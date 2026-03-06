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Cristian David Castillo Arrieta

AbacuQuant

Cristian David Castillo Arrieta
Cristian David Castillo Arrieta

Cristian David Castillo Arrieta

金融与国际商务专业人士，专攻财务管理。MQL5和Python自学开发者，专注于算法交易、多资产组合构建和量化风险管理。
我的工作核心是设计、优化和验证作为协调组合运行的智能交易系统，而非孤立的策略。我运用相关性分析、时间覆盖映射和资产类别多元化来构建不依赖于单一工具或单一方法的交易系统。
目前，我管理着涵盖外汇、指数、贵金属、能源和美国股票的算法投资组合，同时在多个交易时段和时间框架上运行。
我通过技术文章和开源工具在这个社区分享我的经验。我相信，从"构建单个EA"到"工程化投资组合"的转变，是区分散户思维与机构思维的关键，这一理念指导着我在这里发布的所有内容。
4 文章 7 代码 5 主题 25 评论
0条评论
可靠性
23
0 / 0 USD
每月复制 30 USD per 
增长自 2026 9%
Darwinex-Live
1:200
如何订阅？
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  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
227
盈利交易:
170 (74.88%)
亏损交易:
57 (25.11%)
最好交易:
2 393.98 USD
最差交易:
-3 789.17 USD
毛利:
35 135.17 USD (96 524 pips)
毛利亏损:
-25 775.10 USD (49 047 pips)
最大连续赢利:
36 (5 304.04 USD)
最大连续盈利:
5 659.59 USD (10)
夏普比率:
0.08
交易活动:
93.09%
最大入金加载:
20.60%
最近交易:
2 几小时前
每周交易:
6
平均持有时间:
2 天
采收率:
1.74
长期交易:
150 (66.08%)
短期交易:
77 (33.92%)
利润因子:
1.36
预期回报:
41.23 USD
平均利润:
206.68 USD
平均损失:
-452.19 USD
最大连续失误:
4 (-1 422.14 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-3 942.51 USD (2)
每月增长:
-1.43%
年度预测:
-17.30%
算法交易:
100%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
96.19 USD
最大值:
5 374.92 USD (4.73%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
4.73% (5 375.75 USD)
净值:
3.54% (3 799.07 USD)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
XAUUSD 34
AUDUSD 31
GBPJPY 22
USDJPY 18
NI225 17
XLV 13
NVDA 13
NDX 13
XTIUSD 13
WS30 13
EURUSD 12
AMZN 12
GBPUSD 7
USDCAD 5
TSLA 4
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
XAUUSD 4.8K
AUDUSD 2.1K
GBPJPY 1.5K
USDJPY -314
NI225 2.8K
XLV 15
NVDA 301
NDX 329
XTIUSD -2.9K
WS30 150
EURUSD -177
AMZN -76
GBPUSD 395
USDCAD 390
TSLA 209
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
XAUUSD 27K
AUDUSD 3K
GBPJPY 4.1K
USDJPY -236
NI225 4.4K
XLV 781
NVDA 2.9K
NDX 630
XTIUSD -434
WS30 1.5K
EURUSD 843
AMZN 256
GBPUSD 411
USDCAD 593
TSLA 2.3K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +2 393.98 USD
最差交易: -3 789 USD
最大连续赢利: 10
最大连续失误: 2
最大连续盈利: +5 304.04 USD
最大连续亏损: -1 422.14 USD

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 Darwinex-Live 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

AdmiralsGroup-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.00 × 5
OneRoyal-Server
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.00 × 5
Exness-MT5Real
0.00 × 3
OxSecurities-Live
0.00 × 1
RoboForex-ECN
0.15 × 33
VTMarkets-Live
0.19 × 37
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
0.23 × 13
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
0.31 × 275
Darwinex-Live
0.40 × 1692
AmanaCapital-Live
0.63 × 875
FXOpen-MT5
0.67 × 6
Exness-MT5Real3
0.85 × 167
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
0.94 × 17
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
0.96 × 152
Exness-MT5Real20
1.00 × 2
PrimeCodex-MT5
1.08 × 428
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.18 × 22
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
1.40 × 5
FPMarketsLLC-Live
1.57 × 42
Exness-MT5Real31
1.83 × 6
GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
2.00 × 2
SMCapitalMarkets-Live2
2.00 × 1
26 更多...
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AbacuQuant: Systematic Trading with Institutional Discipline

Why most traders fail—and why AbacuQuant is different.

The financial markets punish emotion. Fear triggers early exits. Greed extends losing positions. Fatigue leads to missed opportunities. Over 90% of retail traders lose money not because they lack intelligence, but because they lack discipline.

AbacuQuant eliminates the human factor entirely.


