Gold V4 steady version.

One order per time with SL, no Martingale, no Grid.

Win ratio is around 86%, and with suitable profit/loss ratio, it still has drawdown period, but it can cover.

3% risk, and expected 100% APY with 10% DD according to backtest from 2025 till now.

The system is desigened for smaller money, if u use bigger account , need to set lower risk.

It is a breakout scalper strategy, so better to use VPS close to my server.





You can copy here with subscription fee.

Or freely copy on EBC directly, but it's need you to register an account with my EBC's link : click me

Then I will PM you the details, thanks.



