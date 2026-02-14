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Christopher Robert Walker

Low Risk MT5 Account

Christopher Robert Walker
Christopher Robert Walker

Christopher Robert Walker

Algorithmic trader from the UK
I have built up a portfolio of Expert Advisors purchased on the MQL5 marketplace.
Selecting only those EA's that maintain a consistent, low risk approach to trade on my own live account.
I run several EA's in unison, with a focus on capital protection.
0 reviews
Reliability
25 weeks
1 / 3.1K USD
Copy for 49.99 USD per month
growth since 2026 53%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 743
Profit Trades:
1 304 (74.81%)
Loss Trades:
439 (25.19%)
Best trade:
158.02 USD
Worst trade:
-98.13 USD
Gross Profit:
10 841.96 USD (367 787 pips)
Gross Loss:
-5 034.24 USD (180 967 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
43 (150.11 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
375.00 USD (9)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.24
Trading activity:
98.10%
Max deposit load:
5.30%
Latest trade:
10 hours ago
Trades per week:
95
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
26.07
Long Trades:
915 (52.50%)
Short Trades:
828 (47.50%)
Profit Factor:
2.15
Expected Payoff:
3.33 USD
Average Profit:
8.31 USD
Average Loss:
-11.47 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
16 (-208.15 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-217.58 USD (7)
Monthly growth:
5.69%
Annual Forecast:
68.99%
Algo trading:
96%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.18 USD
Maximal:
222.80 USD (1.94%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
1.23% (219.05 USD)
By Equity:
14.80% (3 067.54 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
AUDCAD 428
EURCHF 265
EURCAD 247
NZDCAD 101
CADCHF 98
XAUUSD 88
AUDUSD 76
USDJPY 74
SGDJPY 66
CADJPY 64
CHFJPY 43
GBPCHF 41
USDCAD 37
XAGUSD 29
EURUSD 28
EURAUD 19
GBPUSD 15
AUDJPY 15
EURGBP 4
XTIUSD 4
NZDCHF 1
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
AUDCAD 1.8K
EURCHF 791
EURCAD 521
NZDCAD 348
CADCHF 142
XAUUSD 279
AUDUSD 179
USDJPY 169
SGDJPY 126
CADJPY 177
CHFJPY 55
GBPCHF 145
USDCAD 37
XAGUSD 739
EURUSD 67
EURAUD 10
GBPUSD 30
AUDJPY 6
EURGBP 11
XTIUSD 181
NZDCHF 3
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
AUDCAD 22K
EURCHF 14K
EURCAD 17K
NZDCAD 10K
CADCHF 4.6K
XAUUSD 19K
AUDUSD 16K
USDJPY -19K
SGDJPY 4.8K
CADJPY 4.8K
CHFJPY 5.1K
GBPCHF 3.9K
USDCAD 2.2K
XAGUSD 76K
EURUSD 2.1K
EURAUD 987
GBPUSD 1.6K
AUDJPY 595
EURGBP 448
XTIUSD 289
NZDCHF 77
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +158.02 USD
Worst trade: -98 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 9
Maximum consecutive losses: 7
Maximal consecutive profit: +150.11 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -208.15 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

VantageMarkets-Live 6
0.00 × 1
DooGroup-Live
0.00 × 1
GFXCompanyWLL-Demo
0.00 × 1
GFXCompanyWLL-GFXSECURITIES
0.00 × 1
GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
0.00 × 2
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 6
BlueberryMarkets-Demo
0.00 × 4
EverestCM-Live
0.00 × 2
AlpariEvrasia-Real01
0.12 × 42
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
0.33 × 12
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
0.38 × 213
FusionMarkets-Demo
0.40 × 5
CapitalXtend-MetaTrader5
0.44 × 9
FxPro-MT5 Live02
0.50 × 2
ICMarkets-MT5
0.58 × 36
ZeroMarkets-Live-1
0.62 × 79
StriforLLC-Live
0.72 × 18
ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.74 × 10294
VTMarkets-Live
0.76 × 1315
XMTrading-MT5 3
0.79 × 5675
PacificUnionLLC-Live
0.89 × 46
PrimeCodex-MT5
1.00 × 21
HFMarketsGlobal-Live1
1.06 × 119
Exness-MT5Real8
1.08 × 978
179 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register

Signal from my own Live Account

97% Algorithmic Trading

Recommendation: Please use 1:500 leverage, Raw/ECN Hedge Account to Copy My Trades

There will be no statistical manipulation - What you see is real, verified Algo trading on my own live account

Study my trades... small consistent wins; "Big profits don't come from big risks, They come from small risks multiplied over time"

Please note: 'growth' as per MQL5 statistics is calculated directly from initial deposit - don't be misled by those signals showings '1000% growth' with a small initial deposit!

If you would like to copy me, please message me for a link to MyFXbook / Discord for details of live trades

I aim for 1% gain per week - minimal drawdown - minimal deposit load - I try have my EA's set-up so that it's very unlikely I will go above 15% drawdown

I will trade the following 17 currency pairs & also XAGUSD (Silver) and on occasions I will trade XAUUSD (Gold) & XTIUSD (Oil)


AUDCAD_0.07 lots up to 0.77 lots (This is the main exposure of the account)

CADJPY_0.04 lots up to 0.16 lots

GBPCHF_0.04 lots up to 0.16 lots

SGDJPY_0.04 lots up to 0.16 lots


GBPUSD_0.02 lots up to 0.08 lots

USDCAD_0.02 lots up to 0.08 lots

EURAUD_0.02 lots up to 0.08 lots


EURCHF_0.04 lots up to 0.10 lots

EURCAD_0.04 lots up to 0.10 lots

CADCHF_0.04 lots up to 0.10 lots


NZDCAD_0.01 lots up to 0.10 lots

EURGBP_0.01 lots up to 0.10 lots

NZDCHF_0.01 lots up to 0.10 lots

EURUSD_0.01 lots up to 0.10 lots


CHFJPY_0.01 lots up to 0.10 lots

AUDUSD_0.01 lots up to 0.10 lots

USDJPY_0.01 lots up to 0.10 lots


XAGUSD_0.01 lots only - regular exposure

XAUUSD_0.01 lots only - occasional exposure

XTIUSD_0.50 lots only - on rare occasions


Link to my Discord

https://discord.gg/9VmkNNwd

Message me directly for a link to myFXbooks account!


*Please note: The only reason it say 96% Algo trading on the signal rather than 100% is due to manual closure or adjustment of some positions placed by EA's

*This account has equity protect provided by Anchor Trade Manager, developed by Kalinskie Gilliam, available to purchase on the MQL5 marketplace

No reviews
2026.04.27 03:53
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2026.03.05 02:32
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:500 - 1:1000
2026.02.20 11:35
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.02.17 07:03
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.02.16 02:40
Share of trading days is too low
2026.02.16 02:40
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.02.16 01:38
Share of trading days is too low
2026.02.16 01:38
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.02.14 19:18
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.02.14 19:18
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.02.14 19:18
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.02.14 19:18
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.02.14 19:18
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Low Risk MT5 Account
49.99 USD per month
53%
1
3.1K
USD
22K
USD
25
96%
1 743
74%
98%
2.15
3.33
USD
15%
1:500
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