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Maksym Viunik

SCR EURAUD

Maksym Viunik
Maksym Viunik

Maksym Viunik

Individual trader and signals provider. Experienced in algotrading. My managed accounts are publicly traded.
Currentyl I am head of trading in SCR Traders Group.
We manage Forex/CFD/Crypto accounts kept with different brokers, using our own developed algorithms.
0 reviews
Reliability
394 weeks
1 / 666 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2019 355%
FXGiants-Real4
1:200
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 817
Profit Trades:
1 352 (74.40%)
Loss Trades:
465 (25.59%)
Best trade:
539.91 USD
Worst trade:
-824.47 USD
Gross Profit:
67 999.34 USD (178 664 pips)
Gross Loss:
-37 320.21 USD (85 549 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
38 (2 261.58 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
2 261.58 USD (38)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.18
Trading activity:
2.89%
Max deposit load:
7.98%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
3
Avg holding time:
3 hours
Recovery Factor:
14.78
Long Trades:
824 (45.35%)
Short Trades:
993 (54.65%)
Profit Factor:
1.82
Expected Payoff:
16.88 USD
Average Profit:
50.30 USD
Average Loss:
-80.26 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
20 (-316.95 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 094.13 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
0.53%
Annual Forecast:
6.48%
Algo trading:
97%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
2 075.42 USD (5.70%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
12.21% (1 550.56 USD)
By Equity:
4.20% (1 533.12 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURAUD 1286
AUDCAD 509
EURUSD 10
AUDJPY 6
GER30Cash 5
US500Cash 1
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURAUD 25K
AUDCAD 5K
EURUSD 7
AUDJPY 195
GER30Cash 852
US500Cash -18
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURAUD 8.1K
AUDCAD 5.1K
EURUSD 625
AUDJPY 2.6K
GER30Cash 79K
US500Cash -1.8K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +539.91 USD
Worst trade: -824 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 38
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +2 261.58 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -316.95 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FXGiants-Real4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsSC-Live20
0.67 × 6
FxPro.com-Real09
13.08 × 12
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register

Automated Forex trading system "SCR-EURAUD" from SCR Traders Group

We provide traders with precision, automation, and consistent results.

The SCR-EURAUD Trading System (FTS) is an innovative algorithmic solution designed to simplify and improve the Forex trading experience. Using advanced technology, FTS continuously monitors the market, identifying high-probability price movements with pinpoint accuracy. Once a potential opportunity is identified, the system automatically enters the market and manages the trade until completion, ensuring optimal results with minimal manual intervention.

📑 Key features of the SCR-EURAUD FTS system

  • Accurate trade execution : The system includes key parameters such as precise market entry signals, slippage protection, stop-loss and take-profit levels to protect investments.
  • Fully automated : FTS operates 100% autonomously, allowing you to focus on other tasks while the system runs in the background.
  • Proven Performance : Over the past six years, FTS has delivered an impressive 300% return with a maximum drawdown of just 10%, confirming its reliability and stability.
  • Universal timeframes : The system generates signals on both 5-minute and daily timeframes, making it suitable for short-term and long-term strategies.
  • Currency Pair Focus : Optimized for EURAUD and AUDCAD, the system targets high-probability movements within these pairs for maximum efficiency and performance.

🤌 Why choose SCR-EURAUD FTS?

  • Intraday Efficiency : Our average trade hold time is 1-2 hours, providing a fast yet strategic approach to the market.
  • Ultra-conservative risk management : You can customize your risk parameters to suit your preferences, providing a personalized approach to trading.
  • Stop Loss Protection : Each position can be protected by a stop loss order, minimizing potential losses and protecting your capital.

🚀 Optimized for success

  • No minimum deposit requirement : Copy the signal regardless of your account size.
  • Best results on MT4 : For optimal performance, we recommend using FTS on an MT4 trading account with low spreads and fast execution speeds. Direct account management ensures superior performance and minimal slippage.
    * This trading system is also applicable to MT5 trading accounts by using our trading robot.
  • Copy trading option : Copying trades is a convenient way to test the system, however, for the most accurate execution and results, direct account management is recommended (using a trading bot directly in the terminal with minimal ping to the trading server).

🔬 Find out more

  • Full Strategy Details : Visit our website for a detailed description of the methodology and system performance statistics.
  • Live Example : Watch FTS in action on our YouTube channel to see trade execution and results in real time.

📈 Take the next step

SCR-EURAUD FTS is more than just a trading system; it's a powerful tool designed to help you achieve your financial goals with high probability and confidence. Whether you're an experienced trader or a Forex newbie, this system offers a reliable, automated solution for effective market performance.

📧 Contact us to learn more about how SCR-EURAUD FTS can transform your trading.

Experience the power of precision, automation, and stability with the SCR-EURAUD Forex trading system.

No reviews
2026.07.30 20:37
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.07.30 03:17
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.07.15 22:01
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.07.15 01:49
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.06.03 20:33
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.05.28 01:16
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.05.12 00:58
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.05.11 23:58
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.04.28 02:07
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.04.20 20:58
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.04.20 01:46
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.03.03 22:39
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.03.02 00:15
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
SCR EURAUD
30 USD per month
355%
1
666
USD
39K
USD
394
97%
1 817
74%
3%
1.82
16.88
USD
12%
1:200
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.