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Signals / MetaTrader 5 / Guns FX
Leonardo Souza Dos Santos

Guns FX

Leonardo Souza Dos Santos
Leonardo Souza Dos Santos

Leonardo Souza Dos Santos

2.3 (3)
2 signals
1 review
Reliability
29 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 40 USD per month
growth since 2026 144%
BCMMarkets-Server
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
219
Profit Trades:
157 (71.68%)
Loss Trades:
62 (28.31%)
Best trade:
249.25 USD
Worst trade:
-155.70 USD
Gross Profit:
11 208.86 USD (59 635 pips)
Gross Loss:
-5 467.80 USD (25 790 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
14 (853.12 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
991.75 USD (7)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.32
Trading activity:
1.87%
Max deposit load:
13.91%
Latest trade:
21 hours ago
Trades per week:
9
Avg holding time:
15 minutes
Recovery Factor:
8.83
Long Trades:
123 (56.16%)
Short Trades:
96 (43.84%)
Profit Factor:
2.05
Expected Payoff:
26.21 USD
Average Profit:
71.39 USD
Average Loss:
-88.19 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-392.71 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-392.71 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
9.68%
Annual Forecast:
117.46%
Algo trading:
69%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.42 USD
Maximal:
650.25 USD (7.78%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
8.99% (537.73 USD)
By Equity:
2.14% (121.20 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 201
EURUSD 10
GBPUSD 8
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 6K
EURUSD -96
GBPUSD -116
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 34K
EURUSD -252
GBPUSD -319
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +249.25 USD
Worst trade: -156 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 7
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +853.12 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -392.71 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "BCMMarkets-Server" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

TickmillEU-Live
0.00 × 1
BlackBullMarkets-Live
5.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 6
19.29 × 14
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register

🚀 HIGH-PERFORMANCE SIGNAL PROVIDER | CONSISTENCY + RISK CONTROL

Looking for a reliable signal provider with a proven approach? You just found it.

With over 10 years of experience in the financial markets, I combine professional trading expertise with advanced algorithm development to deliver consistent and controlled results.

💻 Trader + Programmer Advantage
Unlike most providers, I don’t rely on guesswork. I design and optimize my own strategies using data, logic, and real market behavior.

🔒 Capital Protection is Priority #1
Every single trade includes:
✔️ Predefined STOP LOSS
✔️ Predefined TAKE PROFIT

No reckless trading. No gambling. Only structured execution.

📊 Why choose this signal?

  • Strict risk management on every trade

  • No emotional decisions — 100% rule-based strategy

  • Consistent performance over time

  • Full transparency

⚠️ Realistic approach:
We do NOT promise unrealistic profits. The focus is steady growth and long-term sustainability.

🔥 Who is this for?

  • Traders who value capital protection

  • Investors looking for consistency over hype

  • Anyone tired of risky and unmanaged signals

If you want a serious, disciplined, and professional signal provider, this is your best choice.


Average rating:
Carl J
264
Carl J 2026.07.03 11:15 
 

Does not work with Fusion FX

2026.04.01 02:38
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2026.03.04 21:28
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.03.04 21:28
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.03.04 16:24
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.03.04 16:24
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.03.04 16:24
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Guns FX
40 USD per month
144%
0
0
USD
9.7K
USD
29
69%
219
71%
2%
2.04
26.21
USD
9%
1:500
Copy

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