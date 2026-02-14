Signal from my own Live Account

96% Algorithmic Trading

Recommendation: Please use 1:500 leverage, Raw/ECN Hedge Account to Copy My Trades

There will be no statistical manipulation - What you see is real, verified Algo trading on my own live account

Study my trades... small consistent wins; "Big profits don't come from big risks, They come from small risks multiplied over time"

Please note: 'growth' as per MQL5 statistics is calculated directly from initial deposit - don't be misled by those signals showings '1000% growth' with a small initial deposit!

If you would like to copy me, please message me for a link to MyFXbook / Discord for details of live trades

I aim for 1% gain per week - minimal drawdown - minimal deposit load - I try have my EA's set-up so that it's very unlikely I will go above 15% drawdown

I will trade the following 17 currency pairs & also XAGUSD (Silver) and on occasions I will trade XAUUSD (Gold) & XTIUSD (Oil)





AUDCAD_0.07 lots up to 0.77 lots (This is the main exposure of the account)

CADJPY_0.04 lots up to 0.20 lots

GBPCHF_0.04 lots up to 0.20 lots

SGDJPY_0.04 lots up to 0.20 lots





GBPUSD_0.02 lots up to 0.08 lots

USDCAD_0.02 lots up to 0.08 lots

EURAUD_0.02 lots up to 0.08 lots





EURCHF_0.04 lots up to 0.10 lots

EURCAD_0.04 lots up to 0.10 lots

CADCHF_0.04 lots up to 0.10 lots





NZDCAD_0.01 lots up to 0.10 lots

EURGBP_0.01 lots up to 0.10 lots

NZDCHF_0.01 lots up to 0.10 lots

EURUSD_0.01 lots up to 0.10 lots





CHFJPY_0.01 lots up to 0.10 lots



AUDUSD_0.01 lots up to 0.10 lots

USDJPY_0.01 lots up to 0.10 lots







XAGUSD_0.01 lots only - regular exposure



XAUUSD_0.01 lots only - occasional exposure

XTIUSD_0.50 lots only - on rare occasions





Link to my Discord

https://discord.gg/9VmkNNwd

Message me directly for a link to myFXbooks account!





*Please note: The only reason it say 96% Algo trading on the signal rather than 100% is due to manual closure or adjustment of some positions placed by EA's

*This account has equity protect provided by Anchor Trade Manager, developed by Kalinskie Gilliam, available to purchase on the MQL5 marketplace