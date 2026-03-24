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Cheang Jia Liang

Turtle not the hare

Cheang Jia Liang
Cheang Jia Liang

Cheang Jia Liang

0 reviews
20 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 -29%
OANDA-v20 Live-4
1:50
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
250
Profit Trades:
91 (36.40%)
Loss Trades:
159 (63.60%)
Best trade:
66.04 SGD
Worst trade:
-94.81 SGD
Gross Profit:
841.39 SGD (6 674 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 389.84 SGD (8 040 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
6 (18.97 SGD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
127.95 SGD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.18
Trading activity:
9.17%
Max deposit load:
95.58%
Latest trade:
4 days ago
Trades per week:
18
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.78
Long Trades:
105 (42.00%)
Short Trades:
145 (58.00%)
Profit Factor:
0.61
Expected Payoff:
-2.19 SGD
Average Profit:
9.25 SGD
Average Loss:
-8.74 SGD
Maximum consecutive losses:
21 (-184.46 SGD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-184.46 SGD (21)
Monthly growth:
-4.50%
Annual Forecast:
-54.61%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
549.92 SGD
Maximal:
705.47 SGD (35.04%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
34.77% (705.47 SGD)
By Equity:
5.21% (74.18 SGD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURUSD 250
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD -430
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD -1.4K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +66.04 SGD
Worst trade: -95 SGD
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 21
Maximal consecutive profit: +18.97 SGD
Maximal consecutive loss: -184.46 SGD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "OANDA-v20 Live-4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

FusionMarkets-Demo
0.00 × 1
MonetaMarkets-Live01
0.90 × 20
OANDA-v20 Live-1
2.50 × 4
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
In trading, speed often tempts us into chasing quick wins, but true consistency comes from patience. The “Turtle not the Hare” system is built on the principle that steady progress, guided by discipline, outlasts impulsive moves.

This system does not aim for sudden bursts of profit. Instead, it focuses on measured entries, controlled risk, and sustainable growth over time. Like the turtle in the fable, it advances with calm persistence—avoiding reckless decisions and letting the rules do the work.

Subscribers can expect a structured, rule-based approach designed to protect capital while gradually building returns. It is not about racing ahead, but about reaching the finish line with reliability and confidence.
No reviews
2026.07.20 07:12
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.07.19 18:03
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.07.13 07:39
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.07.12 18:29
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.06.29 08:48
No swaps are charged
2026.06.29 08:48
No swaps are charged
2026.06.29 08:48
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.06.29 08:48
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.06.29 07:46
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.06.24 09:31
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2026.06.15 08:50
No swaps are charged
2026.06.15 08:50
No swaps are charged
2026.06.15 08:50
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.05.12 07:49
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2026.04.23 18:59
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.04.13 14:58
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.04.13 13:58
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.04.13 07:54
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.04.08 16:07
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.04.07 09:47
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Turtle not the hare
30 USD per month
-29%
0
0
USD
1.1K
SGD
20
0%
250
36%
9%
0.60
-2.19
SGD
35%
1:50
Copy

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Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.