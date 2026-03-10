- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
226
Profit Trades:
134 (59.29%)
Loss Trades:
92 (40.71%)
Best trade:
432.52 USD
Worst trade:
-177.48 USD
Gross Profit:
4 689.22 USD (105 907 pips)
Gross Loss:
-3 397.75 USD (79 961 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
15 (302.85 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
878.05 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.11
Trading activity:
3.54%
Max deposit load:
71.93%
Latest trade:
15 hours ago
Trades per week:
11
Avg holding time:
1 hour
Recovery Factor:
1.47
Long Trades:
70 (30.97%)
Short Trades:
156 (69.03%)
Profit Factor:
1.38
Expected Payoff:
5.71 USD
Average Profit:
34.99 USD
Average Loss:
-36.93 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
9 (-285.88 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-512.12 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
0.68%
Annual Forecast:
8.28%
Algo trading:
34%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
26.83 USD
Maximal:
880.12 USD (41.78%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
16.20% (879.87 USD)
By Equity:
2.36% (117.72 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|NDX
|226
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|NDX
|1.3K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|NDX
|26K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +432.52 USD
Worst trade: -177 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +302.85 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -285.88 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Darwinex-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
A portfolio of 7 trend-continuation algorithms, diversified by instrument and timeframe, governed by a systematic macroeconomic filter. Rather than running algorithms blindly, a top-down regime analysis determines which strategies are active at any given time — reducing drawdown during unfavorable conditions while maintaining full exposure during confirmed trending environments. Diversification across 7 partially uncorrelated engines provides robustness that no single-strategy system can replicate. This system has been running on a live account, with independently audited performance available upon request.
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
31 USD per month
33%
0
0
USD
USD
7.8K
USD
USD
38
34%
226
59%
4%
1.38
5.71
USD
USD
16%
1:200