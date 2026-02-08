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信号 / MetaTrader 4 / SCR EURAUD
Maksym Viunik

SCR EURAUD

Maksym Viunik
Maksym Viunik

Maksym Viunik

Individual trader and signals provider. Experienced in algotrading. My managed accounts are publicly traded.
Currentyl I am head of trading in SCR Traders Group.
We manage Forex/CFD/Crypto accounts kept with different brokers, using our own developed algorithms.
0条评论
可靠性
395
1 / 665 USD
每月复制 30 USD per 
增长自 2019 355%
FXGiants-Real4
1:200
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  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
1 818
盈利交易:
1 352 (74.36%)
亏损交易:
466 (25.63%)
最好交易:
539.91 USD
最差交易:
-824.47 USD
毛利:
67 999.34 USD (178 664 pips)
毛利亏损:
-37 324.66 USD (85 551 pips)
最大连续赢利:
38 (2 261.58 USD)
最大连续盈利:
2 261.58 USD (38)
夏普比率:
0.18
交易活动:
2.89%
最大入金加载:
7.98%
最近交易:
1 几天前
每周交易:
2
平均持有时间:
3 小时
采收率:
14.78
长期交易:
824 (45.32%)
短期交易:
994 (54.68%)
利润因子:
1.82
预期回报:
16.87 USD
平均利润:
50.30 USD
平均损失:
-80.10 USD
最大连续失误:
20 (-316.95 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-1 094.13 USD (4)
每月增长:
0.02%
年度预测:
0.20%
算法交易:
97%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
0.00 USD
最大值:
2 075.42 USD (5.70%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
12.21% (1 550.56 USD)
净值:
4.20% (1 533.12 USD)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
EURAUD 1286
AUDCAD 510
EURUSD 10
AUDJPY 6
GER30Cash 5
US500Cash 1
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
EURAUD 25K
AUDCAD 5K
EURUSD 7
AUDJPY 195
GER30Cash 852
US500Cash -18
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
EURAUD 8.1K
AUDCAD 5.1K
EURUSD 625
AUDJPY 2.6K
GER30Cash 79K
US500Cash -1.8K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +539.91 USD
最差交易: -824 USD
最大连续赢利: 38
最大连续失误: 4
最大连续盈利: +2 261.58 USD
最大连续亏损: -316.95 USD

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 FXGiants-Real4 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

ICMarketsSC-Live20
0.67 × 6
FxPro.com-Real09
12.69 × 13
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Automated Forex trading system "SCR-EURAUD" from SCR Traders Group

We provide traders with precision, automation, and consistent results.

The SCR-EURAUD Trading System (FTS) is an innovative algorithmic solution designed to simplify and improve the Forex trading experience. Using advanced technology, FTS continuously monitors the market, identifying high-probability price movements with pinpoint accuracy. Once a potential opportunity is identified, the system automatically enters the market and manages the trade until completion, ensuring optimal results with minimal manual intervention.

📑 Key features of the SCR-EURAUD FTS system

  • Accurate trade execution : The system includes key parameters such as precise market entry signals, slippage protection, stop-loss and take-profit levels to protect investments.
  • Fully automated : FTS operates 100% autonomously, allowing you to focus on other tasks while the system runs in the background.
  • Proven Performance : Over the past six years, FTS has delivered an impressive 300% return with a maximum drawdown of just 10%, confirming its reliability and stability.
  • Universal timeframes : The system generates signals on both 5-minute and daily timeframes, making it suitable for short-term and long-term strategies.
  • Currency Pair Focus : Optimized for EURAUD and AUDCAD, the system targets high-probability movements within these pairs for maximum efficiency and performance.

🤌 Why choose SCR-EURAUD FTS?

  • Intraday Efficiency : Our average trade hold time is 1-2 hours, providing a fast yet strategic approach to the market.
  • Ultra-conservative risk management : You can customize your risk parameters to suit your preferences, providing a personalized approach to trading.
  • Stop Loss Protection : Each position can be protected by a stop loss order, minimizing potential losses and protecting your capital.

🚀 Optimized for success

  • No minimum deposit requirement : Copy the signal regardless of your account size.
  • Best results on MT4 : For optimal performance, we recommend using FTS on an MT4 trading account with low spreads and fast execution speeds. Direct account management ensures superior performance and minimal slippage.
    * This trading system is also applicable to MT5 trading accounts by using our trading robot.
  • Copy trading option : Copying trades is a convenient way to test the system, however, for the most accurate execution and results, direct account management is recommended (using a trading bot directly in the terminal with minimal ping to the trading server).

🔬 Find out more

  • Full Strategy Details : Visit our website for a detailed description of the methodology and system performance statistics.
  • Live Example : Watch FTS in action on our YouTube channel to see trade execution and results in real time.

📈 Take the next step

SCR-EURAUD FTS is more than just a trading system; it's a powerful tool designed to help you achieve your financial goals with high probability and confidence. Whether you're an experienced trader or a Forex newbie, this system offers a reliable, automated solution for effective market performance.

📧 Contact us to learn more about how SCR-EURAUD FTS can transform your trading.

Experience the power of precision, automation, and stability with the SCR-EURAUD Forex trading system.

没有评论
2026.07.30 20:37
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.07.30 03:17
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.07.15 22:01
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.07.15 01:49
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.06.03 20:33
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.05.28 01:16
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.05.12 00:58
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.05.11 23:58
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.04.28 02:07
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.04.20 20:58
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.04.20 01:46
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.03.03 22:39
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.03.02 00:15
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
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信号
价格
成长
订阅者
资金
结余
EA交易
交易
赢%
活动
PF
预期回报
提取
杠杆
SCR EURAUD
每月30 USD
355%
1
665
USD
39K
USD
395
97%
1 818
74%
3%
1.82
16.87
USD
12%
1:200
复制

在MetaTrader中如何执行复制交易？请看视频教程

信号订阅允许您在一个月内复制提供商的交易。若要进行订阅工作，您应该使用MetaTrader 4交易程序端。

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