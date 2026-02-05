- 成长
- 结余
- 净值
- 提取
交易:
996
盈利交易:
773 (77.61%)
亏损交易:
223 (22.39%)
最好交易:
5 568.39 USD
最差交易:
-2 033.86 USD
毛利:
130 654.02 USD (521 139 pips)
毛利亏损:
-107 954.63 USD (394 618 pips)
最大连续赢利:
23 (2 861.57 USD)
最大连续盈利:
9 670.83 USD (9)
夏普比率:
0.06
交易活动:
56.32%
最大入金加载:
75.12%
最近交易:
2 几小时前
每周交易:
41
平均持有时间:
4 小时
采收率:
1.49
长期交易:
481 (48.29%)
短期交易:
515 (51.71%)
利润因子:
1.21
预期回报:
22.79 USD
平均利润:
169.02 USD
平均损失:
-484.10 USD
最大连续失误:
10 (-3 705.97 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-4 839.40 USD (7)
每月增长:
1.47%
年度预测:
17.79%
算法交易:
100%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
2 624.07 USD
最大值:
15 207.26 USD (12.51%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
12.50% (15 199.94 USD)
净值:
3.19% (3 357.51 USD)
分配
|交易品种
|交易
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|818
|EURUSD
|107
|AUDCAD
|14
|AUDUSD
|9
|GBPCAD
|8
|EURJPY
|8
|GBPAUD
|8
|GBPNZD
|6
|EURAUD
|4
|AUDJPY
|3
|GBPUSD
|3
|CADJPY
|2
|NZDCAD
|2
|USDCAD
|1
|GBPCHF
|1
|EURCAD
|1
|EURGBP
|1
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|交易品种
|毛利, USD
|损失, USD
|利润, USD
|XAUUSD
|24K
|EURUSD
|175
|AUDCAD
|1.7K
|AUDUSD
|691
|GBPCAD
|-2.5K
|EURJPY
|-1.3K
|GBPAUD
|-1K
|GBPNZD
|310
|EURAUD
|765
|AUDJPY
|-1.1K
|GBPUSD
|-149
|CADJPY
|327
|NZDCAD
|561
|USDCAD
|157
|GBPCHF
|2
|EURCAD
|107
|EURGBP
|67
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|交易品种
|毛利, pips
|损失, pips
|利润, pips
|XAUUSD
|125K
|EURUSD
|-536
|AUDCAD
|3.4K
|AUDUSD
|949
|GBPCAD
|-3.2K
|EURJPY
|-1.6K
|GBPAUD
|-1.2K
|GBPNZD
|1.3K
|EURAUD
|1.4K
|AUDJPY
|-928
|GBPUSD
|-412
|CADJPY
|604
|NZDCAD
|909
|USDCAD
|219
|GBPCHF
|141
|EURCAD
|163
|EURGBP
|168
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
- 入金加载
- 提取
最好交易: +5 568.39 USD
最差交易: -2 034 USD
最大连续赢利: 9
最大连续失误: 7
最大连续盈利: +2 861.57 USD
最大连续亏损: -3 705.97 USD
基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 Darwinex-Live 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。
|
OneRoyal-Server
|0.00 × 2
|
OxSecurities-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
AdmiralsGroup-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real
|0.00 × 3
|
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
|0.00 × 4
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|0.00 × 5
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|0.00 × 24
|
RoboForex-ECN
|0.15 × 33
|
VTMarkets-Live
|0.22 × 55
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
|0.31 × 275
|
Darwinex-Live
|0.32 × 5278
|
AmanaCapital-Live
|0.63 × 875
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|0.69 × 208
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|0.85 × 167
|
TickmillUK-Live
|1.00 × 5
|
SMCapitalMarkets-Live2
|1.00 × 2
|
FXOpen-MT5
|1.00 × 5
|
Exness-MT5Real20
|1.00 × 2
|
PrimeCodex-MT5
|1.01 × 417
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|1.18 × 22
|
FPMarketsLLC-Live
|1.53 × 43
|
EBCFinancialGroupKY-Live01
|3.00 × 13
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|3.00 × 1
|
Alpari-Real01
|3.00 × 1
📊 Techno SteadyFlow — LIVE Signal
Fully automated trading signal running live on Darwinex, focused on risk-controlled growth with active drawdown management.
All trades are executed by Expert Advisors. No manual intervention, no emotional decisions.
────────────────────
🔹 Primary Instruments
- Gold (XAUUSD) — core strategy, ~75% of all activity
- EURUSD — secondary breakout strategy
- Selected forex majors and crosses — trend-following component
❌ Indices are not traded
────────────────────
🔹 Trading Style
- Intraday execution with automated entries and exits
- Average holding time: ~4 hours
- Strategy operates across H1–H4 timeframes
- ATR-based Stop Loss and Take Profit on every trade
- Positions may extend overnight when structure supports it
────────────────────
🔹 Risk Management
✔ No Martingale
✔ No Grid
✔ No Hedging
✔ Hard stop-loss on every position
✔ Risk sized per trade, adjusted for volatility
✔ Maximum drawdown kept under control (historical max: ~6.5%)
✔ Capital preservation prioritised over aggressive returns
────────────────────
🔹 Strategy Philosophy
The goal is a steady, risk-normalised equity curve — not short-term spikes.
✔ Higher win-rate entries on XAUUSD breakouts
✔ Losing trades cut through fixed stops
✔ Drawdown actively managed through position sizing
This is a consistency-focused signal, not a high-frequency grower. Expected monthly performance is modest and stable rather than explosive.
────────────────────
💰 Recommended Capital
Minimum suggested: 3000+ USD / EUR
Smaller accounts may experience uneven position sizing due to XAU lot minimums. Larger capital allows proper risk distribution across simultaneous trades.
────────────────────
🚀 Also Available on Darwinex Zero
The same strategy runs on Darwinex Zero under the ticker REQW, where performance is risk-normalised and accessible to both traders building a track record and investors looking for structured exposure.
👉 Register here:
💸 Use discount code: TECHNOTRADER_20 (20% off)
Suitable for traders who want to build a track record and for investors looking for a structured, long-term approach.
────────────────────
⚠️ Risk Disclaimer
Trading involves substantial risk.
Past performance does not guarantee future results.
Only trade with capital you can afford to lose.
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信号
价格
成长
订阅者
资金
结余
周
EA交易
交易
赢%
活动
PF
预期回报
提取
杠杆
每月30 USD
23%
0
0
USD
USD
123K
USD
USD
27
100%
996
77%
56%
1.21
22.79
USD
USD
13%
1:200