当前下跌对订阅者来说过于危险。一旦下跌有所改善后订阅将被允许。
- 成长
- 结余
- 净值
- 提取
分配
|交易品种
|交易
|Sell
|Buy
|.US500Cash
|148
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|交易品种
|毛利, USD
|损失, USD
|利润, USD
|.US500Cash
|29
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|交易品种
|毛利, pips
|损失, pips
|利润, pips
|.US500Cash
|15K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
- 入金加载
- 提取
基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 RoboForex-ECN-3 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。
无数据
Grid RSI Pro v3.1 – Grid Expert Advisor with RSI Filter
General Description:
Grid RSI Pro v3.1 is an advanced Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 that utilizes a grid trading strategy filtered by the RSI indicator. The EA automatically opens orders at specified levels, creating a grid of orders to capture market fluctuations. Version 3.1 includes advanced risk management features and an improved signal filtering system.
Key Features
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Trading Strategies:
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RSI Strategy: Opens positions when the RSI indicator reaches overbought (80) or oversold (20) levels.
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Fixed Points: Opens positions at a set distance from the current price.
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Manual Mode: Allows manual position opening via on-chart buttons.
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Grid Management:
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Lot Multiplier: Increases the volume of each subsequent order in the grid.
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Grid Step: Distance between orders in points.
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Max Step: Limits the maximum distance between orders.
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Max Lot: Limits the maximum order volume.
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Protective Mechanisms:
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Trailing Stop: Automatically moves the stop-loss level.
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Breakeven: Moves the position to breakeven upon reaching a specified profit.
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Stop Loss/Take Profit: Fixed closing levels for orders.
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Overlap: Automatically closes opposite positions when the price crosses the zero level.
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Advanced Risk Management (NEW):
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Max Orders: Limits the number of concurrent orders.
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Loss Limits: Controls maximum loss in both absolute value and percentage.
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Drawdown Control: Limits daily and total drawdown.
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Trading Lock: Automatically suspends trading if limits are violated.
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RSI Candle Filter: Combines RSI signals with candlestick patterns.
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Notifications:
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Push Notifications: Sends signals to mobile devices.
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Email Alerts: Sends notifications to your email.
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Screen Alerts: Pop-up windows in the terminal.
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Advantages
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Automation: Fully automates the trading process.
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Flexibility: Customizable parameters to suit different trading styles and assets.
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Safety: A multi-level risk management system protects your deposit.
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Control: A convenient information panel and monitoring of open positions.
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Notifications: Timely alerts about important events in the EA's operation.
Usage Recommendations
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Start with a demo account to test the strategy.
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Set conservative risk management parameters.
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Regularly analyze the EA's performance statistics.
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Use the candle filter to reduce false signals.
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Configure notifications to respond to market situations promptly.