- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
970
Profit Trades:
752 (77.52%)
Loss Trades:
218 (22.47%)
Best trade:
5 568.39 USD
Worst trade:
-2 033.86 USD
Gross Profit:
125 138.86 USD (504 418 pips)
Gross Loss:
-105 724.39 USD (387 162 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
23 (2 861.57 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
9 670.83 USD (9)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.05
Trading activity:
57.50%
Max deposit load:
75.12%
Latest trade:
12 hours ago
Trades per week:
60
Avg holding time:
4 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.28
Long Trades:
457 (47.11%)
Short Trades:
513 (52.89%)
Profit Factor:
1.18
Expected Payoff:
20.01 USD
Average Profit:
166.41 USD
Average Loss:
-484.97 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
10 (-3 705.97 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-4 839.40 USD (7)
Monthly growth:
0.01%
Annual Forecast:
0.15%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
2 624.07 USD
Maximal:
15 207.26 USD (12.51%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
12.50% (15 199.94 USD)
By Equity:
3.19% (3 357.51 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|794
|EURUSD
|105
|AUDCAD
|14
|AUDUSD
|9
|GBPCAD
|8
|EURJPY
|8
|GBPAUD
|8
|GBPNZD
|6
|EURAUD
|4
|AUDJPY
|3
|GBPUSD
|3
|CADJPY
|2
|NZDCAD
|2
|USDCAD
|1
|GBPCHF
|1
|EURCAD
|1
|EURGBP
|1
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|21K
|EURUSD
|-474
|AUDCAD
|1.7K
|AUDUSD
|691
|GBPCAD
|-2.5K
|EURJPY
|-1.3K
|GBPAUD
|-1K
|GBPNZD
|310
|EURAUD
|765
|AUDJPY
|-1.1K
|GBPUSD
|-149
|CADJPY
|327
|NZDCAD
|561
|USDCAD
|157
|GBPCHF
|2
|EURCAD
|107
|EURGBP
|67
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|116K
|EURUSD
|-688
|AUDCAD
|3.4K
|AUDUSD
|949
|GBPCAD
|-3.2K
|EURJPY
|-1.6K
|GBPAUD
|-1.2K
|GBPNZD
|1.3K
|EURAUD
|1.4K
|AUDJPY
|-928
|GBPUSD
|-412
|CADJPY
|604
|NZDCAD
|909
|USDCAD
|219
|GBPCHF
|141
|EURCAD
|163
|EURGBP
|168
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +5 568.39 USD
Worst trade: -2 034 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 9
Maximum consecutive losses: 7
Maximal consecutive profit: +2 861.57 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -3 705.97 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Darwinex-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
OneRoyal-Server
|0.00 × 2
|
OxSecurities-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
AdmiralsGroup-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real
|0.00 × 3
|
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
|0.00 × 4
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|0.00 × 5
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|0.00 × 24
|
RoboForex-ECN
|0.15 × 33
|
VTMarkets-Live
|0.22 × 55
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
|0.31 × 275
|
Darwinex-Live
|0.32 × 5278
|
AmanaCapital-Live
|0.63 × 875
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|0.69 × 208
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|0.85 × 167
|
TickmillUK-Live
|1.00 × 5
|
SMCapitalMarkets-Live2
|1.00 × 2
|
FXOpen-MT5
|1.00 × 5
|
Exness-MT5Real20
|1.00 × 2
|
PrimeCodex-MT5
|1.01 × 417
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|1.18 × 22
|
FPMarketsLLC-Live
|1.53 × 43
|
EBCFinancialGroupKY-Live01
|3.00 × 13
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|3.00 × 1
|
Alpari-Real01
|3.00 × 1
📊 Techno SteadyFlow — LIVE Signal
Fully automated trading signal running live on Darwinex, focused on risk-controlled growth with active drawdown management.
All trades are executed by Expert Advisors. No manual intervention, no emotional decisions.
────────────────────
🔹 Primary Instruments
- Gold (XAUUSD) — core strategy, ~75% of all activity
- EURUSD — secondary breakout strategy
- Selected forex majors and crosses — trend-following component
❌ Indices are not traded
────────────────────
🔹 Trading Style
- Intraday execution with automated entries and exits
- Average holding time: ~4 hours
- Strategy operates across H1–H4 timeframes
- ATR-based Stop Loss and Take Profit on every trade
- Positions may extend overnight when structure supports it
────────────────────
🔹 Risk Management
✔ No Martingale
✔ No Grid
✔ No Hedging
✔ Hard stop-loss on every position
✔ Risk sized per trade, adjusted for volatility
✔ Maximum drawdown kept under control (historical max: ~6.5%)
✔ Capital preservation prioritised over aggressive returns
────────────────────
🔹 Strategy Philosophy
The goal is a steady, risk-normalised equity curve — not short-term spikes.
✔ Higher win-rate entries on XAUUSD breakouts
✔ Losing trades cut through fixed stops
✔ Drawdown actively managed through position sizing
This is a consistency-focused signal, not a high-frequency grower. Expected monthly performance is modest and stable rather than explosive.
────────────────────
💰 Recommended Capital
Minimum suggested: 3000+ USD / EUR
Smaller accounts may experience uneven position sizing due to XAU lot minimums. Larger capital allows proper risk distribution across simultaneous trades.
────────────────────
🚀 Also Available on Darwinex Zero
The same strategy runs on Darwinex Zero under the ticker REQW, where performance is risk-normalised and accessible to both traders building a track record and investors looking for structured exposure.
👉 Register here:
💸 Use discount code: TECHNOTRADER_20 (20% off)
Suitable for traders who want to build a track record and for investors looking for a structured, long-term approach.
────────────────────
⚠️ Risk Disclaimer
Trading involves substantial risk.
Past performance does not guarantee future results.
Only trade with capital you can afford to lose.
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
19%
0
0
USD
USD
119K
USD
USD
27
100%
970
77%
58%
1.18
20.01
USD
USD
13%
1:200