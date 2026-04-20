- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|58
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|51
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|5.5K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "EBCFinancialGroupKY-Live01" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
Gold V4 steady version.
One order per time with SL, no Martingale, no Grid.
Win ratio is around 86%, and with suitable profit/loss ratio, it still has drawdown period, but it can cover.
3% risk, and expected 100% APY with 10% DD according to backtest from 2025 till now.
The system is desigened for smaller money, if u use bigger account , need to set lower risk.
It is a breakout scalper strategy, so better to use VPS close to my server.
You can copy here with subscription fee.
Or freely copy on EBC directly, but it's need you to register an account with my EBC's link : click me
Then I will PM you the details, thanks.
USD
USD
USD