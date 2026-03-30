SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / Phoenix7 Balanced
Jan Volker Buchwald

Phoenix7 Balanced

Jan Volker Buchwald
Jan Volker Buchwald

Jan Volker Buchwald

0 reviews
Reliability
23 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 18%
RoboForex-ECN
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
403
Profit Trades:
318 (78.90%)
Loss Trades:
85 (21.09%)
Best trade:
29.13 USD
Worst trade:
-41.39 USD
Gross Profit:
658.22 USD (34 709 pips)
Gross Loss:
-480.72 USD (25 711 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
27 (42.46 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
66.36 USD (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.10
Trading activity:
44.53%
Max deposit load:
3.27%
Latest trade:
17 hours ago
Trades per week:
21
Avg holding time:
7 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.30
Long Trades:
221 (54.84%)
Short Trades:
182 (45.16%)
Profit Factor:
1.37
Expected Payoff:
0.44 USD
Average Profit:
2.07 USD
Average Loss:
-5.66 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
7 (-42.50 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-59.61 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
-3.15%
Annual Forecast:
-38.16%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
3.93 USD
Maximal:
136.51 USD (11.54%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
11.52% (136.51 USD)
By Equity:
6.08% (69.49 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GBPUSD 286
EURUSD 114
USDCHF 3
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GBPUSD 17
EURUSD 158
USDCHF 2
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GBPUSD 4.5K
EURUSD 4.5K
USDCHF 82
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +29.13 USD
Worst trade: -41 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +42.46 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -42.50 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-ECN" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarkets-Live24
0.00 × 4
BJPuhuizhongzhi-Live
0.00 × 1
LMAX-DemoUK
0.00 × 4
TrioMarkets-Live Server
0.00 × 2
EGlobalTrade-Cent7
0.00 × 2
OrbexGlobal-Live
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge12
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live24
0.00 × 4
Axi-US07-Live
0.00 × 4
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server
0.15 × 26
Exness-Real3
0.18 × 22
JustForex-Live
0.20 × 76
RoboForexDE-ECN
0.20 × 60
Pepperstone-Demo01
0.24 × 1211
EightcapLtd-Real2
0.25 × 72
IronFXBM-Real4
0.26 × 142
Axiory-Live
0.29 × 31
Exness-Real18
0.31 × 16
ICMarketsSC-Live33
0.33 × 73
Just2Trade-Real2
0.33 × 384
UniverseWheel-Live
0.33 × 18
RoboForexEU-ECN
0.33 × 278
SFM-Live
0.34 × 103
ICMarketsSC-Live16
0.37 × 41
Tickmill-Live08
0.37 × 191
404 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register

🚀 Phoenix7 – Multi-Strategy Trading System

Phoenix7 is an intelligent multi-strategy system designed to adapt to different market conditions.

👉 The algorithm combines:

  • Trend-following
  • Countertrend
  • Scalping

This allows the system to capture both strong trends and short-term market opportunities.

⚙️ Focus on Control & Stability

The goal is not aggressive growth at any cost, but:

  • controlled risk
  • high-quality setups
  • stable long-term performance

The system uses dynamic money management with automatically calculated:

  • Stop-Loss
  • Take-Profit

👉 Every trade is protected – no uncontrolled risk.

📊 Phoenix7 Balanced – Strategy Data

The Balanced strategy is based on extensive long-term testing with 3,500+ trades:

  • Winrate: approx. 76%
  • Profit Factor: ~1.4
  • Max Drawdown: approx. 21%

👉 Designed to balance growth and risk control.

📢 Telegram Updates & Community
Stay up to date:

https://t.me/GermanScalping


No reviews
2026.07.23 14:21
80% of growth achieved within 7 days. This comprises 4.96% of days out of 141 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.09 14:39
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.07.08 09:21
80% of growth achieved within 6 days. This comprises 4.76% of days out of 126 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.06 23:37
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.07.03 01:55
80% of growth achieved within 6 days. This comprises 4.96% of days out of 121 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.06.30 15:08
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.06.25 11:46
80% of growth achieved within 5 days. This comprises 4.42% of days out of 113 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.06.25 00:38
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.06.19 13:38
80% of growth achieved within 5 days. This comprises 4.67% of days out of 107 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.06.19 12:38
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.06.19 11:38
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.05.14 01:15
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2026.04.08 16:07
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.86% of days out of 35 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.03.30 15:54
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Phoenix7 Balanced
30 USD per month
18%
0
0
USD
1.2K
USD
23
100%
403
78%
45%
1.36
0.44
USD
12%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.