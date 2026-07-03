- 成长
- 结余
- 净值
- 提取
分配
|交易品种
|交易
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|207
|EURUSD
|10
|GBPUSD
|8
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|交易品种
|毛利, USD
|损失, USD
|利润, USD
|XAUUSD
|5.9K
|EURUSD
|-96
|GBPUSD
|-116
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|交易品种
|毛利, pips
|损失, pips
|利润, pips
|XAUUSD
|34K
|EURUSD
|-252
|GBPUSD
|-319
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
- 入金加载
- 提取
🚀 HIGH-PERFORMANCE SIGNAL PROVIDER | CONSISTENCY + RISK CONTROL
Looking for a reliable signal provider with a proven approach? You just found it.
With over 10 years of experience in the financial markets, I combine professional trading expertise with advanced algorithm development to deliver consistent and controlled results.
💻 Trader + Programmer Advantage
Unlike most providers, I don’t rely on guesswork. I design and optimize my own strategies using data, logic, and real market behavior.
🔒 Capital Protection is Priority #1
Every single trade includes:
✔️ Predefined STOP LOSS
✔️ Predefined TAKE PROFIT
No reckless trading. No gambling. Only structured execution.
📊 Why choose this signal?
-
Strict risk management on every trade
-
No emotional decisions — 100% rule-based strategy
-
Consistent performance over time
-
Full transparency
⚠️ Realistic approach:
We do NOT promise unrealistic profits. The focus is steady growth and long-term sustainability.
🔥 Who is this for?
-
Traders who value capital protection
-
Investors looking for consistency over hype
-
Anyone tired of risky and unmanaged signals
If you want a serious, disciplined, and professional signal provider, this is your best choice.
USD
USD
USD
Does not work with Fusion FX