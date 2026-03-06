SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / AbacuQuant
Cristian David Castillo Arrieta

AbacuQuant

Cristian David Castillo Arrieta
Cristian David Castillo Arrieta

Cristian David Castillo Arrieta

Finance and International Business professional with a specialization in Financial Management. Self-taught MQL5 and Python developer focused on algorithmic trading, multi-asset portfolio construction, and quantitative risk management.
4 articles 6 codes 5 topics 25 comments
0 reviews
Reliability
22 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 9%
Darwinex-Live
1:200
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
224
Profit Trades:
167 (74.55%)
Loss Trades:
57 (25.45%)
Best trade:
2 393.98 USD
Worst trade:
-3 789.17 USD
Gross Profit:
34 850.77 USD (95 132 pips)
Gross Loss:
-25 772.03 USD (49 047 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
36 (5 304.04 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
5 659.59 USD (10)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.08
Trading activity:
95.42%
Max deposit load:
20.60%
Latest trade:
1 day ago
Trades per week:
12
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
1.69
Long Trades:
148 (66.07%)
Short Trades:
76 (33.93%)
Profit Factor:
1.35
Expected Payoff:
40.53 USD
Average Profit:
208.69 USD
Average Loss:
-452.14 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-1 422.14 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-3 942.51 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
-0.18%
Annual Forecast:
-2.13%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
96.19 USD
Maximal:
5 374.92 USD (4.73%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
4.73% (5 375.75 USD)
By Equity:
3.54% (3 799.07 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 33
AUDUSD 30
GBPJPY 22
USDJPY 18
NI225 17
XLV 13
NVDA 13
NDX 13
XTIUSD 13
EURUSD 12
AMZN 12
WS30 12
GBPUSD 7
USDCAD 5
TSLA 4
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 4.7K
AUDUSD 1.9K
GBPJPY 1.5K
USDJPY -314
NI225 2.8K
XLV 15
NVDA 301
NDX 329
XTIUSD -2.9K
EURUSD -177
AMZN -76
WS30 142
GBPUSD 395
USDCAD 390
TSLA 209
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 25K
AUDUSD 2.8K
GBPJPY 4.1K
USDJPY -236
NI225 4.4K
XLV 781
NVDA 2.9K
NDX 630
XTIUSD -434
EURUSD 843
AMZN 256
WS30 1.4K
GBPUSD 411
USDCAD 593
TSLA 2.3K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +2 393.98 USD
Worst trade: -3 789 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 10
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +5 304.04 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 422.14 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Darwinex-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

AdmiralsGroup-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.00 × 5
OneRoyal-Server
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.00 × 5
Exness-MT5Real
0.00 × 3
OxSecurities-Live
0.00 × 1
RoboForex-ECN
0.15 × 33
VTMarkets-Live
0.19 × 37
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
0.23 × 13
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
0.31 × 275
Darwinex-Live
0.40 × 1692
AmanaCapital-Live
0.63 × 875
FXOpen-MT5
0.67 × 6
Exness-MT5Real3
0.85 × 167
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
0.94 × 17
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
0.96 × 152
Exness-MT5Real20
1.00 × 2
PrimeCodex-MT5
1.08 × 428
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.18 × 22
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
1.40 × 5
FPMarketsLLC-Live
1.57 × 42
Exness-MT5Real31
1.83 × 6
GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
2.00 × 2
SMCapitalMarkets-Live2
2.00 × 1
26 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register

AbacuQuant: Systematic Trading with Institutional Discipline

Why most traders fail—and why AbacuQuant is different.

The financial markets punish emotion. Fear triggers early exits. Greed extends losing positions. Fatigue leads to missed opportunities. Over 90% of retail traders lose money not because they lack intelligence, but because they lack discipline.

AbacuQuant eliminates the human factor entirely.


A Portfolio-Based Approach to Algorithmic Trading

AbacuQuant is not a single strategy hoping to catch lightning in a bottle. It's a professionally engineered portfolio of 14 specialized Expert Advisors (EAs), each optimized for a specific instrument and market condition. The system trades:


  • Forex majors (EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, AUD/USD)
  • US equities (Amazon, Tesla, NVIDIA)
  • Sector ETFs (Healthcare)
  • Commodities (Gold, Oil)
  • Asian indices (Nikkei 225)
  • US indices (NASDAQ-100)


Each EA operates independently, executing long or short positions based on systematic rules—no discretion, no emotion, no manual overrides. Positions are entered and exited automatically, 24 hours a day, 5 days a week.


