SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / Strategy
John Signer

Strategy

John Signer
John Signer

John Signer

5 (1)
2 products 1 signal
0 reviews
Reliability
38 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 31 USD per month
growth since 2025 33%
Darwinex-Live
1:200
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
226
Profit Trades:
134 (59.29%)
Loss Trades:
92 (40.71%)
Best trade:
432.52 USD
Worst trade:
-177.48 USD
Gross Profit:
4 689.22 USD (105 907 pips)
Gross Loss:
-3 397.75 USD (79 961 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
15 (302.85 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
878.05 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.11
Trading activity:
3.54%
Max deposit load:
71.93%
Latest trade:
15 hours ago
Trades per week:
11
Avg holding time:
1 hour
Recovery Factor:
1.47
Long Trades:
70 (30.97%)
Short Trades:
156 (69.03%)
Profit Factor:
1.38
Expected Payoff:
5.71 USD
Average Profit:
34.99 USD
Average Loss:
-36.93 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
9 (-285.88 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-512.12 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
0.68%
Annual Forecast:
8.28%
Algo trading:
34%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
26.83 USD
Maximal:
880.12 USD (41.78%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
16.20% (879.87 USD)
By Equity:
2.36% (117.72 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
NDX 226
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
NDX 1.3K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
NDX 26K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +432.52 USD
Worst trade: -177 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +302.85 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -285.88 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Darwinex-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Darwinex-Live
0.00 × 4
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
A portfolio of 7 trend-continuation algorithms, diversified by instrument and timeframe, governed by a systematic macroeconomic filter. Rather than running algorithms blindly, a top-down regime analysis determines which strategies are active at any given time — reducing drawdown during unfavorable conditions while maintaining full exposure during confirmed trending environments. Diversification across 7 partially uncorrelated engines provides robustness that no single-strategy system can replicate. This system has been running on a live account, with independently audited performance available upon request.
No reviews
2026.05.27 18:10
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.05.25 22:58
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.05.18 17:00
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.05.17 21:15
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.05.04 15:45
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.05.03 20:33
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.04.23 14:57
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.04.22 18:43
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.03.10 09:28
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 2.63% of days out of 114 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Strategy
31 USD per month
33%
0
0
USD
7.8K
USD
38
34%
226
59%
4%
1.38
5.71
USD
16%
1:200
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.