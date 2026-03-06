Unlock Alpha is a fully automated M15 Forex strategy powered by Deep Learning (LSTM).

Through ONNX inference, the model identifies liquidity clusters and statistical mean-reversion opportunities in real time.





Unlock Alpha 100K is a rule-based Forex strategy designed for larger account sizes, with a strong emphasis on capital stability and controlled risk exposure.

The strategy operates primarily through automated trading bots, ensuring consistent execution and eliminating emotional decision-making. This automation allows for efficient market monitoring and disciplined trade management across varying conditions.

This configuration follows a selective market participation approach, engaging only under favourable conditions to minimise unnecessary exposure. As a result, trading activity is intentionally reduced compared to more aggressive models, contributing to a smoother equity curve and improved drawdown control.

The system continuously evaluates market behaviour, including volatility shifts and price structure, to adapt positioning while maintaining a conservative profile. Position sizing is calibrated to prioritise consistency and capital protection rather than short-term performance.

In addition, the strategy is reviewed and refined approximately every six months to ensure it remains aligned with evolving market dynamics and structural changes.

Risk is managed through structured exposure control and disciplined execution, ensuring that no single trade or market phase disproportionately impacts overall performance.

This version represents a more conservative implementation within the overall strategy framework, making it suitable for investors who prioritise steady performance and capital preservation over higher-risk approaches.



