Grid RSI Pro v3.1 – Grid Expert Advisor with RSI Filter

General Description:

Grid RSI Pro v3.1 is an advanced Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 that utilizes a grid trading strategy filtered by the RSI indicator. The EA automatically opens orders at specified levels, creating a grid of orders to capture market fluctuations. Version 3.1 includes advanced risk management features and an improved signal filtering system.

Key Features

Trading Strategies: RSI Strategy: Opens positions when the RSI indicator reaches overbought (80) or oversold (20) levels.

Fixed Points: Opens positions at a set distance from the current price.

Manual Mode: Allows manual position opening via on-chart buttons. Grid Management: Lot Multiplier: Increases the volume of each subsequent order in the grid.

Grid Step: Distance between orders in points.

Max Step: Limits the maximum distance between orders.

Max Lot: Limits the maximum order volume. Protective Mechanisms: Trailing Stop: Automatically moves the stop-loss level.

Breakeven: Moves the position to breakeven upon reaching a specified profit.

Stop Loss/Take Profit: Fixed closing levels for orders.

Overlap: Automatically closes opposite positions when the price crosses the zero level. Advanced Risk Management (NEW): Max Orders: Limits the number of concurrent orders.

Loss Limits: Controls maximum loss in both absolute value and percentage.

Drawdown Control: Limits daily and total drawdown.

Trading Lock: Automatically suspends trading if limits are violated.

RSI Candle Filter: Combines RSI signals with candlestick patterns. Notifications: Push Notifications: Sends signals to mobile devices.

Email Alerts: Sends notifications to your email.

Screen Alerts: Pop-up windows in the terminal.

Advantages

Automation: Fully automates the trading process.

Flexibility: Customizable parameters to suit different trading styles and assets.

Safety: A multi-level risk management system protects your deposit.

Control: A convenient information panel and monitoring of open positions.

Notifications: Timely alerts about important events in the EA's operation.

Usage Recommendations