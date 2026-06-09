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Amine Lila

Gandoza Pro Trader

Amine Lila
Amine Lila

Amine Lila

3 (2)
Experienced trader focused on disciplined strategies, risk management, and consistent performance in the financial markets.
3 信号
2条评论
可靠性
32
1 / 238 USD
每月复制 30 USD per 
增长自 2026 871%
Exness-Real38
1:500
如何订阅？
查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册
  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
668
盈利交易:
488 (73.05%)
亏损交易:
180 (26.95%)
最好交易:
54.61 USD
最差交易:
-42.11 USD
毛利:
2 933.07 USD (2 889 759 pips)
毛利亏损:
-1 901.09 USD (1 876 818 pips)
最大连续赢利:
25 (162.49 USD)
最大连续盈利:
201.07 USD (19)
夏普比率:
0.17
交易活动:
2.34%
最大入金加载:
162.22%
最近交易:
3 几小时前
每周交易:
18
平均持有时间:
38 分钟
采收率:
3.25
长期交易:
339 (50.75%)
短期交易:
329 (49.25%)
利润因子:
1.54
预期回报:
1.54 USD
平均利润:
6.01 USD
平均损失:
-10.56 USD
最大连续失误:
8 (-148.50 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-164.17 USD (7)
每月增长:
-70.90%
年度预测:
-100.00%
算法交易:
100%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
24.56 USD
最大值:
317.82 USD (19.96%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
91.22% (317.82 USD)
净值:
72.59% (72.42 USD)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
XAUUSDm 668
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
XAUUSDm 1K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
XAUUSDm 1M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +54.61 USD
最差交易: -42 USD
最大连续赢利: 19
最大连续失误: 7
最大连续盈利: +162.49 USD
最大连续亏损: -148.50 USD

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 Exness-Real38 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

无数据

My strategy focuses on precision rather than frequent trading, waiting patiently for high-probability setups.
Trades are executed only after detailed, multi-layered market analysis confirms strong entry conditions.

The approach prioritizes quality, controlled risk, and disciplined decision-making over market noise.


Join My MQL5 Public Chat: https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/01c3b80e4ecedc01

If you’re getting good results, I’d really appreciate you leaving a review. And if you ever have any questions or concerns, don’t hesitate to reach out—I’m always here to help.


平均等级:
Hoang Thanh Xuan
469
Hoang Thanh Xuan 2026.06.09 15:37 
 

Your broker seems to be in a special zone. Even using an MQL5 VPS, I couldn't copy enough orders, and the order spacing was also too high. I tried using a different VPS, but the results didn't change. This caused my account to lose money, even though you were trading well.

Nhut Anh Phan
2015
Nhut Anh Phan 2026.05.01 09:12  (已更改2026.05.01 15:40) 
 

Why doesn’t my trading history look the same as yours? I was only able to copy 3 out of 5 trades. The quality is too poor, so I’ll probably stop here. Thank you!

2026.08.03 20:43
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.08.03 19:42
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.08.03 14:41
High current drawdown in 45% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.29 20:15
80% of growth achieved within 10 days. This comprises 4.85% of days out of 206 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.29 20:15
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2026.07.06 00:03
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.03 12:26
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.06.26 11:02
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.06.25 03:40
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.06.23 06:46
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.06.23 01:42
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.06.17 03:18
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.06.14 07:34
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.06.11 17:41
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.06.11 01:31
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.05.04 17:47
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.05.01 14:57
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.04.29 14:23
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.04.28 06:09
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.04.27 16:01
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册
信号
价格
成长
订阅者
资金
结余
EA交易
交易
赢%
活动
PF
预期回报
提取
杠杆
Gandoza Pro Trader
每月30 USD
871%
1
238
USD
85
USD
32
100%
668
73%
2%
1.54
1.54
USD
91%
1:500
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