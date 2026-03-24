- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
250
Profit Trades:
91 (36.40%)
Loss Trades:
159 (63.60%)
Best trade:
66.04 SGD
Worst trade:
-94.81 SGD
Gross Profit:
841.39 SGD (6 674 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 389.84 SGD (8 040 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
6 (18.97 SGD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
127.95 SGD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.18
Trading activity:
9.17%
Max deposit load:
95.58%
Latest trade:
4 days ago
Trades per week:
18
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.78
Long Trades:
105 (42.00%)
Short Trades:
145 (58.00%)
Profit Factor:
0.61
Expected Payoff:
-2.19 SGD
Average Profit:
9.25 SGD
Average Loss:
-8.74 SGD
Maximum consecutive losses:
21 (-184.46 SGD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-184.46 SGD (21)
Monthly growth:
-4.50%
Annual Forecast:
-54.61%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
549.92 SGD
Maximal:
705.47 SGD (35.04%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
34.77% (705.47 SGD)
By Equity:
5.21% (74.18 SGD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|250
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURUSD
|-430
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURUSD
|-1.4K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +66.04 SGD
Worst trade: -95 SGD
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 21
Maximal consecutive profit: +18.97 SGD
Maximal consecutive loss: -184.46 SGD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "OANDA-v20 Live-4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
In trading, speed often tempts us into chasing quick wins, but true consistency comes from patience. The “Turtle not the Hare” system is built on the principle that steady progress, guided by discipline, outlasts impulsive moves.
This system does not aim for sudden bursts of profit. Instead, it focuses on measured entries, controlled risk, and sustainable growth over time. Like the turtle in the fable, it advances with calm persistence—avoiding reckless decisions and letting the rules do the work.
Subscribers can expect a structured, rule-based approach designed to protect capital while gradually building returns. It is not about racing ahead, but about reaching the finish line with reliability and confidence.
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Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
-29%
0
0
USD
USD
1.1K
SGD
SGD
20
0%
250
36%
9%
0.60
-2.19
SGD
SGD
35%
1:50