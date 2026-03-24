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Cheang Jia Liang

Turtle not the hare

Cheang Jia Liang
Cheang Jia Liang

Cheang Jia Liang

0条评论
21
0 / 0 USD
每月复制 30 USD per 
增长自 2026 -33%
OANDA-v20 Live-4
1:50
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  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
267
盈利交易:
94 (35.20%)
亏损交易:
173 (64.79%)
最好交易:
66.04 SGD
最差交易:
-94.81 SGD
毛利:
844.40 SGD (6 690 pips)
毛利亏损:
-1 465.59 SGD (8 518 pips)
最大连续赢利:
6 (18.97 SGD)
最大连续盈利:
127.95 SGD (3)
夏普比率:
-0.20
交易活动:
9.17%
最大入金加载:
95.58%
最近交易:
2 几天前
每周交易:
20
平均持有时间:
2 小时
采收率:
-0.80
长期交易:
105 (39.33%)
短期交易:
162 (60.67%)
利润因子:
0.58
预期回报:
-2.33 SGD
平均利润:
8.98 SGD
平均损失:
-8.47 SGD
最大连续失误:
21 (-184.46 SGD)
最大连续亏损:
-184.46 SGD (21)
每月增长:
-9.71%
年度预测:
-100.00%
算法交易:
0%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
621.37 SGD
最大值:
776.92 SGD (38.59%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
38.27% (776.92 SGD)
净值:
5.21% (74.18 SGD)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
EURUSD 267
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
EURUSD -487
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
EURUSD -1.8K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +66.04 SGD
最差交易: -95 SGD
最大连续赢利: 3
最大连续失误: 21
最大连续盈利: +18.97 SGD
最大连续亏损: -184.46 SGD

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 OANDA-v20 Live-4 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

FusionMarkets-Demo
0.00 × 1
MonetaMarkets-Live01
0.90 × 20
OANDA-v20 Live-1
2.50 × 4
查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册
In trading, speed often tempts us into chasing quick wins, but true consistency comes from patience. The “Turtle not the Hare” system is built on the principle that steady progress, guided by discipline, outlasts impulsive moves.

This system does not aim for sudden bursts of profit. Instead, it focuses on measured entries, controlled risk, and sustainable growth over time. Like the turtle in the fable, it advances with calm persistence—avoiding reckless decisions and letting the rules do the work.

Subscribers can expect a structured, rule-based approach designed to protect capital while gradually building returns. It is not about racing ahead, but about reaching the finish line with reliability and confidence.
没有评论
2026.07.20 07:12
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.07.19 18:03
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.07.13 07:39
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.07.12 18:29
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.06.29 08:48
No swaps are charged
2026.06.29 08:48
No swaps are charged
2026.06.29 08:48
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.06.29 08:48
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.06.29 07:46
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.06.24 09:31
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2026.06.15 08:50
No swaps are charged
2026.06.15 08:50
No swaps are charged
2026.06.15 08:50
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.05.12 07:49
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2026.04.23 18:59
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.04.13 14:58
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.04.13 13:58
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.04.13 07:54
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.04.08 16:07
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.04.07 09:47
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册
信号
价格
成长
订阅者
资金
结余
EA交易
交易
赢%
活动
PF
预期回报
提取
杠杆
Turtle not the hare
每月30 USD
-33%
0
0
USD
1.1K
SGD
21
0%
267
35%
9%
0.57
-2.33
SGD
38%
1:50
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