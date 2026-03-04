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Mykhailo Zakervashevych

GRID RSI PRO

Mykhailo Zakervashevych
Mykhailo Zakervashevych

Mykhailo Zakervashevych

4.5 (2)
🧭 About Me: 20 years in B2B sales + 7 years in trading
Greetings! My name is Mykhail.
6 产品 1 信号
0条评论
可靠性
25
0 / 0 USD
增长自 2026 252%
RoboForex-ECN-3
1:500

当前下跌对订阅者来说过于危险。一旦下跌有所改善后订阅将被允许。

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  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
148
盈利交易:
118 (79.72%)
亏损交易:
30 (20.27%)
最好交易:
1.79 USD
最差交易:
-0.69 USD
毛利:
32.96 USD (19 051 pips)
毛利亏损:
-4.43 USD (3 899 pips)
最大连续赢利:
14 (2.04 USD)
最大连续盈利:
4.72 USD (7)
夏普比率:
0.45
交易活动:
27.75%
最大入金加载:
89.33%
最近交易:
12 几小时前
每周交易:
1
平均持有时间:
16 小时
采收率:
41.35
长期交易:
60 (40.54%)
短期交易:
88 (59.46%)
利润因子:
7.44
预期回报:
0.19 USD
平均利润:
0.28 USD
平均损失:
-0.15 USD
最大连续失误:
2 (-0.63 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-0.69 USD (1)
每月增长:
11.75%
年度预测:
142.58%
算法交易:
85%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
0.00 USD
最大值:
0.69 USD (5.51%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
5.51% (0.69 USD)
净值:
51.22% (22.55 USD)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
.US500Cash 148
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
.US500Cash 29
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
.US500Cash 15K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +1.79 USD
最差交易: -1 USD
最大连续赢利: 7
最大连续失误: 1
最大连续盈利: +2.04 USD
最大连续亏损: -0.63 USD

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 RoboForex-ECN-3 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

无数据

Grid RSI Pro v3.1 – Grid Expert Advisor with RSI Filter

General Description:
Grid RSI Pro v3.1 is an advanced Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 that utilizes a grid trading strategy filtered by the RSI indicator. The EA automatically opens orders at specified levels, creating a grid of orders to capture market fluctuations. Version 3.1 includes advanced risk management features and an improved signal filtering system.

Key Features

  1. Trading Strategies:

    • RSI Strategy: Opens positions when the RSI indicator reaches overbought (80) or oversold (20) levels.

    • Fixed Points: Opens positions at a set distance from the current price.

    • Manual Mode: Allows manual position opening via on-chart buttons.

  2. Grid Management:

    • Lot Multiplier: Increases the volume of each subsequent order in the grid.

    • Grid Step: Distance between orders in points.

    • Max Step: Limits the maximum distance between orders.

    • Max Lot: Limits the maximum order volume.

  3. Protective Mechanisms:

    • Trailing Stop: Automatically moves the stop-loss level.

    • Breakeven: Moves the position to breakeven upon reaching a specified profit.

    • Stop Loss/Take Profit: Fixed closing levels for orders.

    • Overlap: Automatically closes opposite positions when the price crosses the zero level.

  4. Advanced Risk Management (NEW):

    • Max Orders: Limits the number of concurrent orders.

    • Loss Limits: Controls maximum loss in both absolute value and percentage.

    • Drawdown Control: Limits daily and total drawdown.

    • Trading Lock: Automatically suspends trading if limits are violated.

    • RSI Candle Filter: Combines RSI signals with candlestick patterns.

  5. Notifications:

    • Push Notifications: Sends signals to mobile devices.

    • Email Alerts: Sends notifications to your email.

    • Screen Alerts: Pop-up windows in the terminal.

Advantages

  • Automation: Fully automates the trading process.

  • Flexibility: Customizable parameters to suit different trading styles and assets.

  • Safety: A multi-level risk management system protects your deposit.

  • Control: A convenient information panel and monitoring of open positions.

  • Notifications: Timely alerts about important events in the EA's operation.

Usage Recommendations

  • Start with a demo account to test the strategy.

  • Set conservative risk management parameters.

  • Regularly analyze the EA's performance statistics.

  • Use the candle filter to reduce false signals.

  • Configure notifications to respond to market situations promptly.


没有评论
2026.08.12 16:40
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.08.05 13:56
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2026.08.04 15:49
High current drawdown in 35% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.08.03 08:05
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.07.28 23:08
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.06.30 13:06
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.06.30 12:06
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.06.29 03:44
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.06.08 03:38
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.06.08 00:36
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.05.18 02:19
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.05.04 08:41
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.05.02 18:15
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.04.23 22:01
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2026.04.08 18:09
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.04.07 07:47
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.03.31 16:30
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.03.31 15:30
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.03.31 01:00
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.03.30 18:56
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
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