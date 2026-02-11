Our automated Expert Advisor (EA) delivers a disciplined, rule-based forex strategy designed for long-term consistency and strict capital protection.

• Timeframe: 1-hour (H1)

• Trading frequency: 20–30 positions per month

• Risk-to-Reward: Fixed 1:2.4 (TP is 2.4x the SL distance)

• Trade management: Single predefined Stop-Loss and Take-Profit; no partial closes, no trailing stops, no manual intervention

• Execution: Fully systematic algorithm with strict rule enforcement

Across rolling three-month periods, the strategy has delivered an average net performance of approximately 400–600 pips, based on execution from live trading environments.

Through regulated and transparent copy-trading platform, subscribers receive real-time replication of master-account trades. Once connected, every entry, Stop-Loss, Take-Profit, and exit is mirrored instantly and exactly onto the client’s account — with zero discretion or override.

This solution is specifically designed for traders and investors who prioritize transparency, measurable risk parameters, and emotion-free execution in their portfolios.