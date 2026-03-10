- 成长
- 结余
- 净值
- 提取
交易:
232
盈利交易:
139 (59.91%)
亏损交易:
93 (40.09%)
最好交易:
432.52 USD
最差交易:
-177.48 USD
毛利:
4 881.90 USD (107 676 pips)
毛利亏损:
-3 420.29 USD (80 188 pips)
最大连续赢利:
15 (302.85 USD)
最大连续盈利:
878.05 USD (3)
夏普比率:
0.12
交易活动:
3.54%
最大入金加载:
71.93%
最近交易:
2 几天前
每周交易:
17
平均持有时间:
1 一小时
采收率:
1.66
长期交易:
71 (30.60%)
短期交易:
161 (69.40%)
利润因子:
1.43
预期回报:
6.30 USD
平均利润:
35.12 USD
平均损失:
-36.78 USD
最大连续失误:
9 (-285.88 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-512.12 USD (4)
每月增长:
0.82%
年度预测:
9.89%
算法交易:
33%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
26.83 USD
最大值:
880.12 USD (41.78%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
16.20% (879.87 USD)
净值:
2.36% (117.72 USD)
分配
|交易品种
|交易
|Sell
|Buy
|NDX
|232
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|交易品种
|毛利, USD
|损失, USD
|利润, USD
|NDX
|1.5K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|交易品种
|毛利, pips
|损失, pips
|利润, pips
|NDX
|27K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- 入金加载
- 提取
最好交易: +432.52 USD
最差交易: -177 USD
最大连续赢利: 3
最大连续失误: 4
最大连续盈利: +302.85 USD
最大连续亏损: -285.88 USD
A portfolio of 7 trend-continuation algorithms, diversified by instrument and timeframe, governed by a systematic macroeconomic filter. Rather than running algorithms blindly, a top-down regime analysis determines which strategies are active at any given time — reducing drawdown during unfavorable conditions while maintaining full exposure during confirmed trending environments. Diversification across 7 partially uncorrelated engines provides robustness that no single-strategy system can replicate. This system has been running on a live account, with independently audited performance available upon request.
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信号
价格
成长
订阅者
资金
结余
周
EA交易
交易
赢%
活动
PF
预期回报
提取
杠杆
每月31 USD
36%
0
0
USD
USD
8K
USD
USD
39
33%
232
59%
4%
1.42
6.30
USD
USD
16%
1:200