What the Numbers tell you after  verified live trading on Darwinex, the system has demonstrated:

  • 5% net growth on a $100,000 account
  • Maximum drawdown of just 2.1%—tightly controlled risk exposure
  • 62.3% winning trades—consistent edge across market conditions
  • 97.4% trading activity—continuous market participation, no idle capital
  • 100% algorithmic execution—zero human intervention in trade management
  • This isn't about chasing 10% monthly returns or promising unrealistic gains. This is about compounding consistency while protecting your capital from catastrophic drawdowns.


Why Drawdown Control Matters More Than Returns a 50% drawdown requires a 100% gain just to break even. Most "high-return" systems blow up because they don't respect risk.

AbacuQuant is designed around survival first, profit second. The 2.1% maximum drawdown since inception means:


Your capital is never at catastrophic risk

You can sleep at night knowing the system operates within strict boundaries

Recovery from losses is quick and manageable

The portfolio can scale sustainably as it grows


This is the same risk discipline used by professional quant funds—not the reckless overleveraging that destroys retail accounts.


Portfolio Diversification: The Hidden Edge

Unlike single-strategy EAs that thrive in trending markets but collapse in ranging conditions, AbacuQuant's 14-EA architecture ensures:


Decorrelated positions across asset classes—when EUR/USD mean-reverts, NASDAQ-100 might be trending

Long + Short exposure—profit potential in both bull and bear markets

24-hour coverage—forex trades Asian sessions, US stocks trade NY hours, commodities fill the gaps

Hedging dynamics—negative correlation between certain EAs acts as natural portfolio insurance


The result? Smoother equity curves. Less volatility. More predictable performance.


Full Transparency. Zero Custody Risk.

Every trade is verified and published in real-time on Darwinex-Live. No cherry-picked backtests. No demo accounts. No hidden fees. What you see is what the system actually traded—slippage, spreads, and all.

More importantly: your capital never leaves your brokerage account. Unlike PAMM or managed accounts where you transfer custody, Darwinex's copy-trading infrastructure mirrors AbacuQuant's positions directly into your account. You maintain full control, full visibility, and can disconnect at any time.


Who Should Subscribe?

AbacuQuant is built for investors who:

✔ Want systematic market exposure without manual effort

✔ Value risk-adjusted returns over reckless gambling

✔ Understand that 5% monthly growth consistently beats 30% once followed by a 60% crash

✔ Prefer professional quant strategies over emotional day-trading

✔ Demand transparency and verified performance

If you're chasing overnight riches, this isn't for you. If you're building wealth methodically, you're in the right place.


The System Behind the Performance

AbacuQuant runs on MetaTrader 5, using proprietary MQL5 code developed over multiple iterations. Each EA integrates:


  • Multi-layered risk management (position sizing, ATR-based stops, max drawdown limits)
  • Market regime detection (trend vs. range identification)
  • News filtering (avoids high-impact economic releases when appropriate)
  • Adaptive position management (trailing stops, partial exits)


The system is the product of rigorous optimization, correlation analysis, and forward testing—not curve-fitted over-optimizations that break in live markets.


Start Copying Today

For $1,000 per month, you gain access to a professionally managed algorithmic portfolio that runs 24/5, requires zero effort on your part, and delivers institutional-grade risk management.

Capital requirements: Minimum $10,000 recommended for optimal position sizing (though Darwinex supports lower amounts with adjusted risk).

Subscribe now and let mathematics, not emotion, drive your trading results.


Disclaimer: Past performance does not guarantee future results. All trading involves risk. Only invest capital you can afford to lose. AbacuQuant is a verified live account on Darwinex; performance data is independently audited and publicly available.
















No reviews
2026.06.17 14:08
80% of growth achieved within 5 days. This comprises 4.95% of days out of 101 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.06.16 09:06
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.06.05 01:53
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 2.25% of days out of 89 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.06.04 01:37
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.06.02 17:05
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.05.19 14:14
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.05.19 06:08
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 2.78% of days out of 72 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.05.18 20:02
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2026.05.13 17:09
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.05.11 01:46
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 4.69% of days out of 64 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.03.25 01:26
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.03.12 04:10
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.03.12 03:08
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.03.11 16:02
80% of growth achieved within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of 3 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.03.09 17:11
Share of trading days is too low
2026.03.09 17:11
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.03.06 14:21
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.03.06 14:21
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.03.06 14:21
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.03.06 14:21
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
AbacuQuant
30 USD per month
9%
0
0
USD
109K
USD
22
100%
224
74%
95%
1.35
40.53
USD
5%
1:200
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.