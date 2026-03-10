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John Signer

Strategy

John Signer
John Signer

John Signer

5 (1)
2 产品 1 信号
0条评论
可靠性
39
0 / 0 USD
每月复制 31 USD per 
增长自 2025 36%
Darwinex-Live
1:200
如何订阅？
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  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
232
盈利交易:
139 (59.91%)
亏损交易:
93 (40.09%)
最好交易:
432.52 USD
最差交易:
-177.48 USD
毛利:
4 881.90 USD (107 676 pips)
毛利亏损:
-3 420.29 USD (80 188 pips)
最大连续赢利:
15 (302.85 USD)
最大连续盈利:
878.05 USD (3)
夏普比率:
0.12
交易活动:
3.54%
最大入金加载:
71.93%
最近交易:
2 几天前
每周交易:
17
平均持有时间:
1 一小时
采收率:
1.66
长期交易:
71 (30.60%)
短期交易:
161 (69.40%)
利润因子:
1.43
预期回报:
6.30 USD
平均利润:
35.12 USD
平均损失:
-36.78 USD
最大连续失误:
9 (-285.88 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-512.12 USD (4)
每月增长:
0.82%
年度预测:
9.89%
算法交易:
33%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
26.83 USD
最大值:
880.12 USD (41.78%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
16.20% (879.87 USD)
净值:
2.36% (117.72 USD)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
NDX 232
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
NDX 1.5K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
NDX 27K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +432.52 USD
最差交易: -177 USD
最大连续赢利: 3
最大连续失误: 4
最大连续盈利: +302.85 USD
最大连续亏损: -285.88 USD

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 Darwinex-Live 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

Darwinex-Live
0.00 × 4
查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册
A portfolio of 7 trend-continuation algorithms, diversified by instrument and timeframe, governed by a systematic macroeconomic filter. Rather than running algorithms blindly, a top-down regime analysis determines which strategies are active at any given time — reducing drawdown during unfavorable conditions while maintaining full exposure during confirmed trending environments. Diversification across 7 partially uncorrelated engines provides robustness that no single-strategy system can replicate. This system has been running on a live account, with independently audited performance available upon request.
没有评论
2026.05.27 18:10
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.05.25 22:58
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.05.18 17:00
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.05.17 21:15
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.05.04 15:45
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.05.03 20:33
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.04.23 14:57
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.04.22 18:43
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.03.10 09:28
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 2.63% of days out of 114 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
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信号
价格
成长
订阅者
资金
结余
EA交易
交易
赢%
活动
PF
预期回报
提取
杠杆
Strategy
每月31 USD
36%
0
0
USD
8K
USD
39
33%
232
59%
4%
1.42
6.30
USD
16%
1:200
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