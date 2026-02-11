信号部分
信号 / MetaTrader 4 / Automatic System
Amin Ghanbari Mardasi

Automatic System

Amin Ghanbari Mardasi
Amin Ghanbari Mardasi

Amin Ghanbari Mardasi

0条评论
可靠性
37
0 / 0 USD
每月复制 50 USD per 
增长自 2025 35%
RoboForex-Prime
1:300
如何订阅？
查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册
  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
190
盈利交易:
81 (42.63%)
亏损交易:
109 (57.37%)
最好交易:
59.05 USD
最差交易:
-39.89 USD
毛利:
1 979.46 USD (63 250 pips)
毛利亏损:
-1 631.77 USD (53 027 pips)
最大连续赢利:
8 (129.83 USD)
最大连续盈利:
136.16 USD (3)
夏普比率:
0.09
交易活动:
76.63%
最大入金加载:
7.02%
最近交易:
6 几天前
每周交易:
2
平均持有时间:
2 天
采收率:
1.11
长期交易:
98 (51.58%)
短期交易:
92 (48.42%)
利润因子:
1.21
预期回报:
1.83 USD
平均利润:
24.44 USD
平均损失:
-14.97 USD
最大连续失误:
8 (-91.30 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-138.58 USD (6)
每月增长:
9.16%
年度预测:
111.13%
算法交易:
100%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
74.70 USD
最大值:
313.99 USD (23.11%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
23.11% (313.99 USD)
净值:
4.92% (60.20 USD)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
NZDUSD 21
AUDJPY 18
USDCHF 15
CADJPY 14
EURAUD 14
GBPCAD 12
GBPAUD 10
USDJPY 10
GBPJPY 10
EURJPY 10
GBPUSD 10
AUDUSD 10
EURUSD 8
CHFJPY 6
USDCAD 6
EURCAD 5
EURGBP 4
NZDJPY 3
GBPCHF 2
EURCHF 1
CADCHF 1
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
NZDUSD 120
AUDJPY -17
USDCHF 58
CADJPY -26
EURAUD -28
GBPCAD 101
GBPAUD -70
USDJPY -36
GBPJPY -28
EURJPY 34
GBPUSD 270
AUDUSD -1
EURUSD -45
CHFJPY -29
USDCAD -46
EURCAD 29
EURGBP 37
NZDJPY 10
GBPCHF 1
EURCHF 1
CADCHF 13
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
NZDUSD 1.1K
AUDJPY 530
USDCHF 1.3K
CADJPY 178
EURAUD 366
GBPCAD 3.6K
GBPAUD -1.2K
USDJPY -1.4K
GBPJPY -389
EURJPY 1.4K
GBPUSD 6.7K
AUDUSD 325
EURUSD -1.1K
CHFJPY -1K
USDCAD -1.8K
EURCAD 456
EURGBP 1K
NZDJPY -129
GBPCHF -74
EURCHF 121
CADCHF 207
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +59.05 USD
最差交易: -40 USD
最大连续赢利: 3
最大连续失误: 6
最大连续盈利: +129.83 USD
最大连续亏损: -91.30 USD

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 RoboForex-Prime 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

ICMarkets-Live10
0.00 × 5
ICMarketsSC-Live10
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real17
0.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live23
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live14
0.11 × 9
TickmillUK-Live03
0.11 × 9
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server
0.20 × 49
ICMarkets-Live05
0.22 × 9
ICMarketsSC-Live17
0.33 × 3
Exness-Real
0.50 × 2
EGlobal-Cent6
0.50 × 12
Tickmill-Live04
0.52 × 1321
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.53 × 116
RoboForex-ECN-3
0.53 × 336
ICMarketsSC-Live04
0.60 × 5
Tickmill-Live08
0.63 × 38
Tickmill-Live
0.67 × 3
TitanFX-01
0.68 × 101
ICMarkets-Live16
0.83 × 23
RoboForex-Prime
0.84 × 5438
ICMarketsSC-Live03
0.89 × 232
FusionMarkets-Demo
1.00 × 4
RoboMarketsLLC-ECN-2
1.00 × 8
ICMarketsSC-Live33
1.03 × 306
ICMarkets-Live04
1.07 × 43
55 更多...
查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册
Our automated Expert Advisor (EA) delivers a disciplined, rule-based forex strategy designed for long-term consistency and strict capital protection.

• Timeframe: 1-hour (H1)
• Trading frequency: 20–30 positions per month
• Risk-to-Reward: Fixed 1:2.4 (TP is 2.4x the SL distance)
• Trade management: Single predefined Stop-Loss and Take-Profit; no partial closes, no trailing stops, no manual intervention
• Execution: Fully systematic algorithm with strict rule enforcement

Across rolling three-month periods, the strategy has delivered an average net performance of approximately 400–600 pips, based on execution from live trading environments.

Through regulated and transparent copy-trading platform, subscribers receive real-time replication of master-account trades. Once connected, every entry, Stop-Loss, Take-Profit, and exit is mirrored instantly and exactly onto the client’s account — with zero discretion or override.

This solution is specifically designed for traders and investors who prioritize transparency, measurable risk parameters, and emotion-free execution in their portfolios.
没有评论
2026.02.11 14:22
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 2.63% of days out of 76 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册
信号
价格
成长
订阅者
资金
结余
EA交易
交易
赢%
活动
PF
预期回报
提取
杠杆
Automatic System
每月50 USD
35%
0
0
USD
1.3K
USD
37
100%
190
42%
77%
1.21
1.83
USD
23%
1:300
复制

在MetaTrader中如何执行复制交易？请看视频教程

信号订阅允许您在一个月内复制提供商的交易。若要进行订阅工作，您应该使用MetaTrader 4交易程序端。

如果您还没有安装平台，您可以在这里下载