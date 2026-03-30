🚀 Phoenix7 – Multi-Strategy Trading System

Phoenix7 is an intelligent multi-strategy system designed to adapt to different market conditions.

👉 The algorithm combines:

Trend-following

Countertrend

Scalping

This allows the system to capture both strong trends and short-term market opportunities.

⚙️ Focus on Control & Stability

The goal is not aggressive growth at any cost, but:

controlled risk

high-quality setups

stable long-term performance

The system uses dynamic money management with automatically calculated:

Stop-Loss

Take-Profit

👉 Every trade is protected – no uncontrolled risk.

📊 Phoenix7 Balanced – Strategy Data

The Balanced strategy is based on extensive long-term testing with 3,500+ trades:

Winrate: approx. 76%

Profit Factor: ~1.4

Max Drawdown: approx. 21%

👉 Designed to balance growth and risk control.

📢 Telegram Updates & Community

Stay up to date:



https://t.me/GermanScalping

