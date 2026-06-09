SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / Gandoza Pro Trader
Amine Lila

Gandoza Pro Trader

Amine Lila
Amine Lila

Amine Lila

3 (2)
Experienced trader focused on disciplined strategies, risk management, and consistent performance in the financial markets.
3 signals
2 reviews
Reliability
31 weeks
1 / 232 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 807%
Exness-Real38
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
654
Profit Trades:
479 (73.24%)
Loss Trades:
175 (26.76%)
Best trade:
54.61 USD
Worst trade:
-42.11 USD
Gross Profit:
2 912.28 USD (2 868 979 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 885.94 USD (1 861 659 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
25 (162.49 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
201.07 USD (19)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.18
Trading activity:
2.34%
Max deposit load:
113.01%
Latest trade:
21 hours ago
Trades per week:
17
Avg holding time:
39 minutes
Recovery Factor:
3.23
Long Trades:
325 (49.69%)
Short Trades:
329 (50.31%)
Profit Factor:
1.54
Expected Payoff:
1.57 USD
Average Profit:
6.08 USD
Average Loss:
-10.78 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
8 (-148.50 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-164.17 USD (7)
Monthly growth:
-72.66%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
24.56 USD
Maximal:
317.82 USD (19.96%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
91.22% (317.82 USD)
By Equity:
71.54% (56.41 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSDm 654
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSDm 1K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSDm 1M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +54.61 USD
Worst trade: -42 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 19
Maximum consecutive losses: 7
Maximal consecutive profit: +162.49 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -148.50 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-Real38" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

My strategy focuses on precision rather than frequent trading, waiting patiently for high-probability setups.
Trades are executed only after detailed, multi-layered market analysis confirms strong entry conditions.

The approach prioritizes quality, controlled risk, and disciplined decision-making over market noise.


Join My MQL5 Public Chat: https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/01c3b80e4ecedc01

If you’re getting good results, I’d really appreciate you leaving a review. And if you ever have any questions or concerns, don’t hesitate to reach out—I’m always here to help.


Average rating:
Hoang Thanh Xuan
469
Hoang Thanh Xuan 2026.06.09 15:37 
 

Your broker seems to be in a special zone. Even using an MQL5 VPS, I couldn't copy enough orders, and the order spacing was also too high. I tried using a different VPS, but the results didn't change. This caused my account to lose money, even though you were trading well.

Nhut Anh Phan
1969
Nhut Anh Phan 2026.05.01 09:12  (modified 2026.05.01 15:40) 
 

Why doesn’t my trading history look the same as yours? I was only able to copy 3 out of 5 trades. The quality is too poor, so I’ll probably stop here. Thank you!

2026.08.03 20:43
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.08.03 19:42
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.08.03 14:41
High current drawdown in 45% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.29 20:15
80% of growth achieved within 10 days. This comprises 4.85% of days out of 206 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.29 20:15
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2026.07.06 00:03
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.03 12:26
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.06.26 11:02
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.06.25 03:40
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.06.23 06:46
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.06.23 01:42
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.06.17 03:18
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.06.14 07:34
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.06.11 17:41
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.06.11 01:31
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.05.04 17:47
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.05.01 14:57
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.04.29 14:23
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.04.28 06:09
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.04.27 16:01
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Gandoza Pro Trader
30 USD per month
807%
1
232
USD
79
USD
31
100%
654
73%
2%
1.54
1.57
USD
91%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.