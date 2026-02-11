- 成长
- 结余
- 净值
- 提取
交易:
190
盈利交易:
81 (42.63%)
亏损交易:
109 (57.37%)
最好交易:
59.05 USD
最差交易:
-39.89 USD
毛利:
1 979.46 USD (63 250 pips)
毛利亏损:
-1 631.77 USD (53 027 pips)
最大连续赢利:
8 (129.83 USD)
最大连续盈利:
136.16 USD (3)
夏普比率:
0.09
交易活动:
76.63%
最大入金加载:
7.02%
最近交易:
6 几天前
每周交易:
2
平均持有时间:
2 天
采收率:
1.11
长期交易:
98 (51.58%)
短期交易:
92 (48.42%)
利润因子:
1.21
预期回报:
1.83 USD
平均利润:
24.44 USD
平均损失:
-14.97 USD
最大连续失误:
8 (-91.30 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-138.58 USD (6)
每月增长:
9.16%
年度预测:
111.13%
算法交易:
100%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
74.70 USD
最大值:
313.99 USD (23.11%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
23.11% (313.99 USD)
净值:
4.92% (60.20 USD)
分配
|交易品种
|交易
|Sell
|Buy
|NZDUSD
|21
|AUDJPY
|18
|USDCHF
|15
|CADJPY
|14
|EURAUD
|14
|GBPCAD
|12
|GBPAUD
|10
|USDJPY
|10
|GBPJPY
|10
|EURJPY
|10
|GBPUSD
|10
|AUDUSD
|10
|EURUSD
|8
|CHFJPY
|6
|USDCAD
|6
|EURCAD
|5
|EURGBP
|4
|NZDJPY
|3
|GBPCHF
|2
|EURCHF
|1
|CADCHF
|1
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|交易品种
|毛利, USD
|损失, USD
|利润, USD
|NZDUSD
|120
|AUDJPY
|-17
|USDCHF
|58
|CADJPY
|-26
|EURAUD
|-28
|GBPCAD
|101
|GBPAUD
|-70
|USDJPY
|-36
|GBPJPY
|-28
|EURJPY
|34
|GBPUSD
|270
|AUDUSD
|-1
|EURUSD
|-45
|CHFJPY
|-29
|USDCAD
|-46
|EURCAD
|29
|EURGBP
|37
|NZDJPY
|10
|GBPCHF
|1
|EURCHF
|1
|CADCHF
|13
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|交易品种
|毛利, pips
|损失, pips
|利润, pips
|NZDUSD
|1.1K
|AUDJPY
|530
|USDCHF
|1.3K
|CADJPY
|178
|EURAUD
|366
|GBPCAD
|3.6K
|GBPAUD
|-1.2K
|USDJPY
|-1.4K
|GBPJPY
|-389
|EURJPY
|1.4K
|GBPUSD
|6.7K
|AUDUSD
|325
|EURUSD
|-1.1K
|CHFJPY
|-1K
|USDCAD
|-1.8K
|EURCAD
|456
|EURGBP
|1K
|NZDJPY
|-129
|GBPCHF
|-74
|EURCHF
|121
|CADCHF
|207
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
- 入金加载
- 提取
最好交易: +59.05 USD
最差交易: -40 USD
最大连续赢利: 3
最大连续失误: 6
最大连续盈利: +129.83 USD
最大连续亏损: -91.30 USD
基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 RoboForex-Prime 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。
|
ICMarkets-Live10
|0.00 × 5
|
ICMarketsSC-Live10
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real17
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-Live23
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live14
|0.11 × 9
|
TickmillUK-Live03
|0.11 × 9
|
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server
|0.20 × 49
|
ICMarkets-Live05
|0.22 × 9
|
ICMarketsSC-Live17
|0.33 × 3
|
Exness-Real
|0.50 × 2
|
EGlobal-Cent6
|0.50 × 12
|
Tickmill-Live04
|0.52 × 1321
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.53 × 116
|
RoboForex-ECN-3
|0.53 × 336
|
ICMarketsSC-Live04
|0.60 × 5
|
Tickmill-Live08
|0.63 × 38
|
Tickmill-Live
|0.67 × 3
|
TitanFX-01
|0.68 × 101
|
ICMarkets-Live16
|0.83 × 23
|
RoboForex-Prime
|0.84 × 5438
|
ICMarketsSC-Live03
|0.89 × 232
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|1.00 × 4
|
RoboMarketsLLC-ECN-2
|1.00 × 8
|
ICMarketsSC-Live33
|1.03 × 306
|
ICMarkets-Live04
|1.07 × 43
Our automated Expert Advisor (EA) delivers a disciplined, rule-based forex strategy designed for long-term consistency and strict capital protection.
• Timeframe: 1-hour (H1)
• Trading frequency: 20–30 positions per month
• Risk-to-Reward: Fixed 1:2.4 (TP is 2.4x the SL distance)
• Trade management: Single predefined Stop-Loss and Take-Profit; no partial closes, no trailing stops, no manual intervention
• Execution: Fully systematic algorithm with strict rule enforcement
Across rolling three-month periods, the strategy has delivered an average net performance of approximately 400–600 pips, based on execution from live trading environments.
Through regulated and transparent copy-trading platform, subscribers receive real-time replication of master-account trades. Once connected, every entry, Stop-Loss, Take-Profit, and exit is mirrored instantly and exactly onto the client’s account — with zero discretion or override.
This solution is specifically designed for traders and investors who prioritize transparency, measurable risk parameters, and emotion-free execution in their portfolios.
• Timeframe: 1-hour (H1)
• Trading frequency: 20–30 positions per month
• Risk-to-Reward: Fixed 1:2.4 (TP is 2.4x the SL distance)
• Trade management: Single predefined Stop-Loss and Take-Profit; no partial closes, no trailing stops, no manual intervention
• Execution: Fully systematic algorithm with strict rule enforcement
Across rolling three-month periods, the strategy has delivered an average net performance of approximately 400–600 pips, based on execution from live trading environments.
Through regulated and transparent copy-trading platform, subscribers receive real-time replication of master-account trades. Once connected, every entry, Stop-Loss, Take-Profit, and exit is mirrored instantly and exactly onto the client’s account — with zero discretion or override.
This solution is specifically designed for traders and investors who prioritize transparency, measurable risk parameters, and emotion-free execution in their portfolios.
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信号
价格
成长
订阅者
资金
结余
周
EA交易
交易
赢%
活动
PF
预期回报
提取
杠杆
每月50 USD
35%
0
0
USD
USD
1.3K
USD
USD
37
100%
190
42%
77%
1.21
1.83
USD
USD
23%
1:300