A Portfolio-Based Approach to Algorithmic Trading

AbacuQuant is not a single strategy hoping to catch lightning in a bottle. It's a professionally engineered portfolio of 14 specialized Expert Advisors (EAs), each optimized for a specific instrument and market condition. The system trades:


  • Forex majors (EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, AUD/USD)
  • US equities (Amazon, Tesla, NVIDIA)
  • Sector ETFs (Healthcare)
  • Commodities (Gold, Oil)
  • Asian indices (Nikkei 225)
  • US indices (NASDAQ-100)


Each EA operates independently, executing long or short positions based on systematic rules—no discretion, no emotion, no manual overrides. Positions are entered and exited automatically, 24 hours a day, 5 days a week.


What the Numbers tell you after  verified live trading on Darwinex, the system has demonstrated:

  • 5% net growth on a $100,000 account
  • Maximum drawdown of just 2.1%—tightly controlled risk exposure
  • 62.3% winning trades—consistent edge across market conditions
  • 97.4% trading activity—continuous market participation, no idle capital
  • 100% algorithmic execution—zero human intervention in trade management
  • This isn't about chasing 10% monthly returns or promising unrealistic gains. This is about compounding consistency while protecting your capital from catastrophic drawdowns.


Why Drawdown Control Matters More Than Returns a 50% drawdown requires a 100% gain just to break even. Most "high-return" systems blow up because they don't respect risk.

AbacuQuant is designed around survival first, profit second. The 2.1% maximum drawdown since inception means:


Your capital is never at catastrophic risk

You can sleep at night knowing the system operates within strict boundaries

Recovery from losses is quick and manageable

The portfolio can scale sustainably as it grows


This is the same risk discipline used by professional quant funds—not the reckless overleveraging that destroys retail accounts.


Portfolio Diversification: The Hidden Edge

Unlike single-strategy EAs that thrive in trending markets but collapse in ranging conditions, AbacuQuant's 14-EA architecture ensures:


Decorrelated positions across asset classes—when EUR/USD mean-reverts, NASDAQ-100 might be trending

Long + Short exposure—profit potential in both bull and bear markets

24-hour coverage—forex trades Asian sessions, US stocks trade NY hours, commodities fill the gaps

Hedging dynamics—negative correlation between certain EAs acts as natural portfolio insurance


The result? Smoother equity curves. Less volatility. More predictable performance.


Full Transparency. Zero Custody Risk.

Every trade is verified and published in real-time on Darwinex-Live. No cherry-picked backtests. No demo accounts. No hidden fees. What you see is what the system actually traded—slippage, spreads, and all.

More importantly: your capital never leaves your brokerage account. Unlike PAMM or managed accounts where you transfer custody, Darwinex's copy-trading infrastructure mirrors AbacuQuant's positions directly into your account. You maintain full control, full visibility, and can disconnect at any time.


Who Should Subscribe?

AbacuQuant is built for investors who:

✔ Want systematic market exposure without manual effort

✔ Value risk-adjusted returns over reckless gambling

✔ Understand that 5% monthly growth consistently beats 30% once followed by a 60% crash

✔ Prefer professional quant strategies over emotional day-trading

✔ Demand transparency and verified performance

If you're chasing overnight riches, this isn't for you. If you're building wealth methodically, you're in the right place.


The System Behind the Performance

AbacuQuant runs on MetaTrader 5, using proprietary MQL5 code developed over multiple iterations. Each EA integrates:


  • Multi-layered risk management (position sizing, ATR-based stops, max drawdown limits)
  • Market regime detection (trend vs. range identification)
  • News filtering (avoids high-impact economic releases when appropriate)
  • Adaptive position management (trailing stops, partial exits)


The system is the product of rigorous optimization, correlation analysis, and forward testing—not curve-fitted over-optimizations that break in live markets.


Start Copying Today

For $1,000 per month, you gain access to a professionally managed algorithmic portfolio that runs 24/5, requires zero effort on your part, and delivers institutional-grade risk management.

Capital requirements: Minimum $10,000 recommended for optimal position sizing (though Darwinex supports lower amounts with adjusted risk).

Subscribe now and let mathematics, not emotion, drive your trading results.


Disclaimer: Past performance does not guarantee future results. All trading involves risk. Only invest capital you can afford to lose. AbacuQuant is a verified live account on Darwinex; performance data is independently audited and publicly available.
















没有评论
2026.06.17 14:08
80% of growth achieved within 5 days. This comprises 4.95% of days out of 101 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.06.16 09:06
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.06.05 01:53
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 2.25% of days out of 89 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.06.04 01:37
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.06.02 17:05
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.05.19 14:14
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.05.19 06:08
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 2.78% of days out of 72 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.05.18 20:02
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2026.05.13 17:09
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.05.11 01:46
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 4.69% of days out of 64 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.03.25 01:26
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.03.12 04:10
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.03.12 03:08
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.03.11 16:02
80% of growth achieved within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of 3 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.03.09 17:11
Share of trading days is too low
2026.03.09 17:11
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.03.06 14:21
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.03.06 14:21
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.03.06 14:21
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.03.06 14:21
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
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信号
价格
成长
订阅者
资金
结余
EA交易
交易
赢%
活动
PF
预期回报
提取
杠杆
AbacuQuant
每月30 USD
9%
0
0
USD
109K
USD
23
100%
227
74%
93%
1.36
41.23
USD
5%
1:200
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