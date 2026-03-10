The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Darwinex-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

A portfolio of 7 trend-continuation algorithms, diversified by instrument and timeframe, governed by a systematic macroeconomic filter. Rather than running algorithms blindly, a top-down regime analysis determines which strategies are active at any given time — reducing drawdown during unfavorable conditions while maintaining full exposure during confirmed trending environments. Diversification across 7 partially uncorrelated engines provides robustness that no single-strategy system can replicate. This system has been running on a live account, with independently audited performance available upon request.

