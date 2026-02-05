📊 Techno SteadyFlow — LIVE Signal





Fully automated trading signal running live on Darwinex, focused on risk-controlled growth with active drawdown management.





All trades are executed by Expert Advisors. No manual intervention, no emotional decisions.





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🔹 Primary Instruments





- Gold (XAUUSD) — core strategy, ~75% of all activity

- EURUSD — secondary breakout strategy

- Selected forex majors and crosses — trend-following component

❌ Indices are not traded





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🔹 Trading Style





- Intraday execution with automated entries and exits

- Average holding time: ~4 hours

- Strategy operates across H1–H4 timeframes

- ATR-based Stop Loss and Take Profit on every trade

- Positions may extend overnight when structure supports it





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🔹 Risk Management





✔ No Martingale

✔ No Grid

✔ No Hedging

✔ Hard stop-loss on every position

✔ Risk sized per trade, adjusted for volatility

✔ Maximum drawdown kept under control (historical max: ~6.5%)

✔ Capital preservation prioritised over aggressive returns





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🔹 Strategy Philosophy





The goal is a steady, risk-normalised equity curve — not short-term spikes.





✔ Higher win-rate entries on XAUUSD breakouts

✔ Losing trades cut through fixed stops

✔ Drawdown actively managed through position sizing





This is a consistency-focused signal, not a high-frequency grower. Expected monthly performance is modest and stable rather than explosive.





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💰 Recommended Capital





Minimum suggested: 3000+ USD / EUR





Smaller accounts may experience uneven position sizing due to XAU lot minimums. Larger capital allows proper risk distribution across simultaneous trades.





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🚀 Also Available on Darwinex Zero





The same strategy runs on Darwinex Zero under the ticker REQW, where performance is risk-normalised and accessible to both traders building a track record and investors looking for structured exposure.





👉 Register here:





💸 Use discount code: TECHNOTRADER_20 (20% off)





Suitable for traders who want to build a track record and for investors looking for a structured, long-term approach.





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⚠️ Risk Disclaimer





Trading involves substantial risk.

Past performance does not guarantee future results.

Only trade with capital you can afford to lose.