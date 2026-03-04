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Mykhailo Zakervashevych

GRID RSI PRO

Mykhailo Zakervashevych
Mykhailo Zakervashevych

Mykhailo Zakervashevych

4.5 (2)
🧭 About Me: 20 years in B2B sales + 7 years in trading
Greetings! My name is Mykhail.
6 products 1 signal
0 reviews
Reliability
25 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2026 252%
RoboForex-ECN-3
1:500

Current drawdown is dangerous for subscribers. Subscription will be allowed once drawdown improves.

To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
148
Profit Trades:
118 (79.72%)
Loss Trades:
30 (20.27%)
Best trade:
1.79 USD
Worst trade:
-0.69 USD
Gross Profit:
32.96 USD (19 051 pips)
Gross Loss:
-4.43 USD (3 899 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
14 (2.04 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
4.72 USD (7)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.45
Trading activity:
25.71%
Max deposit load:
37.48%
Latest trade:
5 days ago
Trades per week:
3
Avg holding time:
16 hours
Recovery Factor:
41.35
Long Trades:
60 (40.54%)
Short Trades:
88 (59.46%)
Profit Factor:
7.44
Expected Payoff:
0.19 USD
Average Profit:
0.28 USD
Average Loss:
-0.15 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-0.63 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-0.69 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
14.36%
Annual Forecast:
174.28%
Algo trading:
85%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
0.69 USD (5.51%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
5.51% (0.69 USD)
By Equity:
51.06% (22.48 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
.US500Cash 148
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
.US500Cash 29
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
.US500Cash 15K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +1.79 USD
Worst trade: -1 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 7
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +2.04 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -0.63 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-ECN-3" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

Grid RSI Pro v3.1 – Grid Expert Advisor with RSI Filter

General Description:
Grid RSI Pro v3.1 is an advanced Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 that utilizes a grid trading strategy filtered by the RSI indicator. The EA automatically opens orders at specified levels, creating a grid of orders to capture market fluctuations. Version 3.1 includes advanced risk management features and an improved signal filtering system.

Key Features

  1. Trading Strategies:

    • RSI Strategy: Opens positions when the RSI indicator reaches overbought (80) or oversold (20) levels.

    • Fixed Points: Opens positions at a set distance from the current price.

    • Manual Mode: Allows manual position opening via on-chart buttons.

  2. Grid Management:

    • Lot Multiplier: Increases the volume of each subsequent order in the grid.

    • Grid Step: Distance between orders in points.

    • Max Step: Limits the maximum distance between orders.

    • Max Lot: Limits the maximum order volume.

  3. Protective Mechanisms:

    • Trailing Stop: Automatically moves the stop-loss level.

    • Breakeven: Moves the position to breakeven upon reaching a specified profit.

    • Stop Loss/Take Profit: Fixed closing levels for orders.

    • Overlap: Automatically closes opposite positions when the price crosses the zero level.

  4. Advanced Risk Management (NEW):

    • Max Orders: Limits the number of concurrent orders.

    • Loss Limits: Controls maximum loss in both absolute value and percentage.

    • Drawdown Control: Limits daily and total drawdown.

    • Trading Lock: Automatically suspends trading if limits are violated.

    • RSI Candle Filter: Combines RSI signals with candlestick patterns.

  5. Notifications:

    • Push Notifications: Sends signals to mobile devices.

    • Email Alerts: Sends notifications to your email.

    • Screen Alerts: Pop-up windows in the terminal.

Advantages

  • Automation: Fully automates the trading process.

  • Flexibility: Customizable parameters to suit different trading styles and assets.

  • Safety: A multi-level risk management system protects your deposit.

  • Control: A convenient information panel and monitoring of open positions.

  • Notifications: Timely alerts about important events in the EA's operation.

Usage Recommendations

  • Start with a demo account to test the strategy.

  • Set conservative risk management parameters.

  • Regularly analyze the EA's performance statistics.

  • Use the candle filter to reduce false signals.

  • Configure notifications to respond to market situations promptly.


No reviews
2026.08.05 13:56
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2026.08.04 15:49
High current drawdown in 35% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.08.03 08:05
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.07.28 23:08
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.06.30 13:06
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.06.30 12:06
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.06.29 03:44
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.06.08 03:38
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.06.08 00:36
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.05.18 02:19
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.05.04 08:41
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.05.02 18:15
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.04.23 22:01
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2026.04.08 18:09
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.04.07 07:47
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.03.31 16:30
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.03.31 15:30
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.03.31 01:00
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.03.30 18:56
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.03.30 02:46
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register