- 成长
- 结余
- 净值
- 提取
分配
|交易品种
|交易
|Sell
|Buy
|EURAUD
|1286
|AUDCAD
|510
|EURUSD
|10
|AUDJPY
|6
|GER30Cash
|5
|US500Cash
|1
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|交易品种
|毛利, USD
|损失, USD
|利润, USD
|EURAUD
|25K
|AUDCAD
|5K
|EURUSD
|7
|AUDJPY
|195
|GER30Cash
|852
|US500Cash
|-18
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|交易品种
|毛利, pips
|损失, pips
|利润, pips
|EURAUD
|8.1K
|AUDCAD
|5.1K
|EURUSD
|625
|AUDJPY
|2.6K
|GER30Cash
|79K
|US500Cash
|-1.8K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- 入金加载
- 提取
Automated Forex trading system "SCR-EURAUD" from SCR Traders Group
We provide traders with precision, automation, and consistent results.
The SCR-EURAUD Trading System (FTS) is an innovative algorithmic solution designed to simplify and improve the Forex trading experience. Using advanced technology, FTS continuously monitors the market, identifying high-probability price movements with pinpoint accuracy. Once a potential opportunity is identified, the system automatically enters the market and manages the trade until completion, ensuring optimal results with minimal manual intervention.
📑 Key features of the SCR-EURAUD FTS system
- Accurate trade execution : The system includes key parameters such as precise market entry signals, slippage protection, stop-loss and take-profit levels to protect investments.
- Fully automated : FTS operates 100% autonomously, allowing you to focus on other tasks while the system runs in the background.
- Proven Performance : Over the past six years, FTS has delivered an impressive 300% return with a maximum drawdown of just 10%, confirming its reliability and stability.
- Universal timeframes : The system generates signals on both 5-minute and daily timeframes, making it suitable for short-term and long-term strategies.
- Currency Pair Focus : Optimized for EURAUD and AUDCAD, the system targets high-probability movements within these pairs for maximum efficiency and performance.
🤌 Why choose SCR-EURAUD FTS?
- Intraday Efficiency : Our average trade hold time is 1-2 hours, providing a fast yet strategic approach to the market.
- Ultra-conservative risk management : You can customize your risk parameters to suit your preferences, providing a personalized approach to trading.
- Stop Loss Protection : Each position can be protected by a stop loss order, minimizing potential losses and protecting your capital.
🚀 Optimized for success
- No minimum deposit requirement : Copy the signal regardless of your account size.
- Best results on MT4 : For optimal performance, we recommend using FTS on an MT4 trading account with low spreads and fast execution speeds. Direct account management ensures superior performance and minimal slippage.
* This trading system is also applicable to MT5 trading accounts by using our trading robot.
- Copy trading option : Copying trades is a convenient way to test the system, however, for the most accurate execution and results, direct account management is recommended (using a trading bot directly in the terminal with minimal ping to the trading server).
🔬 Find out more
- Full Strategy Details : Visit our website for a detailed description of the methodology and system performance statistics.
- Live Example : Watch FTS in action on our YouTube channel to see trade execution and results in real time.
📈 Take the next step
SCR-EURAUD FTS is more than just a trading system; it's a powerful tool designed to help you achieve your financial goals with high probability and confidence. Whether you're an experienced trader or a Forex newbie, this system offers a reliable, automated solution for effective market performance.
📧 Contact us to learn more about how SCR-EURAUD FTS can transform your trading.
Experience the power of precision, automation, and stability with the SCR-EURAUD Forex trading system.
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USD
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