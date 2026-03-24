- 成长
- 结余
- 净值
- 提取
交易:
267
盈利交易:
94 (35.20%)
亏损交易:
173 (64.79%)
最好交易:
66.04 SGD
最差交易:
-94.81 SGD
毛利:
844.40 SGD (6 690 pips)
毛利亏损:
-1 465.59 SGD (8 518 pips)
最大连续赢利:
6 (18.97 SGD)
最大连续盈利:
127.95 SGD (3)
夏普比率:
-0.20
交易活动:
9.17%
最大入金加载:
95.58%
最近交易:
2 几天前
每周交易:
20
平均持有时间:
2 小时
采收率:
-0.80
长期交易:
105 (39.33%)
短期交易:
162 (60.67%)
利润因子:
0.58
预期回报:
-2.33 SGD
平均利润:
8.98 SGD
平均损失:
-8.47 SGD
最大连续失误:
21 (-184.46 SGD)
最大连续亏损:
-184.46 SGD (21)
每月增长:
-9.71%
年度预测:
-100.00%
算法交易:
0%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
621.37 SGD
最大值:
776.92 SGD (38.59%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
38.27% (776.92 SGD)
净值:
5.21% (74.18 SGD)
分配
|交易品种
|交易
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|267
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|交易品种
|毛利, USD
|损失, USD
|利润, USD
|EURUSD
|-487
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|交易品种
|毛利, pips
|损失, pips
|利润, pips
|EURUSD
|-1.8K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
- 入金加载
- 提取
最好交易: +66.04 SGD
最差交易: -95 SGD
最大连续赢利: 3
最大连续失误: 21
最大连续盈利: +18.97 SGD
最大连续亏损: -184.46 SGD
In trading, speed often tempts us into chasing quick wins, but true consistency comes from patience. The “Turtle not the Hare” system is built on the principle that steady progress, guided by discipline, outlasts impulsive moves.
This system does not aim for sudden bursts of profit. Instead, it focuses on measured entries, controlled risk, and sustainable growth over time. Like the turtle in the fable, it advances with calm persistence—avoiding reckless decisions and letting the rules do the work.
Subscribers can expect a structured, rule-based approach designed to protect capital while gradually building returns. It is not about racing ahead, but about reaching the finish line with reliability and confidence.
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信号
价格
成长
订阅者
资金
结余
周
EA交易
交易
赢%
活动
PF
预期回报
提取
杠杆
每月30 USD
-33%
0
0
USD
USD
1.1K
SGD
SGD
21
0%
267
35%
9%
0.57
-2.33
SGD
SGD
38%
1:50