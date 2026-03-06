- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
3 278
Profit Trades:
2 347 (71.59%)
Loss Trades:
931 (28.40%)
Best trade:
627.05 USD
Worst trade:
-856.39 USD
Gross Profit:
41 064.12 USD (217 000 pips)
Gross Loss:
-23 136.06 USD (190 708 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
30 (262.78 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
918.01 USD (8)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.12
Trading activity:
96.69%
Max deposit load:
54.36%
Latest trade:
9 hours ago
Trades per week:
188
Avg holding time:
18 hours
Recovery Factor:
6.39
Long Trades:
1 961 (59.82%)
Short Trades:
1 317 (40.18%)
Profit Factor:
1.77
Expected Payoff:
5.47 USD
Average Profit:
17.50 USD
Average Loss:
-24.85 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
11 (-2 577.99 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-2 577.99 USD (11)
Monthly growth:
2.72%
Annual Forecast:
33.03%
Algo trading:
95%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.42 USD
Maximal:
2 805.40 USD (2.68%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
2.69% (2 807.65 USD)
By Equity:
8.75% (9 810.89 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|459
|GBPUSD
|392
|EURNZD
|319
|AUDCHF
|296
|EURCAD
|279
|USDCAD
|266
|NZDCHF
|250
|GBPCHF
|217
|AUDCAD
|211
|GBPAUD
|134
|EURCHF
|112
|NZDUSD
|101
|CHFJPY
|97
|EURGBP
|43
|AUDNZD
|27
|CADJPY
|18
|USDCHF
|13
|GBPJPY
|12
|USDJPY
|10
|NZDCAD
|9
|GBPNZD
|7
|EURJPY
|6
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURUSD
|2.3K
|GBPUSD
|3.2K
|EURNZD
|951
|AUDCHF
|1.4K
|EURCAD
|3.7K
|USDCAD
|295
|NZDCHF
|506
|GBPCHF
|2.5K
|AUDCAD
|2.6K
|GBPAUD
|895
|EURCHF
|425
|NZDUSD
|673
|CHFJPY
|671
|EURGBP
|78
|AUDNZD
|58
|CADJPY
|192
|USDCHF
|37
|GBPJPY
|-2.2K
|USDJPY
|31
|NZDCAD
|52
|GBPNZD
|36
|EURJPY
|-411
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURUSD
|5.2K
|GBPUSD
|5.7K
|EURNZD
|-4.7K
|AUDCHF
|764
|EURCAD
|12K
|USDCAD
|1.4K
|NZDCHF
|-1.8K
|GBPCHF
|9.3K
|AUDCAD
|5.5K
|GBPAUD
|893
|EURCHF
|738
|NZDUSD
|3.4K
|CHFJPY
|1.1K
|EURGBP
|114
|AUDNZD
|420
|CADJPY
|460
|USDCHF
|389
|GBPJPY
|-12K
|USDJPY
|588
|NZDCAD
|48
|GBPNZD
|652
|EURJPY
|-3.8K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +627.05 USD
Worst trade: -856 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 8
Maximum consecutive losses: 11
Maximal consecutive profit: +262.78 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -2 577.99 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Darwinex-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|0.00 × 6
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|0.00 × 2
|
GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|0.00 × 13
|
OneRoyal-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-ECN
|0.15 × 33
|
VTMarkets-Live
|0.25 × 32
|
Darwinex-Live
|0.27 × 5164
|
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
|0.30 × 10
|
VantageFXInternational-Live
|0.35 × 26
|
AmanaCapital-Live
|0.63 × 875
|
FPMarketsLLC-Live
|0.86 × 7
|
SMCapitalMarkets-Live2
|1.00 × 2
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|1.02 × 199
|
PrimeCodex-MT5
|1.06 × 443
|
Exness-MT5Real20
|2.00 × 1
|
FOREX.comCA-Live 532
|2.06 × 36
|
Ava-Real 1-MT5
|2.57 × 7
|
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
|3.00 × 25
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|3.00 × 1
|
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
|3.00 × 6
|
TickmillUK-Live
|3.29 × 7
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
|3.32 × 19
|
XMGlobal-MT5 2
|3.38 × 45
|
Exness-MT5Real31
|3.70 × 27
Unlock Alpha is a fully automated M15 Forex strategy powered by Deep Learning (LSTM).
Through ONNX inference, the model identifies liquidity clusters and statistical mean-reversion opportunities in real time.
Unlock Alpha 100K is a rule-based Forex strategy designed for larger account sizes, with a strong emphasis on capital stability and controlled risk exposure.
The strategy operates primarily through automated trading bots, ensuring consistent execution and eliminating emotional decision-making. This automation allows for efficient market monitoring and disciplined trade management across varying conditions.
This configuration follows a selective market participation approach, engaging only under favourable conditions to minimise unnecessary exposure. As a result, trading activity is intentionally reduced compared to more aggressive models, contributing to a smoother equity curve and improved drawdown control.
The system continuously evaluates market behaviour, including volatility shifts and price structure, to adapt positioning while maintaining a conservative profile. Position sizing is calibrated to prioritise consistency and capital protection rather than short-term performance.
In addition, the strategy is reviewed and refined approximately every six months to ensure it remains aligned with evolving market dynamics and structural changes.
Risk is managed through structured exposure control and disciplined execution, ensuring that no single trade or market phase disproportionately impacts overall performance.
This version represents a more conservative implementation within the overall strategy framework, making it suitable for investors who prioritise steady performance and capital preservation over higher-risk approaches.
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Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
55 USD per month
18%
0
0
USD
USD
118K
USD
USD
29
95%
3 278
71%
97%
1.77
5.47
USD
USD
9%
1:200