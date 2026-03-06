- 成长
- 结余
- 净值
- 提取
交易:
3 382
盈利交易:
2 428 (71.79%)
亏损交易:
954 (28.21%)
最好交易:
627.05 USD
最差交易:
-856.39 USD
毛利:
41 617.39 USD (221 426 pips)
毛利亏损:
-23 317.01 USD (192 274 pips)
最大连续赢利:
30 (262.78 USD)
最大连续盈利:
918.01 USD (8)
夏普比率:
0.12
交易活动:
96.69%
最大入金加载:
54.36%
最近交易:
2 几分钟前
每周交易:
195
平均持有时间:
18 小时
采收率:
6.52
长期交易:
2 027 (59.93%)
短期交易:
1 355 (40.07%)
利润因子:
1.78
预期回报:
5.41 USD
平均利润:
17.14 USD
平均损失:
-24.44 USD
最大连续失误:
11 (-2 577.99 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-2 577.99 USD (11)
每月增长:
3.14%
年度预测:
38.11%
算法交易:
96%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
0.42 USD
最大值:
2 805.40 USD (2.68%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
2.69% (2 807.65 USD)
净值:
8.75% (9 810.89 USD)
分配
|交易品种
|交易
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|476
|GBPUSD
|407
|EURNZD
|332
|AUDCHF
|306
|EURCAD
|280
|USDCAD
|279
|NZDCHF
|259
|GBPCHF
|224
|AUDCAD
|216
|GBPAUD
|140
|EURCHF
|120
|NZDUSD
|101
|CHFJPY
|97
|EURGBP
|43
|AUDNZD
|27
|CADJPY
|18
|USDCHF
|13
|GBPJPY
|12
|USDJPY
|10
|NZDCAD
|9
|GBPNZD
|7
|EURJPY
|6
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|交易品种
|毛利, USD
|损失, USD
|利润, USD
|EURUSD
|2.3K
|GBPUSD
|3.3K
|EURNZD
|979
|AUDCHF
|1.4K
|EURCAD
|3.7K
|USDCAD
|347
|NZDCHF
|525
|GBPCHF
|2.5K
|AUDCAD
|2.7K
|GBPAUD
|933
|EURCHF
|481
|NZDUSD
|673
|CHFJPY
|671
|EURGBP
|78
|AUDNZD
|58
|CADJPY
|192
|USDCHF
|37
|GBPJPY
|-2.2K
|USDJPY
|31
|NZDCAD
|52
|GBPNZD
|36
|EURJPY
|-411
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|交易品种
|毛利, pips
|损失, pips
|利润, pips
|EURUSD
|5.3K
|GBPUSD
|6.1K
|EURNZD
|-4.4K
|AUDCHF
|912
|EURCAD
|12K
|USDCAD
|1.5K
|NZDCHF
|-1.7K
|GBPCHF
|9.8K
|AUDCAD
|6K
|GBPAUD
|1.4K
|EURCHF
|884
|NZDUSD
|3.4K
|CHFJPY
|1.1K
|EURGBP
|114
|AUDNZD
|420
|CADJPY
|460
|USDCHF
|389
|GBPJPY
|-12K
|USDJPY
|588
|NZDCAD
|48
|GBPNZD
|652
|EURJPY
|-3.8K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
- 入金加载
- 提取
最好交易: +627.05 USD
最差交易: -856 USD
最大连续赢利: 8
最大连续失误: 11
最大连续盈利: +262.78 USD
最大连续亏损: -2 577.99 USD
基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 Darwinex-Live 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|0.00 × 6
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|0.00 × 2
|
GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|0.00 × 13
|
OneRoyal-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-ECN
|0.15 × 33
|
VTMarkets-Live
|0.25 × 32
|
Darwinex-Live
|0.27 × 5164
|
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
|0.30 × 10
|
VantageFXInternational-Live
|0.35 × 26
|
AmanaCapital-Live
|0.63 × 875
|
FPMarketsLLC-Live
|0.86 × 7
|
SMCapitalMarkets-Live2
|1.00 × 2
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|1.02 × 199
|
PrimeCodex-MT5
|1.06 × 443
|
Exness-MT5Real20
|2.00 × 1
|
FOREX.comCA-Live 532
|2.06 × 36
|
Ava-Real 1-MT5
|2.57 × 7
|
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
|3.00 × 25
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|3.00 × 1
|
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
|3.00 × 6
|
TickmillUK-Live
|3.29 × 7
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
|3.32 × 19
|
XMGlobal-MT5 2
|3.38 × 45
|
Exness-MT5Real31
|3.70 × 27
Unlock Alpha is a fully automated M15 Forex strategy powered by Deep Learning (LSTM).
Through ONNX inference, the model identifies liquidity clusters and statistical mean-reversion opportunities in real time.
Unlock Alpha 100K is a rule-based Forex strategy designed for larger account sizes, with a strong emphasis on capital stability and controlled risk exposure.
The strategy operates primarily through automated trading bots, ensuring consistent execution and eliminating emotional decision-making. This automation allows for efficient market monitoring and disciplined trade management across varying conditions.
This configuration follows a selective market participation approach, engaging only under favourable conditions to minimise unnecessary exposure. As a result, trading activity is intentionally reduced compared to more aggressive models, contributing to a smoother equity curve and improved drawdown control.
The system continuously evaluates market behaviour, including volatility shifts and price structure, to adapt positioning while maintaining a conservative profile. Position sizing is calibrated to prioritise consistency and capital protection rather than short-term performance.
In addition, the strategy is reviewed and refined approximately every six months to ensure it remains aligned with evolving market dynamics and structural changes.
Risk is managed through structured exposure control and disciplined execution, ensuring that no single trade or market phase disproportionately impacts overall performance.
This version represents a more conservative implementation within the overall strategy framework, making it suitable for investors who prioritise steady performance and capital preservation over higher-risk approaches.
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信号
价格
成长
订阅者
资金
结余
周
EA交易
交易
赢%
活动
PF
预期回报
提取
杠杆
每月55 USD
18%
0
0
USD
USD
118K
USD
USD
29
96%
3 382
71%
97%
1.78
5.41
USD
USD
9%
1:200