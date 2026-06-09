- 成长
- 结余
- 净值
- 提取
交易:
668
盈利交易:
488 (73.05%)
亏损交易:
180 (26.95%)
最好交易:
54.61 USD
最差交易:
-42.11 USD
毛利:
2 933.07 USD (2 889 759 pips)
毛利亏损:
-1 901.09 USD (1 876 818 pips)
最大连续赢利:
25 (162.49 USD)
最大连续盈利:
201.07 USD (19)
夏普比率:
0.17
交易活动:
2.34%
最大入金加载:
162.22%
最近交易:
3 几小时前
每周交易:
18
平均持有时间:
38 分钟
采收率:
3.25
长期交易:
339 (50.75%)
短期交易:
329 (49.25%)
利润因子:
1.54
预期回报:
1.54 USD
平均利润:
6.01 USD
平均损失:
-10.56 USD
最大连续失误:
8 (-148.50 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-164.17 USD (7)
每月增长:
-70.90%
年度预测:
-100.00%
算法交易:
100%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
24.56 USD
最大值:
317.82 USD (19.96%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
91.22% (317.82 USD)
净值:
72.59% (72.42 USD)
分配
|交易品种
|交易
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSDm
|668
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|交易品种
|毛利, USD
|损失, USD
|利润, USD
|XAUUSDm
|1K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|交易品种
|毛利, pips
|损失, pips
|利润, pips
|XAUUSDm
|1M
|
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
|
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
|
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
- 入金加载
- 提取
最好交易: +54.61 USD
最差交易: -42 USD
最大连续赢利: 19
最大连续失误: 7
最大连续盈利: +162.49 USD
最大连续亏损: -148.50 USD
基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 Exness-Real38 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。
无数据
My strategy focuses on precision rather than frequent trading, waiting patiently for high-probability setups.
Trades are executed only after detailed, multi-layered market analysis confirms strong entry conditions.
The approach prioritizes quality, controlled risk, and disciplined decision-making over market noise.
If you’re getting good results, I’d really appreciate you leaving a review. And if you ever have any questions or concerns, don’t hesitate to reach out—I’m always here to help.
Join My MQL5 Public Chat: https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/01c3b80e4ecedc01
信号
价格
成长
订阅者
资金
结余
周
EA交易
交易
赢%
活动
PF
预期回报
提取
杠杆
每月30 USD
871%
1
238
USD
USD
85
USD
USD
32
100%
668
73%
2%
1.54
1.54
USD
USD
91%
1:500
Your broker seems to be in a special zone. Even using an MQL5 VPS, I couldn't copy enough orders, and the order spacing was also too high. I tried using a different VPS, but the results didn't change. This caused my account to lose money, even though you were trading well.
Why doesn’t my trading history look the same as yours? I was only able to copy 3 out of 5 trades. The quality is too poor, so I’ll probably stop here. Thank you!