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Nice Trader

Techno SteadyFlow

Nice Trader
Nice Trader

Nice Trader

3.5 (2)
🚀 Systematic & Algorithmic Trader | 6 Live Signals | MT5 Tools | Since 2011
Running a multi-strategy EA portfolio with disciplined risk management.
Trading since 2011 · Professional algorithmic trading since 2018 · Live signals on MQL5 since 2024
8 产品 6 信号
0条评论
可靠性
27
0 / 0 USD
每月复制 30 USD per 
增长自 2026 23%
Darwinex-Live
1:200
如何订阅？
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  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
996
盈利交易:
773 (77.61%)
亏损交易:
223 (22.39%)
最好交易:
5 568.39 USD
最差交易:
-2 033.86 USD
毛利:
130 654.02 USD (521 139 pips)
毛利亏损:
-107 954.63 USD (394 618 pips)
最大连续赢利:
23 (2 861.57 USD)
最大连续盈利:
9 670.83 USD (9)
夏普比率:
0.06
交易活动:
56.32%
最大入金加载:
75.12%
最近交易:
2 几小时前
每周交易:
41
平均持有时间:
4 小时
采收率:
1.49
长期交易:
481 (48.29%)
短期交易:
515 (51.71%)
利润因子:
1.21
预期回报:
22.79 USD
平均利润:
169.02 USD
平均损失:
-484.10 USD
最大连续失误:
10 (-3 705.97 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-4 839.40 USD (7)
每月增长:
1.47%
年度预测:
17.79%
算法交易:
100%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
2 624.07 USD
最大值:
15 207.26 USD (12.51%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
12.50% (15 199.94 USD)
净值:
3.19% (3 357.51 USD)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
XAUUSD 818
EURUSD 107
AUDCAD 14
AUDUSD 9
GBPCAD 8
EURJPY 8
GBPAUD 8
GBPNZD 6
EURAUD 4
AUDJPY 3
GBPUSD 3
CADJPY 2
NZDCAD 2
USDCAD 1
GBPCHF 1
EURCAD 1
EURGBP 1
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
XAUUSD 24K
EURUSD 175
AUDCAD 1.7K
AUDUSD 691
GBPCAD -2.5K
EURJPY -1.3K
GBPAUD -1K
GBPNZD 310
EURAUD 765
AUDJPY -1.1K
GBPUSD -149
CADJPY 327
NZDCAD 561
USDCAD 157
GBPCHF 2
EURCAD 107
EURGBP 67
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
XAUUSD 125K
EURUSD -536
AUDCAD 3.4K
AUDUSD 949
GBPCAD -3.2K
EURJPY -1.6K
GBPAUD -1.2K
GBPNZD 1.3K
EURAUD 1.4K
AUDJPY -928
GBPUSD -412
CADJPY 604
NZDCAD 909
USDCAD 219
GBPCHF 141
EURCAD 163
EURGBP 168
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +5 568.39 USD
最差交易: -2 034 USD
最大连续赢利: 9
最大连续失误: 7
最大连续盈利: +2 861.57 USD
最大连续亏损: -3 705.97 USD

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 Darwinex-Live 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

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1.53 × 43
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3.00 × 13
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3.00 × 1
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26 更多...
查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册
📊 Techno SteadyFlow — LIVE Signal

Fully automated trading signal running live on Darwinex, focused on risk-controlled growth with active drawdown management.

All trades are executed by Expert Advisors. No manual intervention, no emotional decisions.

────────────────────

🔹 Primary Instruments

- Gold (XAUUSD) — core strategy, ~75% of all activity
- EURUSD — secondary breakout strategy
- Selected forex majors and crosses — trend-following component
❌ Indices are not traded

────────────────────

🔹 Trading Style

- Intraday execution with automated entries and exits
- Average holding time: ~4 hours
- Strategy operates across H1–H4 timeframes
- ATR-based Stop Loss and Take Profit on every trade
- Positions may extend overnight when structure supports it

────────────────────

🔹 Risk Management

✔ No Martingale
✔ No Grid
✔ No Hedging
✔ Hard stop-loss on every position
✔ Risk sized per trade, adjusted for volatility
✔ Maximum drawdown kept under control (historical max: ~6.5%)
✔ Capital preservation prioritised over aggressive returns

────────────────────

🔹 Strategy Philosophy

The goal is a steady, risk-normalised equity curve — not short-term spikes.

✔ Higher win-rate entries on XAUUSD breakouts
✔ Losing trades cut through fixed stops
✔ Drawdown actively managed through position sizing

This is a consistency-focused signal, not a high-frequency grower. Expected monthly performance is modest and stable rather than explosive.

────────────────────

💰 Recommended Capital

Minimum suggested: 3000+ USD / EUR

Smaller accounts may experience uneven position sizing due to XAU lot minimums. Larger capital allows proper risk distribution across simultaneous trades.

────────────────────

🚀 Also Available on Darwinex Zero

The same strategy runs on Darwinex Zero under the ticker REQW, where performance is risk-normalised and accessible to both traders building a track record and investors looking for structured exposure.

👉 Register here:

💸 Use discount code: TECHNOTRADER_20 (20% off)

Suitable for traders who want to build a track record and for investors looking for a structured, long-term approach.

────────────────────

⚠️ Risk Disclaimer

Trading involves substantial risk.
Past performance does not guarantee future results.
Only trade with capital you can afford to lose.
没有评论
2026.08.11 11:32
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.08.10 19:22
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.04.28 12:05
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.2% of days out of 83 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.04.23 18:59
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.04.16 23:56
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2026.04.09 18:25
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 4.69% of days out of 64 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.04.07 22:55
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.04.06 10:02
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 4.92% of days out of 61 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.03.24 21:24
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.03.23 12:02
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 4.26% of days out of 47 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.03.23 06:58
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.03.23 00:54
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 4.26% of days out of 47 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.03.19 17:59
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.03.13 15:42
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.7% of days out of 37 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.03.13 02:14
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.03.12 00:06
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.78% of days out of 36 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.03.10 18:48
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.03.10 13:44
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.94% of days out of 34 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.03.10 11:19
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.03.05 13:38
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 3.45% of days out of 29 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
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信号
价格
成长
订阅者
资金
结余
EA交易
交易
赢%
活动
PF
预期回报
提取
杠杆
Techno SteadyFlow
每月30 USD
23%
0
0
USD
123K
USD
27
100%
996
77%
56%
1.21
22.79
USD
13%
1:200
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