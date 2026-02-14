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Christopher Robert Walker

Low Risk MT5 Account

Christopher Robert Walker
Christopher Robert Walker

Christopher Robert Walker

  • Algo Trader 在  EA Trade Warrior
  • 英国
  • 342
Algorithmic trader from the UK
I have built up a portfolio of Expert Advisors purchased on the MQL5 marketplace.
Selecting only those EA's that maintain a consistent, low risk approach to trade on my own live account.
I run several EA's in unison, with a focus on capital protection.
0条评论
可靠性
26
1 / 3.3K USD
每月复制 49.99 USD per 
增长自 2026 54%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1:500
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  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
1 777
盈利交易:
1 328 (74.73%)
亏损交易:
449 (25.27%)
最好交易:
158.02 USD
最差交易:
-98.13 USD
毛利:
11 165.35 USD (376 521 pips)
毛利亏损:
-5 188.78 USD (185 754 pips)
最大连续赢利:
43 (150.11 USD)
最大连续盈利:
375.00 USD (9)
夏普比率:
0.24
交易活动:
98.10%
最大入金加载:
5.30%
最近交易:
31 几分钟前
每周交易:
86
平均持有时间:
2 天
采收率:
26.82
长期交易:
935 (52.62%)
短期交易:
842 (47.38%)
利润因子:
2.15
预期回报:
3.36 USD
平均利润:
8.41 USD
平均损失:
-11.56 USD
最大连续失误:
16 (-208.15 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-217.58 USD (7)
每月增长:
5.77%
年度预测:
70.06%
算法交易:
96%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
0.18 USD
最大值:
222.80 USD (1.94%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
1.23% (219.05 USD)
净值:
14.80% (3 067.54 USD)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
AUDCAD 435
EURCHF 273
EURCAD 247
NZDCAD 101
CADCHF 99
XAUUSD 88
AUDUSD 76
USDJPY 74
CADJPY 73
SGDJPY 68
CHFJPY 46
GBPCHF 43
USDCAD 38
XAGUSD 30
EURUSD 28
EURAUD 19
GBPUSD 15
AUDJPY 15
EURGBP 4
XTIUSD 4
NZDCHF 1
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
AUDCAD 1.8K
EURCHF 815
EURCAD 521
NZDCAD 348
CADCHF 145
XAUUSD 279
AUDUSD 179
USDJPY 169
CADJPY 210
SGDJPY 133
CHFJPY 66
GBPCHF 157
USDCAD 38
XAGUSD 771
EURUSD 67
EURAUD 10
GBPUSD 30
AUDJPY 6
EURGBP 11
XTIUSD 181
NZDCHF 3
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
AUDCAD 22K
EURCHF 15K
EURCAD 17K
NZDCAD 10K
CADCHF 4.7K
XAUUSD 19K
AUDUSD 16K
USDJPY -19K
CADJPY 4K
SGDJPY 4.8K
CHFJPY 5.7K
GBPCHF 4K
USDCAD 2.3K
XAGUSD 79K
EURUSD 2.1K
EURAUD 987
GBPUSD 1.6K
AUDJPY 595
EURGBP 448
XTIUSD 289
NZDCHF 77
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +158.02 USD
最差交易: -98 USD
最大连续赢利: 9
最大连续失误: 7
最大连续盈利: +150.11 USD
最大连续亏损: -208.15 USD

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 ICMarketsSC-MT5-2 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

GFXCompanyWLL-Demo
0.00 × 1
GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
0.00 × 2
GFXCompanyWLL-GFXSECURITIES
0.00 × 1
DooGroup-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 6
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
0.00 × 1
VantageMarkets-Live 6
0.00 × 1
EverestCM-Live
0.00 × 2
BlueberryMarkets-Demo
0.00 × 4
AlpariEvrasia-Real01
0.12 × 42
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
0.33 × 12
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
0.38 × 213
FusionMarkets-Demo
0.40 × 5
CapitalXtend-MetaTrader5
0.44 × 9
FxPro-MT5 Live02
0.50 × 2
ICMarkets-MT5
0.58 × 36
ZeroMarkets-Live-1
0.62 × 79
StriforLLC-Live
0.72 × 18
ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.74 × 10294
VTMarkets-Live
0.76 × 1315
XMTrading-MT5 3
0.79 × 5675
PacificUnionLLC-Live
0.89 × 46
PrimeCodex-MT5
1.00 × 21
HFMarketsGlobal-Live1
1.06 × 119
Exness-MT5Real8
1.08 × 978
180 更多...
查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册

Signal from my own Live Account

96% Algorithmic Trading

Recommendation: Please use 1:500 leverage, Raw/ECN Hedge Account to Copy My Trades

There will be no statistical manipulation - What you see is real, verified Algo trading on my own live account

Study my trades... small consistent wins; "Big profits don't come from big risks, They come from small risks multiplied over time"

Please note: 'growth' as per MQL5 statistics is calculated directly from initial deposit - don't be misled by those signals showings '1000% growth' with a small initial deposit!

If you would like to copy me, please message me for a link to MyFXbook / Discord for details of live trades

I aim for 1% gain per week - minimal drawdown - minimal deposit load - I try have my EA's set-up so that it's very unlikely I will go above 15% drawdown

I will trade the following 17 currency pairs & also XAGUSD (Silver) and on occasions I will trade XAUUSD (Gold) & XTIUSD (Oil)


AUDCAD_0.07 lots up to 0.77 lots (This is the main exposure of the account)

CADJPY_0.04 lots up to 0.20 lots

GBPCHF_0.04 lots up to 0.20 lots

SGDJPY_0.04 lots up to 0.20 lots


GBPUSD_0.02 lots up to 0.08 lots

USDCAD_0.02 lots up to 0.08 lots

EURAUD_0.02 lots up to 0.08 lots


EURCHF_0.04 lots up to 0.10 lots

EURCAD_0.04 lots up to 0.10 lots

CADCHF_0.04 lots up to 0.10 lots


NZDCAD_0.01 lots up to 0.10 lots

EURGBP_0.01 lots up to 0.10 lots

NZDCHF_0.01 lots up to 0.10 lots

EURUSD_0.01 lots up to 0.10 lots


CHFJPY_0.01 lots up to 0.10 lots

AUDUSD_0.01 lots up to 0.10 lots

USDJPY_0.01 lots up to 0.10 lots


XAGUSD_0.01 lots only - regular exposure

XAUUSD_0.01 lots only - occasional exposure

XTIUSD_0.50 lots only - on rare occasions


Link to my Discord

https://discord.gg/9VmkNNwd

Message me directly for a link to myFXbooks account!


*Please note: The only reason it say 96% Algo trading on the signal rather than 100% is due to manual closure or adjustment of some positions placed by EA's

*This account has equity protect provided by Anchor Trade Manager, developed by Kalinskie Gilliam, available to purchase on the MQL5 marketplace

没有评论
2026.04.27 03:53
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2026.03.05 02:32
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:500 - 1:1000
2026.02.20 11:35
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.02.17 07:03
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.02.16 02:40
Share of trading days is too low
2026.02.16 02:40
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.02.16 01:38
Share of trading days is too low
2026.02.16 01:38
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.02.14 19:18
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.02.14 19:18
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.02.14 19:18
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.02.14 19:18
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.02.14 19:18
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
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信号
价格
成长
订阅者
资金
结余
EA交易
交易
赢%
活动
PF
预期回报
提取
杠杆
Low Risk MT5 Account
每月49.99 USD
54%
1
3.3K
USD
23K
USD
26
96%
1 777
74%
98%
2.15
3.36
USD
15%
1:500
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