- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
654
Profit Trades:
479 (73.24%)
Loss Trades:
175 (26.76%)
Best trade:
54.61 USD
Worst trade:
-42.11 USD
Gross Profit:
2 912.28 USD (2 868 979 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 885.94 USD (1 861 659 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
25 (162.49 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
201.07 USD (19)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.18
Trading activity:
2.34%
Max deposit load:
113.01%
Latest trade:
21 hours ago
Trades per week:
17
Avg holding time:
39 minutes
Recovery Factor:
3.23
Long Trades:
325 (49.69%)
Short Trades:
329 (50.31%)
Profit Factor:
1.54
Expected Payoff:
1.57 USD
Average Profit:
6.08 USD
Average Loss:
-10.78 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
8 (-148.50 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-164.17 USD (7)
Monthly growth:
-72.66%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
24.56 USD
Maximal:
317.82 USD (19.96%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
91.22% (317.82 USD)
By Equity:
71.54% (56.41 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSDm
|654
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSDm
|1K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSDm
|1M
|
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
|
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
|
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +54.61 USD
Worst trade: -42 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 19
Maximum consecutive losses: 7
Maximal consecutive profit: +162.49 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -148.50 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-Real38" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
My strategy focuses on precision rather than frequent trading, waiting patiently for high-probability setups.
Trades are executed only after detailed, multi-layered market analysis confirms strong entry conditions.
The approach prioritizes quality, controlled risk, and disciplined decision-making over market noise.
If you’re getting good results, I’d really appreciate you leaving a review. And if you ever have any questions or concerns, don’t hesitate to reach out—I’m always here to help.
Join My MQL5 Public Chat: https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/01c3b80e4ecedc01
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
807%
1
232
USD
USD
79
USD
USD
31
100%
654
73%
2%
1.54
1.57
USD
USD
91%
1:500
Your broker seems to be in a special zone. Even using an MQL5 VPS, I couldn't copy enough orders, and the order spacing was also too high. I tried using a different VPS, but the results didn't change. This caused my account to lose money, even though you were trading well.
Why doesn’t my trading history look the same as yours? I was only able to copy 3 out of 5 trades. The quality is too poor, so I’ll probably stop here. Thank you!