.
1 product 24 signals 1 topic
0 reviews
Reliability
16 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 49 USD per month
growth since 2026 11%
EBCFinancialGroupKY-Live01
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
58
Profit Trades:
44 (75.86%)
Loss Trades:
14 (24.14%)
Best trade:
20.92 USD
Worst trade:
-11.48 USD
Gross Profit:
203.33 USD (20 359 pips)
Gross Loss:
-152.11 USD (14 854 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
11 (30.05 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
56.04 USD (9)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.13
Trading activity:
0.14%
Max deposit load:
2.13%
Latest trade:
21 hours ago
Trades per week:
3
Avg holding time:
16 minutes
Recovery Factor:
0.84
Long Trades:
23 (39.66%)
Short Trades:
35 (60.34%)
Profit Factor:
1.34
Expected Payoff:
0.88 USD
Average Profit:
4.62 USD
Average Loss:
-10.87 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-60.90 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-60.90 USD (6)
Monthly growth:
-6.37%
Annual Forecast:
-77.32%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
26.12 USD
Maximal:
61.32 USD (10.91%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
10.89% (61.26 USD)
By Equity:
2.22% (9.78 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 58
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 51
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 5.5K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +20.92 USD
Worst trade: -11 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 9
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +30.05 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -60.90 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "EBCFinancialGroupKY-Live01" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Exness-MT5Real28
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
3.03 × 36
Exness-MT5Real
5.83 × 6
FxPro-MT5
9.50 × 2
OctaFX-Real
10.00 × 1
XMGlobal-MT5 4
18.79 × 52
STARTRADERFinancial-Live 3
19.25 × 8
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register

Gold V4 steady version.

One order per time with SL, no Martingale, no Grid. 

Win ratio is around 86%,  and with suitable profit/loss ratio, it still has drawdown period,  but it can cover.

3% risk,  and expected 100% APY  with 10% DD according to backtest from 2025 till now.

The system is desigened for smaller money,  if u use bigger account , need to set lower risk. 

It is a breakout scalper strategy, so better to use VPS close to my server.


You can copy here with subscription fee.

Or freely copy on EBC directly,   but it's need you to register an account with my EBC's link : click me 

Then I will PM you the details, thanks.


No reviews
2026.07.13 14:43
80% of growth achieved within 4 days. This comprises 4.76% of days out of 84 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.07 19:48
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.07.07 02:39
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 3.85% of days out of 78 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.01 14:30
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.06.30 18:10
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2026.06.24 00:45
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.06.23 23:45
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.06.03 09:15
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.06.03 09:15
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 4.55% of days out of 44 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.06.03 06:13
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.05.18 01:19
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.05.15 01:31
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4% of days out of 25 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.05.14 15:25
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.05.12 00:58
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4.55% of days out of 22 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.05.04 16:45
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.04.24 05:05
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.04.23 17:59
80% of growth achieved within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of 3 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.04.21 16:02
Share of trading days is too low
2026.04.21 16:02
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.04.21 16:02
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Gold V4 SV EBC 455
49 USD per month
11%
0
0
USD
506
USD
16
100%
58
75%
0%
1.33
0.88
USD
11%
1:500
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