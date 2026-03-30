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Jan Volker Buchwald

Phoenix7 Balanced

Jan Volker Buchwald
Jan Volker Buchwald

Jan Volker Buchwald

0条评论
可靠性
23
0 / 0 USD
每月复制 30 USD per 
增长自 2026 18%
RoboForex-ECN
1:500
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  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
407
盈利交易:
321 (78.86%)
亏损交易:
86 (21.13%)
最好交易:
29.13 USD
最差交易:
-41.39 USD
毛利:
664.39 USD (35 033 pips)
毛利亏损:
-484.21 USD (25 879 pips)
最大连续赢利:
27 (42.46 USD)
最大连续盈利:
66.36 USD (5)
夏普比率:
0.10
交易活动:
45.55%
最大入金加载:
3.27%
最近交易:
7 几小时前
每周交易:
12
平均持有时间:
7 小时
采收率:
1.32
长期交易:
224 (55.04%)
短期交易:
183 (44.96%)
利润因子:
1.37
预期回报:
0.44 USD
平均利润:
2.07 USD
平均损失:
-5.63 USD
最大连续失误:
7 (-42.50 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-59.61 USD (4)
每月增长:
-3.46%
年度预测:
-41.95%
算法交易:
100%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
3.93 USD
最大值:
136.51 USD (11.54%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
11.52% (136.51 USD)
净值:
6.08% (69.49 USD)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
GBPUSD 290
EURUSD 114
USDCHF 3
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
GBPUSD 20
EURUSD 158
USDCHF 2
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
GBPUSD 4.6K
EURUSD 4.5K
USDCHF 82
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +29.13 USD
最差交易: -41 USD
最大连续赢利: 5
最大连续失误: 4
最大连续盈利: +42.46 USD
最大连续亏损: -42.50 USD

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 RoboForex-ECN 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

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0.00 × 4
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0.00 × 1
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0.00 × 4
TrioMarkets-Live Server
0.00 × 2
EGlobalTrade-Cent7
0.00 × 2
OrbexGlobal-Live
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge12
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live24
0.00 × 4
Axi-US07-Live
0.00 × 4
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server
0.15 × 26
Exness-Real3
0.18 × 22
JustForex-Live
0.20 × 76
RoboForexDE-ECN
0.20 × 60
Pepperstone-Demo01
0.24 × 1211
EightcapLtd-Real2
0.25 × 72
IronFXBM-Real4
0.26 × 142
Axiory-Live
0.29 × 31
Exness-Real18
0.31 × 16
ICMarketsSC-Live33
0.33 × 73
Just2Trade-Real2
0.33 × 384
UniverseWheel-Live
0.33 × 18
RoboForexEU-ECN
0.33 × 278
SFM-Live
0.34 × 103
ICMarketsSC-Live16
0.37 × 41
Tickmill-Live08
0.37 × 191
404 更多...
查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册

🚀 Phoenix7 – Multi-Strategy Trading System

Phoenix7 is an intelligent multi-strategy system designed to adapt to different market conditions.

👉 The algorithm combines:

  • Trend-following
  • Countertrend
  • Scalping

This allows the system to capture both strong trends and short-term market opportunities.

⚙️ Focus on Control & Stability

The goal is not aggressive growth at any cost, but:

  • controlled risk
  • high-quality setups
  • stable long-term performance

The system uses dynamic money management with automatically calculated:

  • Stop-Loss
  • Take-Profit

👉 Every trade is protected – no uncontrolled risk.

📊 Phoenix7 Balanced – Strategy Data

The Balanced strategy is based on extensive long-term testing with 3,500+ trades:

  • Winrate: approx. 76%
  • Profit Factor: ~1.4
  • Max Drawdown: approx. 21%

👉 Designed to balance growth and risk control.

📢 Telegram Updates & Community
Stay up to date:

https://t.me/GermanScalping


没有评论
2026.07.23 14:21
80% of growth achieved within 7 days. This comprises 4.96% of days out of 141 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.09 14:39
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.07.08 09:21
80% of growth achieved within 6 days. This comprises 4.76% of days out of 126 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.06 23:37
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.07.03 01:55
80% of growth achieved within 6 days. This comprises 4.96% of days out of 121 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.06.30 15:08
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.06.25 11:46
80% of growth achieved within 5 days. This comprises 4.42% of days out of 113 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.06.25 00:38
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.06.19 13:38
80% of growth achieved within 5 days. This comprises 4.67% of days out of 107 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.06.19 12:38
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.06.19 11:38
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.05.14 01:15
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2026.04.08 16:07
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.86% of days out of 35 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.03.30 15:54
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
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信号
价格
成长
订阅者
资金
结余
EA交易
交易
赢%
活动
PF
预期回报
提取
杠杆
Phoenix7 Balanced
每月30 USD
18%
0
0
USD
1.2K
USD
23
100%
407
78%
46%
1.37
0.44
USD
12%
1:500
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