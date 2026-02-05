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Techno SteadyFlow

Nice Trader
Nice Trader

Nice Trader

3.5 (2)
🚀 Systematic & Algorithmic Trader | 6 Live Signals | MT5 Tools | Since 2011
Running a multi-strategy EA portfolio with disciplined risk management.
Trading since 2011 · Professional algorithmic trading since 2018 · Live signals on MQL5 since 2024
8 products 6 signals
0 reviews
Reliability
27 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 19%
Darwinex-Live
1:200
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
970
Profit Trades:
752 (77.52%)
Loss Trades:
218 (22.47%)
Best trade:
5 568.39 USD
Worst trade:
-2 033.86 USD
Gross Profit:
125 138.86 USD (504 418 pips)
Gross Loss:
-105 724.39 USD (387 162 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
23 (2 861.57 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
9 670.83 USD (9)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.05
Trading activity:
57.50%
Max deposit load:
75.12%
Latest trade:
12 hours ago
Trades per week:
60
Avg holding time:
4 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.28
Long Trades:
457 (47.11%)
Short Trades:
513 (52.89%)
Profit Factor:
1.18
Expected Payoff:
20.01 USD
Average Profit:
166.41 USD
Average Loss:
-484.97 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
10 (-3 705.97 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-4 839.40 USD (7)
Monthly growth:
0.01%
Annual Forecast:
0.15%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
2 624.07 USD
Maximal:
15 207.26 USD (12.51%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
12.50% (15 199.94 USD)
By Equity:
3.19% (3 357.51 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 794
EURUSD 105
AUDCAD 14
AUDUSD 9
GBPCAD 8
EURJPY 8
GBPAUD 8
GBPNZD 6
EURAUD 4
AUDJPY 3
GBPUSD 3
CADJPY 2
NZDCAD 2
USDCAD 1
GBPCHF 1
EURCAD 1
EURGBP 1
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 21K
EURUSD -474
AUDCAD 1.7K
AUDUSD 691
GBPCAD -2.5K
EURJPY -1.3K
GBPAUD -1K
GBPNZD 310
EURAUD 765
AUDJPY -1.1K
GBPUSD -149
CADJPY 327
NZDCAD 561
USDCAD 157
GBPCHF 2
EURCAD 107
EURGBP 67
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 116K
EURUSD -688
AUDCAD 3.4K
AUDUSD 949
GBPCAD -3.2K
EURJPY -1.6K
GBPAUD -1.2K
GBPNZD 1.3K
EURAUD 1.4K
AUDJPY -928
GBPUSD -412
CADJPY 604
NZDCAD 909
USDCAD 219
GBPCHF 141
EURCAD 163
EURGBP 168
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +5 568.39 USD
Worst trade: -2 034 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 9
Maximum consecutive losses: 7
Maximal consecutive profit: +2 861.57 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -3 705.97 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Darwinex-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

OneRoyal-Server
0.00 × 2
OxSecurities-Live
0.00 × 1
AdmiralsGroup-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real
0.00 × 3
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
0.00 × 4
ICMarketsEU-MT5
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.00 × 5
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.00 × 24
RoboForex-ECN
0.15 × 33
VTMarkets-Live
0.22 × 55
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
0.31 × 275
Darwinex-Live
0.32 × 5278
AmanaCapital-Live
0.63 × 875
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
0.69 × 208
Exness-MT5Real3
0.85 × 167
TickmillUK-Live
1.00 × 5
SMCapitalMarkets-Live2
1.00 × 2
FXOpen-MT5
1.00 × 5
Exness-MT5Real20
1.00 × 2
PrimeCodex-MT5
1.01 × 417
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.18 × 22
FPMarketsLLC-Live
1.53 × 43
EBCFinancialGroupKY-Live01
3.00 × 13
BlackBullMarkets-Live
3.00 × 1
Alpari-Real01
3.00 × 1
26 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
📊 Techno SteadyFlow — LIVE Signal

Fully automated trading signal running live on Darwinex, focused on risk-controlled growth with active drawdown management.

All trades are executed by Expert Advisors. No manual intervention, no emotional decisions.

────────────────────

🔹 Primary Instruments

- Gold (XAUUSD) — core strategy, ~75% of all activity
- EURUSD — secondary breakout strategy
- Selected forex majors and crosses — trend-following component
❌ Indices are not traded

────────────────────

🔹 Trading Style

- Intraday execution with automated entries and exits
- Average holding time: ~4 hours
- Strategy operates across H1–H4 timeframes
- ATR-based Stop Loss and Take Profit on every trade
- Positions may extend overnight when structure supports it

────────────────────

🔹 Risk Management

✔ No Martingale
✔ No Grid
✔ No Hedging
✔ Hard stop-loss on every position
✔ Risk sized per trade, adjusted for volatility
✔ Maximum drawdown kept under control (historical max: ~6.5%)
✔ Capital preservation prioritised over aggressive returns

────────────────────

🔹 Strategy Philosophy

The goal is a steady, risk-normalised equity curve — not short-term spikes.

✔ Higher win-rate entries on XAUUSD breakouts
✔ Losing trades cut through fixed stops
✔ Drawdown actively managed through position sizing

This is a consistency-focused signal, not a high-frequency grower. Expected monthly performance is modest and stable rather than explosive.

────────────────────

💰 Recommended Capital

Minimum suggested: 3000+ USD / EUR

Smaller accounts may experience uneven position sizing due to XAU lot minimums. Larger capital allows proper risk distribution across simultaneous trades.

────────────────────

🚀 Also Available on Darwinex Zero

The same strategy runs on Darwinex Zero under the ticker REQW, where performance is risk-normalised and accessible to both traders building a track record and investors looking for structured exposure.

👉 Register here:

💸 Use discount code: TECHNOTRADER_20 (20% off)

Suitable for traders who want to build a track record and for investors looking for a structured, long-term approach.

────────────────────

⚠️ Risk Disclaimer

Trading involves substantial risk.
Past performance does not guarantee future results.
Only trade with capital you can afford to lose.
No reviews
2026.04.28 12:05
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.2% of days out of 83 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.04.23 18:59
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.04.16 23:56
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2026.04.09 18:25
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 4.69% of days out of 64 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.04.07 22:55
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.04.06 10:02
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 4.92% of days out of 61 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.03.24 21:24
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.03.23 12:02
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 4.26% of days out of 47 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.03.23 06:58
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.03.23 00:54
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 4.26% of days out of 47 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.03.19 17:59
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.03.13 15:42
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.7% of days out of 37 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.03.13 02:14
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.03.12 00:06
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.78% of days out of 36 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.03.10 18:48
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.03.10 13:44
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.94% of days out of 34 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.03.10 11:19
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.03.05 13:38
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 3.45% of days out of 29 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.03.03 11:31
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.03.02 07:21
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 3.85% of days out of 26 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Techno SteadyFlow
30 USD per month
19%
0
0
USD
119K
USD
27
100%
970
77%
58%
1.18
20.01
USD
13%
1:200
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