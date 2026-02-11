SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / Automatic System
Amin Ghanbari Mardasi

Automatic System

Amin Ghanbari Mardasi
Amin Ghanbari Mardasi

Amin Ghanbari Mardasi

0 reviews
Reliability
37 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 50 USD per month
growth since 2025 35%
RoboForex-Prime
1:300
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
190
Profit Trades:
81 (42.63%)
Loss Trades:
109 (57.37%)
Best trade:
59.05 USD
Worst trade:
-39.89 USD
Gross Profit:
1 979.46 USD (63 250 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 631.77 USD (53 027 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
8 (129.83 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
136.16 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.09
Trading activity:
76.63%
Max deposit load:
7.02%
Latest trade:
17 hours ago
Trades per week:
8
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
1.11
Long Trades:
98 (51.58%)
Short Trades:
92 (48.42%)
Profit Factor:
1.21
Expected Payoff:
1.83 USD
Average Profit:
24.44 USD
Average Loss:
-14.97 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
8 (-91.30 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-138.58 USD (6)
Monthly growth:
8.00%
Annual Forecast:
97.01%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
74.70 USD
Maximal:
313.99 USD (23.11%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
23.11% (313.99 USD)
By Equity:
4.92% (60.20 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
NZDUSD 21
AUDJPY 18
USDCHF 15
CADJPY 14
EURAUD 14
GBPCAD 12
GBPAUD 10
USDJPY 10
GBPJPY 10
EURJPY 10
GBPUSD 10
AUDUSD 10
EURUSD 8
CHFJPY 6
USDCAD 6
EURCAD 5
EURGBP 4
NZDJPY 3
GBPCHF 2
EURCHF 1
CADCHF 1
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
NZDUSD 120
AUDJPY -17
USDCHF 58
CADJPY -26
EURAUD -28
GBPCAD 101
GBPAUD -70
USDJPY -36
GBPJPY -28
EURJPY 34
GBPUSD 270
AUDUSD -1
EURUSD -45
CHFJPY -29
USDCAD -46
EURCAD 29
EURGBP 37
NZDJPY 10
GBPCHF 1
EURCHF 1
CADCHF 13
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
NZDUSD 1.1K
AUDJPY 530
USDCHF 1.3K
CADJPY 178
EURAUD 366
GBPCAD 3.6K
GBPAUD -1.2K
USDJPY -1.4K
GBPJPY -389
EURJPY 1.4K
GBPUSD 6.7K
AUDUSD 325
EURUSD -1.1K
CHFJPY -1K
USDCAD -1.8K
EURCAD 456
EURGBP 1K
NZDJPY -129
GBPCHF -74
EURCHF 121
CADCHF 207
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +59.05 USD
Worst trade: -40 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +129.83 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -91.30 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-Prime" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarkets-Live10
0.00 × 5
ICMarketsSC-Live23
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live10
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real17
0.00 × 3
ICMarkets-Live14
0.11 × 9
TickmillUK-Live03
0.11 × 9
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server
0.20 × 49
ICMarkets-Live05
0.22 × 9
ICMarketsSC-Live17
0.33 × 3
Exness-Real
0.50 × 2
EGlobal-Cent6
0.50 × 12
Tickmill-Live04
0.52 × 1321
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.53 × 116
RoboForex-ECN-3
0.53 × 336
ICMarketsSC-Live04
0.60 × 5
Tickmill-Live08
0.63 × 38
Tickmill-Live
0.67 × 3
TitanFX-01
0.68 × 101
ICMarkets-Live16
0.83 × 23
RoboForex-Prime
0.84 × 5438
ICMarketsSC-Live03
0.89 × 232
RoboMarketsLLC-ECN-2
1.00 × 8
ICMarketsSC-Live33
1.03 × 306
ICMarkets-Live04
1.07 × 43
Exness-Real26
1.09 × 22
55 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Our automated Expert Advisor (EA) delivers a disciplined, rule-based forex strategy designed for long-term consistency and strict capital protection.

• Timeframe: 1-hour (H1)
• Trading frequency: 20–30 positions per month
• Risk-to-Reward: Fixed 1:2.4 (TP is 2.4x the SL distance)
• Trade management: Single predefined Stop-Loss and Take-Profit; no partial closes, no trailing stops, no manual intervention
• Execution: Fully systematic algorithm with strict rule enforcement

Across rolling three-month periods, the strategy has delivered an average net performance of approximately 400–600 pips, based on execution from live trading environments.

Through regulated and transparent copy-trading platform, subscribers receive real-time replication of master-account trades. Once connected, every entry, Stop-Loss, Take-Profit, and exit is mirrored instantly and exactly onto the client’s account — with zero discretion or override.

This solution is specifically designed for traders and investors who prioritize transparency, measurable risk parameters, and emotion-free execution in their portfolios.
No reviews
2026.02.11 14:22
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 2.63% of days out of 76 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Automatic System
50 USD per month
35%
0
0
USD
1.3K
USD
37
100%
190
42%
77%
1.21
1.83
USD
23%
1:300
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.