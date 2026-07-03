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信号 / MetaTrader 5 / Guns FX
Leonardo Souza Dos Santos

Guns FX

Leonardo Souza Dos Santos
Leonardo Souza Dos Santos

Leonardo Souza Dos Santos

2.3 (3)
3 信号
1条评论
可靠性
30
0 / 0 USD
每月复制 40 USD per 
增长自 2026 142%
BCMMarkets-Server
1:500
如何订阅？
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  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
225
盈利交易:
160 (71.11%)
亏损交易:
65 (28.89%)
最好交易:
249.25 USD
最差交易:
-155.70 USD
毛利:
11 525.36 USD (60 908 pips)
毛利亏损:
-5 849.55 USD (27 290 pips)
最大连续赢利:
14 (853.12 USD)
最大连续盈利:
991.75 USD (7)
夏普比率:
0.31
交易活动:
1.87%
最大入金加载:
13.91%
最近交易:
3 几小时前
每周交易:
7
平均持有时间:
14 分钟
采收率:
8.73
长期交易:
127 (56.44%)
短期交易:
98 (43.56%)
利润因子:
1.97
预期回报:
25.23 USD
平均利润:
72.03 USD
平均损失:
-89.99 USD
最大连续失误:
5 (-392.71 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-392.71 USD (5)
每月增长:
10.54%
年度预测:
127.83%
算法交易:
70%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
0.42 USD
最大值:
650.25 USD (7.78%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
8.99% (537.73 USD)
净值:
2.14% (121.20 USD)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
XAUUSD 207
EURUSD 10
GBPUSD 8
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
XAUUSD 5.9K
EURUSD -96
GBPUSD -116
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
XAUUSD 34K
EURUSD -252
GBPUSD -319
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +249.25 USD
最差交易: -156 USD
最大连续赢利: 7
最大连续失误: 5
最大连续盈利: +853.12 USD
最大连续亏损: -392.71 USD

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 BCMMarkets-Server 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

TickmillEU-Live
0.00 × 1
BlackBullMarkets-Live
5.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 6
19.29 × 14
DecodeGlobal-Server
238.00 × 1
查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册

🚀 HIGH-PERFORMANCE SIGNAL PROVIDER | CONSISTENCY + RISK CONTROL

Looking for a reliable signal provider with a proven approach? You just found it.

With over 10 years of experience in the financial markets, I combine professional trading expertise with advanced algorithm development to deliver consistent and controlled results.

💻 Trader + Programmer Advantage
Unlike most providers, I don’t rely on guesswork. I design and optimize my own strategies using data, logic, and real market behavior.

🔒 Capital Protection is Priority #1
Every single trade includes:
✔️ Predefined STOP LOSS
✔️ Predefined TAKE PROFIT

No reckless trading. No gambling. Only structured execution.

📊 Why choose this signal?

  • Strict risk management on every trade

  • No emotional decisions — 100% rule-based strategy

  • Consistent performance over time

  • Full transparency

⚠️ Realistic approach:
We do NOT promise unrealistic profits. The focus is steady growth and long-term sustainability.

🔥 Who is this for?

  • Traders who value capital protection

  • Investors looking for consistency over hype

  • Anyone tired of risky and unmanaged signals

If you want a serious, disciplined, and professional signal provider, this is your best choice.


平均等级:
Carl J
279
Carl J 2026.07.03 11:15 
 

Does not work with Fusion FX

2026.04.01 02:38
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2026.03.04 21:28
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.03.04 21:28
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.03.04 16:24
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.03.04 16:24
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.03.04 16:24
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
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信号
价格
成长
订阅者
资金
结余
EA交易
交易
赢%
活动
PF
预期回报
提取
杠杆
Guns FX
每月40 USD
142%
0
0
USD
9.7K
USD
30
70%
225
71%
2%
1.97
25.23
USD
9%
1:500
复制

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