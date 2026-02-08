Automated Forex trading system "SCR-EURAUD" from SCR Traders Group



We provide traders with precision, automation, and consistent results.

The SCR-EURAUD Trading System (FTS) is an innovative algorithmic solution designed to simplify and improve the Forex trading experience. Using advanced technology, FTS continuously monitors the market, identifying high-probability price movements with pinpoint accuracy. Once a potential opportunity is identified, the system automatically enters the market and manages the trade until completion, ensuring optimal results with minimal manual intervention.

📑 Key features of the SCR-EURAUD FTS system

Accurate trade execution : The system includes key parameters such as precise market entry signals, slippage protection, stop-loss and take-profit levels to protect investments.

: The system includes key parameters such as precise market entry signals, slippage protection, stop-loss and take-profit levels to protect investments. Fully automated : FTS operates 100% autonomously, allowing you to focus on other tasks while the system runs in the background.

: FTS operates 100% autonomously, allowing you to focus on other tasks while the system runs in the background. Proven Performance : Over the past six years, FTS has delivered an impressive 300% return with a maximum drawdown of just 10%, confirming its reliability and stability.

: Over the past six years, FTS has delivered an impressive 300% return with a maximum drawdown of just 10%, confirming its reliability and stability. Universal timeframes : The system generates signals on both 5-minute and daily timeframes, making it suitable for short-term and long-term strategies.

: The system generates signals on both 5-minute and daily timeframes, making it suitable for short-term and long-term strategies. Currency Pair Focus : Optimized for EURAUD and AUDCAD, the system targets high-probability movements within these pairs for maximum efficiency and performance.

🤌 Why choose SCR-EURAUD FTS?

Intraday Efficiency : Our average trade hold time is 1-2 hours, providing a fast yet strategic approach to the market.

: Our average trade hold time is 1-2 hours, providing a fast yet strategic approach to the market. Ultra-conservative risk management : You can customize your risk parameters to suit your preferences, providing a personalized approach to trading.

: You can customize your risk parameters to suit your preferences, providing a personalized approach to trading. Stop Loss Protection : Each position can be protected by a stop loss order, minimizing potential losses and protecting your capital.

🚀 Optimized for success

No minimum deposit requirement : Copy the signal regardless of your account size.

: Copy the signal regardless of your account size. Best results on MT4 : For optimal performance, we recommend using FTS on an MT4 trading account with low spreads and fast execution speeds. Direct account management ensures superior performance and minimal slippage.

* This trading system is also applicable to MT5 trading accounts by using our trading robot .

: For optimal performance, we recommend using FTS on with low spreads and fast execution speeds. Direct account management ensures superior performance and minimal slippage. Copy trading option : Copying trades is a convenient way to test the system, however, for the most accurate execution and results, direct account management is recommended (using a trading bot directly in the terminal with minimal ping to the trading server).

🔬 Find out more

Full Strategy Details : Visit our website for a detailed description of the methodology and system performance statistics.

: Visit our website for a detailed description of the methodology and system performance statistics. Live Example : Watch FTS in action on our YouTube channel to see trade execution and results in real time.

📈 Take the next step



SCR-EURAUD FTS is more than just a trading system; it's a powerful tool designed to help you achieve your financial goals with high probability and confidence. Whether you're an experienced trader or a Forex newbie, this system offers a reliable, automated solution for effective market performance.

📧 Contact us to learn more about how SCR-EURAUD FTS can transform your trading.

Experience the power of precision, automation, and stability with the SCR-EURAUD Forex trading system.